ALTON - After having a successful toy drive in 2015, local musician Caleb Lewis hopes to have even more success with the addition of more bands.

Tunes for Toys, as he calls it, is a rock show for a good cause. In 2015, Lewis was able to donate a large amount of toys and cash to the Oasis Women's Center after hosting the event at the Firehouse on State Street in Downtown Alton with only his band Rising Tides playing. This year, the event is taking place on Dec. 16 at Old Bakery Beer Company. Lewis will again be performing, but this year he will be joined by local bands Hope and Therapy, Gemini Hustler and Polyshades. Admission to the show is either a $10 cash donation or a new unopened children's gift. This year, the cash donations will go to improving Northside Park, a cause championed by Lewis's friends and Hope and Therapy founders, Drew and Hope Mader. The toys will be donated to the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

"This year, my mind was set on increasing the impact, so I decided more music, the better," Lewis said in an email. "I have some close friends in all the bands, and without their support this wouldn't be possible. The idea that music can be used to help people is what really motivates me to hopefully have a larger impact every year."

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, and will start with family-friendly activities. Lewis said beer will be served and music will begin later in the evening. He said the addition of the bands to his own music should bring more of a crowd.

"I really have wanted to play with these guys and see them all play together for a while," Lewis said.

Lewis also hopes this year's venue and extensive planning will increase his already-successful efforts from last year.

"The idea came to me pretty late in the year, and there was a lot less planning," he said. "The outcome was good, though, and we delivered toys and cash to Oasis Women's Center as well as a couple families in need."

