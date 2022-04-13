ALTON - A pair of popular twins - Abby and Owen Williams - emerged as the queen and king of the Marquette Catholic High School Prom Saturday night at Edison’s in Edwardsville.

Abby and Owen are both outstanding athletes, students and community citizens.

Members of the Prom Court are shown above in this order: Gavin Roberts, Allison Geiger, Noah Spencer, Abby Williams, Dillon Menke, Tori Fox, Caleb Gardner, Ellanour Brass, Owen Williams and Hayley Porter.

Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harman said he thought the Student Council and other school volunteers and Beth DeCourcey did a wonderful job with the prom.

“Beth DeCourcey spearheaded the entire effort,” he said. “The junior and senior parents also did a ton of work and organized some fantastic prizes for the kids. They made sure every kid received something.”

Preston Stork, Marquette Student Council President, said the night started with a catered dinner, followed by dancing until 10:15 p.m. Saturday, then Edison’s also hosted an after-prom.

“We were served pizza and played laser tag, bowled and played a variety of games,” he said. “It was great fun. I think the seniors really enjoyed it as almost a going-away, last celebrations.”

The prizes for everyone were excellent, he said. “One person received a flat-screen TV,” he added. “I received air-pods which was very fun.”

