BELLEVILLE – A pair of 1-2 finishes gave Edwardsville's girls track team a second-place finish in Friday's Belleville West Lady Maroon Invitational track meet despite another round of chilly, windy weather.

The Tigers rode the finishes of Abby Schrobligen (11:38.69) and Jaycie Hudson (11:48.82), who finished in the top two spots in the 3,200-meter run, and of Abby Korak (5:22.76) and Melissa Spencer (5:31.13) in the 1,600 meters to help EHS score 103 points, 10 behind team champion O'Fallon in the meet; the host Maroons finished third with 81 points, followed by Alton with 55 points and Mount Vernon rounding out the top five with 46 points. Granite City took ninth with 31 points and Triad 11th with 22 points on the day.

“When you think about it, it's a big stretch of points for us,” said Tiger coach Camilla Eberlin of the pair of 1-2 finishes in the distance events. “We had a lot of other ones sneak in with our field events – our shot put and discus each placed and we had Quierra Love come in at third out of the slow heat (27.45 seconds in the 200 meters), so that was a good point-getter too; our 4x(200 relay) got fourth – we had a lot of girls pushing.

“They might not have been 1-2 all the time, but they were pulling in points. I was happy with a lot of the stuff we did – we had a couple of season-bests, a couple that were very small off (their bests); there was a very good headwind coming down the finish, so they performed well.”

While it's still early in the outdoor season, the Tigers are aware of the goals that's been set for them. “I sound like a broken record,” Eberlin said, “but those girls know what my goal is for them is to work every meet to knock their times down and that works for us as a team too. They're awesome; I've enjoyed them.”

Savannah Maloney took third in the discus throw with a toss of 118-2 and fourth in the shot put with a toss of 34-0; the 4x800 relay team of Elise Krone, Maddie Miller, Julianna Determan and Korak won the event in 9:59.40 while Lorie Cashdollar came away with the win in the 800 in 2:23.57 and the 4x400 relay team of Rachel Kubicka, Cashdollar, Victoria Vegher and Jaydi Swanson came away with the win in 4:04.30.

The Tigers will be heading to the Chicago area for the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational at 10 a.m. April 8 before hosting the Tiger Relays at 4 p.m. April 12 at the Winston Brown Complex.

