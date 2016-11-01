TV Classics brings out best for Edwardsville float competition
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade brought some of television’s top hits to life as it traveled downtown.
First Clover Leaf Bank was the overall float grand champion winner with a “Gilligan’s Island” float.
Awards were given for first, second and third place for small commercial, large commercial, small non-profit, large non-profit, and neighborhood, school and youth groups.
FLOAT WINNERS WERE AS FOLLOWS:
Large Non-Profit Winners:
First – YMCA of Edwardsville
Second – St. John’s United Methodist Church
Third – Anderson Hospital
Grand Champion – First Clover Leaf Bank
Small Non-Profit Winners:
First – Goshen Theatre Project
Second – Edwardsville Robotics
Third – Hope Animal Rescue
Large Commercial Winners:
First – First Clover Leaf Bank
Second – TheBANK of Edwardsville
Third – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Small Commercial Winners:
First – The May Team – Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors
Second – Foley Dental Group
Third – Metro Eye Care
Neighborhood, Youth and School Group Winners:
First – Hentz, Huntley & Friends
Second – Edwardsville Orchestra Builders
Third – Red Hill Church
