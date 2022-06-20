Twisted Biscuit in Edwardsville Celebrates First Birthday In Style

Twisted Biscuit Celebrates First Year in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Twisted Biscuit in Edwardsville celebrated its first birthday in style last week with a big celebration hosted by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

Matthew Fox, owner/president of FoxCo Restaurants, said Twisted Biscuit does things a little unique from other restaurants and is trendy. He said the restaurant was excited to share a celebration of its first birthday with the community.

“We have a lot of traditional items, and we are a lot of fun,” Fox said. “We are grandma’s breakfast with a twist, we want to be fun and not necessarily do anything already done but do it a little more vibrant and in the Twisted Biscuit way. We hope to grow our name and ways to appeal to all individuals small and large from the small children to grandma and grandpa, we just look to continue to have fun in Edwardsville."

Twisted Biscuit is located at 1071 South State Route 157, Edwardsville.

“When you come to Twisted Biscuit, expect a great meal - and a great time. We dish it up - and out - in an environment that’s fun, fresh, and just a little feisty. From eggs to avocado we’ve got you covered," the business says on its web page.

The biscuits are house-made with fluffy buttermilk. The St. Louis Slinger extra-large four-egg omelet with sausage and home fries is a big favorite at the restaurant. The bagels are also highly regarded along with the home fries. Twisted tenders and tacos are some of the favorites at lunchtime.

Contact (618) 800-5001 for more information. Twisted Biscuit has dine-in, outside seating, and curbside pickup.

See Twisted Biscuit Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/twistedbiscuitbc

