TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alton 55, O'Fallon 54
Edwardsville 84, Belleville East 45
Belleville West 78, Granite City 48
East St. Louis 79, Collinsville 54
Highland 70, Civic Memorial 62 (OT)
Piasa Southwestern 59, Litchfield 24
Marquette Catholic 64, Metro East Lutheran 48
East Alton-Wood River 56, Staunton 49
Chatham Glenwood 52, Triad 50
Freeburg 42, Waterloo 41
Mascoutah 50, Trenton Wesclin 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
O'Fallon 71, Alton 34
Edwardsville 66, Belleville East 29
Belleville West 61, Granite City 33
Collinsville 59, East St. Louis 52
Bunker Hill 50, McGivney Catholic 41
Madison 38, St. Louis Soldan 35
MVCHA HOCKEY
Bethalto 9, Alton 2
Edwardsville 4, Granite City 1
