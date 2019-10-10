WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

ROXANA 2, STAUNTON 1: Andrew Beckman scored in the 12th minute, and Austin Martin struck in the 14th as Roxana won at home in a South Central Conference match against Staunton.

Connor Anderson scored after 43 minutes to pull the visitors within 2-1, but could not find an equalizer as the Shells took the points.

Daniel Pratte had 18 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Roxana is now 5-11-1, while Staunton drops to 10-11-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 23-25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-12-14: Peyton Zigrang had four kills and a block, while Kristine Laritzen, Claire Spain and Emma Menke had three kills each in Marquette’s three-set loss at CM.

Katie Hartsock had two points and seven assists, while Rachel Heinz had three points and six assists, Ellie Jacobs had six points and two aces, Nova Silliman had three points, and Delaney Cain had four points and three assists for the Explorers.

The Eagles are now 14-12, while Marquette drops to 16-6.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Marquette Catholic 8, East Alton-Wood River 2

WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

Roxana 2, Staunton 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville West 9, Alton 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Civic Memorial 23-25-25, Marquette Catholic 25-12-14

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY UTZ SNACKS

GAME FIVE – BEST-OF-FIVE

St. Louis Cardinals 13, Atlanta Braves 1 (STL wins 3-2)

Washington Nationals 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (10 innings) (WSH wins 3-2)

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

ROCHESTER 0, TRIAD 0: David DuPont had four saves in goal for Triad as the Knights and Rochester dueled to a goalless draw in Troy.

The Knights are now 14-1-3 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 1, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Ayoba Francis’ second-half strike was the only goal of the match as Granite took all three points on the road at McGivney’s park.

Tyler Theis recorded the clean sheet for the Warriors on the evening.

Granite is now 4-11-2 on the season, while the Griffins fall to 11-8-1.

GIRLS GOLF

HIGHLAND 195, ALTON 202: Highland’s Claire Korte took home the medal with a four-over-par 40 for nine holes as the Bulldogs won over Alton at the Highland Country Club.

Natalie Messinger led the Redbirds with a 47, with Josie Giertz shooting a 47, Riley Kenney had a 51, and Olivia Boyd shot a 59.

COLLINSVILLE 192, TRIAD 194, GRANITE CITY 206: Triad’s Anja Mills was the medalist with a nine hole score of seven-over-par 43 as the Kahoks took a triangular meet with Triad and Granite City at Arlington Greens Golf Club.

Destiny Johnson led the Kahoks with a 44, followed by Ricki Merlak and Bella Marsala each shooting a 49, Abby Fister and Maya Clark both had a 50, and Hope Ortiz had a 57.

Besides Mills, the Knights had Jessica Sager with a 48, Layla Moore shot a 51, Ella Moore was right behind with a 52, Grace Beyersdorfer shot 53, and Amyri Davis and Paige Hawkes each had a 54.

The Warriors were led by Lexi Schmidke’s 45, with Illaina Novacich with a 53, Caroline Reynolds and Aleah Crenshaw both had a 54, Olivia Stimac and Layla Reynolds each shot 58, and Mackenzie Torres had a 59.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (ROSAMOND) 11-6: Abby Huels and Katie Boyd each had four kills as MVCS won over Faith Bible of Rosamond in straight sets at home.

Payton Olney had nine assists for the Warriors, while McKinzie Wright served up five aces, and Chesnee Felt had four.

MVCS is now 22-3 on the season, and hosts The Fulton School at St. Albans on Tuesday, with a 4:30 p.m. start.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY UTZ SNACKS

GAME FOUR – BEST-OF-FIVE

ST. LOUIS 5, ATLANTA 4 (10 INNINGS) (SERIES TIED 2-2): Yadier Molina, the author of so many big postseason moments for the St. Louis Cardinals in the recent past, did it again on Monday, tying the game with an eighth inning RBI single, and bringing in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to left in the 10th as the Cardinals defeated Atlanta 5-4 and forced a fifth and deciding game in their National League Division Series Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead on second inning back-to-back home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna, but the Braves cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third, with Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly to right scoring Dansby Swanson.

Ozuna hit his second homer of the day, a shot that landed in the seats in left field, to restore the Cardinals’ two-run advantage at 3-1 in the fourth. The Braves, however, took the lead in the top of the fifth, when Adam Duval reached on an error by third baseman Matt Carpenter, who saw a ball deflect off of him towards second base, scoring Swanson to make it 3-2. Albies then hit his second homer of the series on a shot to the seats in right to give Atlanta a 4-3 lead and momentum.

St. Louis tied the game in the eighth on Molina’s single over the first baseman’s glove into right field to tie the game at 4-4. The Cardinals brought on Carlos Martinez, who gave up the lead in the ninth in game three, to pitch, and he gave up a lead-off ground rule double to Ronald Acuna, Jr., but retired the next three batters to keep the game tied. The Cardinals had a chance to win it in the bottom of the inning, with the winning run at second, but Dexter Fowler struck out to force extra innings.

St Louis starter Miles Miklolas came on in the 10th, and retired the side in order, setting up the Cardinals heroics in the bottom of the frame. With Julio Teheran pitching for Atlanta, Kolten Wong led off with a ground-rule double, and Goldschmidt was intentionally walked. Ozuna hit into a fielder’s choice, with Goldschmidt forced at second, with Wong going to third. Molina then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left, and the throw was nowhere near the plate as Wong came across with the winning run.

The final game of the series will be played in Atlanta’s SunTrust Park late Wednesday afternoon, with a 4 p.m. start time. The game will be televised on TBS.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

IHSA REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 1A AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, GORDON MOORE PARK, ALTON

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP THREE TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Hillsboro – 310

Belleville Althoff Catholic – 317

Waterloo Gibault Catholic – 347

Marquette Catholic – 349

Vandalia – 360

Metro-East Lutheran – 370

Father McGivney Catholic – 398

Litchfield – 409

Ramsey – 418

Gillespie – 437

Valmeyer – 458

Mt. Olive – 468

Staunton – 471

CLASS 2A AT GREENVIEW GOLF CLUB, CENTRALIA

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP THREE TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Highland – 321

Centralia – 329

Columbia – 331

Mascoutah – 334

Triad – 350

Breese Central – 355

Salem – 370

Waterloo – 373

Freeburg – 379

CLASS 2A AT LAKESHORE GOLF CLUB, TAYLORVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP THREE TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Jacksonville – 319

Chatham Glenwood – 336

Jersey – 361

Taylorville – 385

Roxana – 387

Civic Memorial – 398

Greenville – 406

Piasa Southwestern – 478

CLASS 3A AT ARLINGTON GREENS GOLF CLUB, COLLINSVILLE

Edwardsville – 308

O’Fallon – 310

Quincy – 327

Granite City – 332

Belleville East – 333

Belleville West – 344

Alton – 360

Collinsville – 391

BOYS SOCCER

Rochester 0, Triad 0

Granite City 1, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Metro-East Lutheran 2, Valmeyer 0

Collinsville 5, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2

Faith Bible Christian Academy 9, Mississippi Valley Christian 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 4, Chesterfield, Mo., Marquette 2

GIRLS GOLF

Highland 195, Alton 202

Collinsville 192, Triad 194, Granite City 206

GIRLS TENNIS

Highland 9, Jersey 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton 25-25, Granite City 19-21

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Faith Bible Christian Academy 11-6

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY UTZ SNACKS

GAME FOUR – BEST-OF FIVE

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Atlanta Braves 4 (10 innings) (series tied 2-2)

Washington Nationals 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 (series tied 2-2)

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY DOOSAN

GAME THREE – BEST-OF-FIVE

Tampa Bay Rays 10, Houston Astros 3 (HOU leads 2-1)

New York Yankees 5, Minnesota Twins 1 (NYY wins 3-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK FIVE

San Francisco 49ers 31, Cleveland Browns 3

Loudoun United FC 4, Saint Louis FC 3

