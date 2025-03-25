ST. LOUIS (March 25, 2025) — An energetic pair of polar bear twins will be on view to the public at the Saint Louis Zoo for the first time today (March 25.)

Two-year-old twins, Kallu (Kah-LOO) and Kallik (Kah-LEEK), will now have regular access to the Zoo’s 40,000-squre-foot polar bear habitat, McDonnell Polar Bear Point. Guests can stop by for a chance to see the playful duo during regular Zoo hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily this spring.

The twins were born at Toledo Zoo & Aquarium in November 2022 and arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo earlier this month. The Zoo’s previous resident polar bear, Kali, moved simultaneously to Toledo Zoo where he will be paired with a female based on a breeding recommendation.

The twin brothers are known for their close bond. They love to play and spar together during the day and often sleep side-by-side at night. In Toledo, the twins enjoyed diving into their habitat pool, training with special treats like canned tuna and seaweed and playing with their pool toys.

Kallik is the smaller of the two males at 620 lbs. He is the bolder brother, and very curious –often the first to investigate new enrichment and spaces.

Kallu weighs about 740 lbs. and is very food-motivated during training. He is more cautious and tends to let his brother lead when exploring new things.

Their new home, Polar Bear Point, opened at the Saint Louis Zoo in 2015 and includes two temperature-controlled pools, an upper viewing deck and an arctic cave room that offers up-close, underwater views.

Polar Bear Point also includes a Care Center that is not viewable by the public. This space offers animals privacy and includes four bedroom spaces, a denning area and an outdoor off-exhibit habitat.

For more information, visit stlzoo.org/polarbear .

Polar bear conservation

Polar bears (Ursus maritimus) are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The species faces a significant risk of population decline caused by loss of sea ice from climate change.

The Saint Louis Zoo is committed to safeguarding this species through collaborative breeding programs, research, public education and conservation initiatives in the Arctic.

In 2024, the Zoo launched the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Polar Bear Conservation, a dynamic conservation program focused on protecting the species, funding research and collaborating with Arctic communities.

Saint Louis Zoo

Home to 12,000 animals, representing nearly 450 species, the Saint Louis Zoo is recognized worldwide for its innovative approaches to animal care and management, wildlife conservation, research and education. One of the few free zoos in the nation, the Saint Louis Zoo is the most-visited attraction in the region. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the Saint Louis Zoo is part of an elite group of institutions that meet the highest standards in animal care as well as provide fun, safe and educational family experiences. The Saint Louis Zoo and other AZA-accredited institutions collectively dedicate millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation and education programs. For more information, visit stlzoo.org.

