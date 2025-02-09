SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Doris Turner has introduced two measures in response to the murder of Sonya Massey last year.

“Sonya’s death should have never happened,” said Turner (D-Springfield). “Since that fatal day, I have worked with state and county officials, law enforcement and community members to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Alongside Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, we created the Massey Commission to address systemic issues in law enforcement practices, mental health responses, and community relations. Both of these measures came directly from the commission.”

Senate Bill 1953 would require law enforcement agencies to conduct a more comprehensive review of a prospective officer’s past employment to ensure his or her physical and psychological fitness for duty as a police officer before making an offer of employment. To ensure the highest degree of integrity and professionalism in the hiring process of sheriffs’ deputies and other personnel, the legislation would expand the creation of sheriff’s merit boards and sheriff’s merits commissions for counties with a population of at least 75,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, Turner is leading Senate Bill 1954 that would allow the recall of a countywide elected official to be put on the ballot by either the county board or a petition signed by 5% of the county’s registered voters or 1,000 registered voters, whichever is less, based on the size of the county.

The recall would then go on the ballot for voters to approve and must be passed by a majority. If approved to recall an elected official, petitions must be signed by at least 15% of the total votes cast for governor in the last election in the county. If a majority of those voting recalls the official, then he or she would be removed from office after certification of the votes.

“I’ve been committed to making the necessary changes to ensure our community has trust in those who are elected to serve,” said Turner. “My hope is that the legislation will honor Sonya’s life by showing our commitment to enhancing that trust.”

Turner’s measures await committee assignments in the Senate.

More like this: