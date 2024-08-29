ST. LOUIS - With mild fall temperatures ahead, St. Louis eagerly welcomes back the cherished tradition of the Missouri History Museum’s Twilight Thursdays concert series. Unveiling the eagerly anticipated lineup, the Museum sets the stage for the return of this beloved free outdoor concert series, beginning September 5, 2024.

Twilight Thursdays has become a staple of the St. Louis cultural scene, featuring a diverse lineup of local musicians and bands along with some of St. Louis’ most popular food trucks, rotating throughout the event. From soulful R&B to funky anthems, each Thursday promises an unforgettable musical journey under the stars.

According to Sam Moore, Managing Director of Public History at the Missouri Historical Society, "Twilight Thursdays have grown into a treasured tradition, bringing our community together to celebrate a core part of St. Louis's identity—our incredible music legacy. We take immense pride in showcasing what makes our city special, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back for another remarkable season!"

Held on the recently renovated North Plaza, Twilight Thursdays, presented by WashU, beckon music enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the enchanting live performances against the picturesque backdrop of Forest Park's tranquil ambiance.

The fall 2024 lineup includes:

September 5, 2024: Gospel Night

Music Producer Dr. Monica Butler, Founder of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, presents a special edition in collaboration with the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Guest performances include Jeremy and LaToya, Choraleers of St. Louis Youth and Young Adult Choir, Jewell & Converted, and Jesse D. Williams & Total Praise. Enjoy an evening of spiritual excellence and tributes to the music of inductees past and present. Food Trucks include Bougie Bites, The Crooked Boot, Farmtruk, Food Bucket, The Frozen Feather, The Key Bistro, PengWingy Grill, Wing and a Prayer.

September 12, 2024: Smokin Lion Band—The Music of Bob Marley

Lead Vocals by Kwame KinDread and Music Director Eric Brown will bring the iconic sounds of Bob Marley to life. Experience reggae classics that resonate with themes of hope and resilience. Food Trucks include Chillax, Doughboys Wood Fired Pizza, Homestyle Grill, The Key Bistro, SNS Goodies, Street Dogz, Dulce Pop, Zacchi.

September 26, 2024: Ohio Players Anthology

Horn Arrangements by Jason Swagler and Music Director Terry Coleman will celebrate the legendary funk band, featuring hits like “Funky Worm,” “Fire,” and “Love Rollercoaster.” Food Trucks include Antojitos de Guatemala, Dutchess Rose Royal Street Food, I’m Thirsty STL, Jaaise Grubb, The Key Bistro, Pure Catering STL, Salt + Smoke, Soul Burgers.

In addition to the captivating performances, the Museum’s galleries, including the 1904 World’s Fair and Gateway to Pride exhibits, will remain open until 7 pm on concert nights.

Jody Sowell, President & CEO of the Missouri Historical Society, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Twilight Thursdays show what the Missouri History Museum is all about—bringing people together and celebrating St. Louis's diverse culture. The event brings in visitors who might not otherwise explore our new exhibits. It’s the perfect chance to dive deeper into our history and experience all we have to offer."

For more information, visitmohistory.org/twilight-thursdays or contact the Twilight Thursdays Information Hotline at (314) 454-3199 for updates and cancellations.

About the Missouri Historical Society:

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) has been active in the St. Louis community since 1866. Today it serves as the confluence of historical perspectives and contemporary issues. MHS operates the Missouri History Museum, Library & Research Center, and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum. MHS is funded by the St. Louis City and County taxpayers through the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District (ZMD) and by private donations. To find out more, visit https://mohistory.org/society.

