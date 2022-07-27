EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments and the Illinois Department of Transportation both issued warnings today to motorists about flash flood conditions.

Tuesday morning, the entire region was belted with multiple inches of rain, creating massive flash floods and traffic issues. St. Peters, Mo., received 12.34 inches of rain in a short period of time and Granite City even received 8.5 inches, the tops on this side of the river.

IDOT says do not drive in flooded areas. If a road is covered by water that seems shallow to cross do not attempt to do so. If your car stalls, do not attempt to push it out, seek higher ground.

IDOT also says to take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps and bridges in flash flood conditions. IDOT said the best approach is just to stay off the roads until they clear during these types of situations.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford reminded people to be careful during heavy rainfall and there is an old saying that if water is 12 inches on the road, it is enough to force or move your car.

“The problem is often people can’t guess how deep the water is just by looking at it,” he said.

“The majority of flood-related drownings occur in vehicles," Whiteford said. With rain still in the forecast, don't risk your life: Turn around; don't drown!”

