ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a murder-suicide that left two adults dead on Sunday night, Oct. 5, 2025, in the 100 block of Chinon Drive.

At approximately 11:36 p.m. on Oct. 5, officers from the South County Precinct responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Chinon Drive. Upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the adult male shot the adult female before turning the weapon on himself. The deceased have been identified as Nicki Ketterling, 77, and Larry Ketterling, 77, both residents of the 100 block of Chinon Drive, St. Louis.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released further details. The St. Louis County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or who may be eligible for a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

