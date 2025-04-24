MADISON COUNTY — Hayley A. Ditzler, 18, and Olivia J. Brown, 18, have been charged with a Mob Action Class 4 felony for allegedly participating in an incident on April 18, 2025.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, both defendants are accused of forcibly dragging Annalycia M. Martinez into the woods and repeatedly punching and kicking her in multiple areas of her body.

The charges, filed on April 23, 2025, state that Ditzler and Brown acted together without legal authority, using force or violence that disturbed the public peace. The official charge reads that the defendants knowingly engaged in this conduct in violation of Illinois law, specifically 720 ILCS 5/25-1(a)(1).

The incident is under investigation by local authorities, and no further details have been released at this time.

Both defendants are expected to appear in court for proceedings related to the charges.

