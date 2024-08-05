Our Daily Show Interview! Turnkey Computer Solutions: Supporting in Everyway Possible!

EFFINGHAM/ST. LOUIS - No matter what industry you’re in, Turnkey Computer Systems offers IT support that’s tailored to fit your needs.

Based out of Effingham, Illinois, Turnkey Computer Systems has over 100 clients in different industries across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. They specialize in dentistry but can offer outsourced IT support to nonprofits, school districts and countless other organizations and industries. Aaron Geisen, one of the newest members of the 10-person team, explained the importance of Turnkey’s work.

“We’re providing a Turnkey service of being the boots on the ground, the first point of contact for all these systems that we don’t own, we don’t manage, but we do support,” Geisen said. “Being able to have the independence so we’re able to do the troubleshooting we need to do to take care of our customers while also being able to partner with those vendors is amazing.”

Turnkey started 25 years ago in Effingham, with an emphasis on serving dental clients. As the industry has changed over the years, so has Turnkey’s services. Geisen said that the company’s staff has a wide breadth of experience, from corporate to educational backgrounds, and they can offer a variety of assistance with different IT systems.

“We have a lot of dental clients and we’re looking at expanding into other industries,” he explained. “Obviously the dental landscape has evolved over 25 years, so through that, we’re able to specialize in assisting in being your first point of contact for all things technical, being able to have a dedicated team. A lot of us came with a dental background, and we’re able to hone in and assist with their preference management software, the x-ray machines, and building amazing vendor partnerships to provide Turnkey service.”

In addition to managing your IT system, Turnkey offers cybersecurity services, with a “24/7/365 security operations center and a network operations center that is able to provide around-the-clock monitoring on holidays and weekends of our clients’ network and infrastructure to provide that safeguard,” Geisen said. For example, one of their products will stop phishing emails from ever entering your inbox, and they offer dark web monitoring and more for customers.

Geisen noted that IT is “ever-changing,” and every system has different needs. Turnkey is happy to work with customers to decide what services are best for them. Local businesses and organizations can benefit from Turnkey’s holistic approach to IT.

“Right off the bat, and I will offer this to any business that is here locally that is about five computers or more, we are going to offer a two-hour assessment,” Geisen said. “Let me come in and take a look under the hood and see what you’ve got going on currently, and then be able to tailor an approach that works for you on how we can assist. That’s really the biggest thing here locally.”

Whatever your computer or IT needs are, Turnkey Computer Systems has services that might be right for you. Visit their official website at TeamTurnkey.com for more information about their work.

“We’re not just another outsourced company,” Geisen added. “We are your trusted advisor, and that’s our stance.”