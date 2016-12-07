TUESDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alton 55, O'Fallon 54

Edwardsville 84, Belleville East 45

Belleville West 78, Granite City 48

East St. Louis 79, Collinsville 54

Highland 70, Civic Memorial 62 (OT)

Piasa Southwestern 59, Litchfield 24

Marquette Catholic 64, Metro East Lutheran 48

East Alton-Wood River 56, Staunton 49

Chatham Glenwood 52, Triad 50

Freeburg 42, Waterloo 41

Mascoutah 50, Trenton Wesclin 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'Fallon 71, Alton 34

Edwardsville 66, Belleville East 29

Belleville West 61, Granite City 33

Collinsville 59, East St. Louis 52

Bunker Hill 50, McGivney Catholic 41

Madison 38, St. Louis Soldan 35

MVCHA HOCKEY

Bethalto 9, Alton 2

Edwardsville 4, Granite City 1

