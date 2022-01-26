ST. LOUIS - City Museum has your Valentine's Day weekend all tied up in a bow with a two-day family friendly celebration.

Bring the kids or bring your sweetheart on a City Museum date for amazing photo ops in the Tunnel of Love and many other heart-related activities throughout the weekend, free with admission.

Valentine's activities take place on Saturday, February 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sunday, February 13, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Climb into the lighted Tunnel of Love with the sweeties in your life for a great photo opportunity to remember the day forever. The City Museum artists also will lead craft activities and cookie making kits are available for creative take-home treats.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday afternoon a family dance party takes on the second floor. Partygoers can come as they are or wear their fanciest Valentine's clothes. Guests also can visit the Cabin on City Museum's first floor that has been renamed "The Love Inn" for the weekend. The historic log cabin will be decorated for the loving holiday and offer music and themed drinks for grownups and kids.

HEARTS OF GLASS, HEARTS OF STONE

Looking for a special gift for someone in your life? This Valentine's season City Museum has artist-created hearts for purchase in the gift shop. Glass hearts are made from repurposed shelving from the historic St. Louis Public Library. And stone hearts are made from recycled materials found on site at City Museum. The one-of-a-kind hearts, each packaged with a vintage library book card and a story card, are $50 and benefit the Library.

DETAILS

Admission to City Museum is $18. Children under 2 are free. Special rates are available for group of 12 or more. City Museum is located at 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. The attraction is open Thursdays through Sundays and select holidays. Masks are required for guests ages 5 and up. www.citymuseum.org; 314-231-2489; @citymuseum

More like this: