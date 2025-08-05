FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — An off-duty Fairview Heights police officer’s vigilance led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two juveniles early Wednesday morning, July 30, 2025, authorities said.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 30, 2025, the Fairview Heights Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from Moody Park. The vehicle’s owner had gone for a morning walk and discovered the car missing after completing one lap around the park’s track.

Officer Nick Hensley, who had just finished his night shift, spotted the stolen vehicle in the 9900 block of Old Lincoln Trail. Although off duty, Hensley immediately alerted dispatch and coordinated with on-duty officers. He observed two individuals, later identified as a 14-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, exit the vehicle and enter a nearby residence.

Article continues after sponsor message

Maintaining surveillance, Hensley was able to identify the exact home. Upon arrival of additional units, police established a perimeter and, with the homeowner’s permission, entered the residence. Both juveniles were taken into custody without incident.

During transport, the female juvenile became disruptive, kicking the inside of the squad car and using profane language toward the transporting officer. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force was called to assist and assumed control of the investigation. The juveniles were subsequently transported to a juvenile detention center.

The Fairview Heights Police Department commended Officer Hensley for his professionalism and dedication, noting that his actions exemplify the department’s commitment to public safety even beyond regular duty hours.