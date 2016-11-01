Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade brought some of television’s top hits to life as it traveled downtown.

First Clover Leaf Bank was the overall float grand champion winner with a “Gilligan’s Island” float.

Awards were given for first, second and third place for small commercial, large commercial, small non-profit, large non-profit, and neighborhood, school and youth groups.

FLOAT WINNERS WERE AS FOLLOWS:

Large Non-Profit Winners:

First – YMCA of Edwardsville

Second – St. John’s United Methodist Church

Third – Anderson Hospital

Grand Champion – First Clover Leaf Bank

Small Non-Profit Winners:

First – Goshen Theatre Project

Second – Edwardsville Robotics

Third – Hope Animal Rescue

Large Commercial Winners:

First – First Clover Leaf Bank

Second – TheBANK of Edwardsville

Third – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Small Commercial Winners:

First – The May Team – Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors

Second – Foley Dental Group

Third – Metro Eye Care

Neighborhood, Youth and School Group Winners:

First – Hentz, Huntley & Friends

Second – Edwardsville Orchestra Builders

Third – Red Hill Church

