TUESDAY NIGHT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH GREENE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

NORTH GREENE 35, CARROLLTON 26: Back-to-back three-balls from Karlie Davis and Darci Brannan midway through the third term helped North Greene eliminate Carrollton 35-26 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A North Greene Regional Tuesday night.

The Spartans got out to an early lead by the Hawks rallied to cut the lead to four at quarter time before forging a 14-14 tie at the long break.

Destyne Powell led the Spartans (22-7) with 12 points on the night.

The Spartans moved into Thursday night's regional final against Hardin-Calhoun; the winner of that game moves to next week's North Greene Sectional.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 72, PAYSON-SEYMOUR 26: Grace Baalman had 22 points as Hardin-Calhoun moved into Thursday night's IHSA Class 1A North Greene Regional final against the host Spartans with a 72-26 win over Payson-Seymour Tuesday night in White Hall.

The Warriors went to 26-2 on the year with the win, with Kassidy Klocke and Emma Baalman each adding 11 points as the Warriors advanced.

The Warrior-Spartan winner moves into next week's Class 1A North Greene Sectional against the Lebanon Regional champion.

IHSA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

DUPO REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

BREESE MATER DEI 51. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38: Caitlyn Hanlon had 12 points as Breese Mater Dei, the No. 1 seed, eliminated Marquette Catholic 51-38 in the semifinals of the Class 2A Dupo Regional Tuesday night.

The Knights got 16 points from Ciara Perkes as Mater Dei held off the Explorers; Marquette getting as close as five points in the second half, but not getting any closer.

Kierra Winkeler had 10 points for the Knights; Andria Pace had seven points for the Explorers.

Mater Dei advanced into Thursday's regional final with a trip to the Campbell Hill Trico Sectional on the line against Nashville, who eliminated the host Tigers 57-33. Mater Dei improved to 16-11 on the year, with the Explorers eliminated at 13-15.

REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE WEST 58, ALTON 36: Belleville West celebrated their Senior Night with a 14-point game from Sydney Thurwalker as the Maroons defeated Alton 58-36 Tuesday night.

“We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state, in my opinion,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “Everyone in our league is a good team. The reality is our record; it is an honest reflection of where we are as a program.

“Tonight, Belleville West had Senior Night and honored six players; on Thursday night (against Edwardsville) we are recognizing two. It is even tougher when we have only two juniors and then two sophomores on our roster. We have six plyaers in 10th-12th grades; that is just how many seniors our competition has.

“We are playing catch-up with most every program in the conference to numbers in the program. We have girls that want to change thngs, but we are going into battle with teams that are just better prepared.

"The best analogy I can give would be expecting our American soldiers to fight a war with the guns and equipment soldiers used during the Revolutionary War. We have good athletes and great young ladies, but they enter high school not prepared for the level of competition in which they are getting ready to face.”

LaJarvia Brown, one of two seniors being recognized on the Redbirds' Senior Night Thursday against Edwardsville (the other being Jewel Wagner) led Alton (3-20 overall, 0-13 in the SWC) with 18 points; B'Aunce Carter had 11 points for the Maroons (16-11 overall, 7-6 SWC).

Following Thursday's regular-season finale, the Redbirds will meet Chatham Glenwood at 7:30 p.m. Monday in opening round of the IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional; the winner meets Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

JERSEY 57, COLUMBIA 42: Mackenzie Thurston scored 21 points as Jersey snapped a five-game losing trot with a 57-42 non-conference home win over Columbia Tuesday night.

Caroline Crawford had 11 points for the Panthers (12-13) while Lauren Davis scored 10 points.

Columbia fell to 15-11; the Panthers travel to Bethalto for their season- and Mississippi Valley Conference-finale against Civic Memorial Thursday evening.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 79, EAST ST. LOUIS 74: Alton fell behind in the first half against East St. Louis at home Tuesday night, but bounced back and took control when they needed to and took a 79-74 Southwestern Conference win over the Flyers.

The win put the Redbirds at 11-8 overall, 7-3 in the league, about two-and-a-half games behind 9-0 Edwardsville with about two-and-a-half weeks left in the season; the Flyers fell to 9-12 overall, 5-5 in the league.

Maurice Edwards led the Redbirds with 26 points, with Kevin Caldwell Jr. adding 15, Marcus Latham 13, Paul Harris 11 and Tre Smith 10.

Marquise Chairs led the Flyers with 15 points, Kenny Robertson and Patrick Baxter 13 points and Arthur Carter had 12 points.

The Redbirds travel to Collinsville for a league contest Friday night.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 84, MADISON 54: Five Metro East Lutheran players scored in double figures as the Knights defeated Madison 84-54 at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville Tuesday night.

Noah Coddington led the Knights (22-4) with 17 points, with A.J. Risavy and Jason Johnson having 12 points each; Johnson joined the school's 1,000-career points scored club in the win. Teddy Fifer had 11 points and Kenrique Brown scored 10 points for MEL.

Vincent Wilson led the Trojans with 17 points, with Cameron Johnson scoring 9 and Joe Wooten 8.

The Knights close out their regular season next week with a pair of home Prairie State Conference games, Feb. 16 against East Alton-Wood River and Feb. 19 against Mount Olive.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 52, MOUNT OLIVE 51: A Zaide Wilson lay-in with 10 seconds left in regulation time gave East Alton-Wood River a 52-51 Prairie State Conference home win over Mount Olive Tuesday night at Wood River's Memorial Gym.

Wilson had but four points in the game, including the winning points, as the Oilers went to 6-19 overall; the win ended a seven-game losing trot for EAWR.

Blake Marks 22 points to lead the Oilers; Quinton Kosowski had 14 points for the Wildcats.

The Oilers travel to Bunker Hill for a Friday night PSC clash.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, HIGHLAND 47: Highland rallied from 13 points down in the final quarter only to see a last-second shot bounce away as the Bulldogs dropped a 49-47 decision to Marquette Catholic in a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Ben Sebacher had 14 points for the Explorers (17-7) in the win, with Shandon Boone adding 12 points.

Austin Elledge had 22 points to lead the Bulldogs, who fell to 12-12 on the season.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 65, PLEASANT HILL 64: Blake Booth had 23 points as Hardin-Calhoun managed to hold off Pleasant Hill on the road Tuesday night, the Warriors taking a 65-64 win.

Mitch Bick had 17 points for the Warriors (15-5 overall, 6-2 in the WIVC), with Jared Brackett scoring nine and Easton Clark eight.

Corby Edwards led Pleasant Hill with 18 points, with Kaleb Root adding 15.

The Warriors were scheduled to take on Gillespie on the road Wednesday night.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, MASCOUTAH 40: JaQuan Adams' 20 points were enough to help Civic Memorial get a 53-40 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Mascoutah Tuesday night.

Justin Williams added 16 points for the Eagles (16-9 overall, 5-2 MVC) in the win.

Ethan Mayberry led the Indians with 13 points.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

GILLESPIE 67, CALHOUN 62

Gillespie slipped by Calhoun’s boys 67-62 on Wednesday night.

Mitch Bick led the Warriors with 17 points, Blake Booth had 14 points, Sam Baalman had 11 points and Jared Brackett added 8 points.

Nick Price had 22 points to lead Gillespie.

Calhoun falls to 15-6 overall. The Warriors play against Carrollton at 6:15 on Friday at home.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

LEBANON REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

NEW ATHENS 50, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 32: A cold spell from the floor hurt Metro East Lutheran as the Knights were eliminated by New Athens 50-32 in the IHSA Class 1A Lebanon Regional semifinals Wednesday night. The Knights stayed close with the Yellow Jackets all throughout the game, trailing 10-7 at quarter time, 21-17 at the half and 30-25 at three-quarter time before New Athens pulled away in the final term.

The Yellow Jackets (22-5) will take on Lebanon in Friday’s regional final; the Greyhounds advanced after Madison forfeited to Lebanon after Madison school officials canceled all after-school activities due to Wednesday’s weather conditions.

MEL was eliminated from the postseason with a 14-13 mark; Ellen Schulte led the Knights with 15 points, with Karly Schley adding 10 and Audrey Paitz three points. The Yellow Jackets were led by 10 points each from Abby Marlow and Jordan Drake, with Courtney Raglan getting nine and Sophie Cooper and Alina Lance seven each.

