MONDAY, AUGUST 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, CARLINVILLE 2: Both Jake Wells and Ethan Moore scored hat tricks as EAWR opened its season with a win at Carlinville.

Wells scored in the 30th, 47th and 60th minutes to get his hat trick, while Moore scored in the sixth, 27th and 61st minutes to help the Oilers take their first three points of the season.

Carson Reef scored in the 37th minute for the other EAWR goal.

Brody Harris in the 16th minute, and Asher Barbre in the 80th minute, were the goal scorers for the Cavaliers.

Kaleb Runyon had 16 saves for the Oilers, who are 1-0-0 to start, while Carlinville is 0-1-0.

JERSEY 7, STAUNTON 0: Andrew Kribs dented the back of the net five times in Jersey’s season opening win away at Staunton.

Kribs’ goals came in the third, 14th, 50th, 63rd, and 73rd minutes to pace the Panthers to the season-opening win.

Cody Miller in the 22nd minute, and Drake Goetten in the 64th scored the other goals for Jersey, while both Quinn Snider and Luke Wagner shared the clean sheet.

The Panthers start off at 1-0-0, while the Bulldogs are 0-1-0 to begin the season.

TRIAD 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Triad scored three times in the first half-hour of their opening match against Belleville East, then held on to gain the opening win of the season.

Jake Ellis found the back of the net in the 12th minute, followed by goals from Michael Tentis after 20 minutes, and Travis Speer at the half-hour to give the Knights their first three points of the season.

David DuPont had eight saves in goal for Triad, who open the campaign at 1-0-0, while the Lancers are 0-1-0.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: Camden Frey scored the only goal of the match for Collinsville, as the Kahoks fell to Glenwood in both teams’ season opener.

The Titans scored a goal in each half to get the win over Collinsville.

Logan Rader had six saves in goal for the Kahoks, who are 0-1-0 for the very young season.

GIRLS GOLF

METRO-EAST SHOOTOUT

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES SECOND, EXPLORERS TENTH, REDBIRDS 12TH IN METRO-EAST SHOOTOUT: Edwardsville had two golfers finish in the top ten as the Tigers came in second in the Metro-East Shootout Monday afternoon at Fair Oaks Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

O’Fallon won its third consecutive tournament, scoring an even 300 to win the tournament, with the Tigers second at 332, Metropolis Massac County third at 347, and the O’Fallon JV fourth at 353. Columbia was fifth with a 354, Belleville East was sixth with a score of 368, Belleville West came in seventh with a 381, Collinsville was eighth, scoring a 392, Nashville was ninth at 397, and Marquette Catholic rounded out the top ten with a 400.

Coming in 11th was Alton, with a 404, Mascoutah was 12th with a 412, Granite City came in 13th with a 447, Highland was 14th with a 450, and Belleville Althoff Catholic was 15th with a score of 480.

Briana McMinn was again the individual champion, shooting a two-under-par 70 to win the title, with the Tigers’ Nicole Johnson coming in second with an even-par 72. Reagan Martin of the Panthers was third, with a 74, Maddie Coakley of Massac County and Elizabeth Henken of O’Fallon tied for fourth with identical scores of 76, Gracie Piar of the Explorers came in sixth with a 78, Riley Lewis of Edwardsville and Casey Wagner of Columbia tied for seventh with a 79, and Chloe Davidson of the Panthers and Audrey Cain of Marquette tied for ninth, both shooting an 80.

Natalie Messinger of the Redbirds and Destiny Johnson of the Kahoks were their teams’ top golfers on the day, both shooting an 88, while Lexi Schmidtke was the top golfer for the Warriors, carding a 107.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS FINISH EIGHTH IN WARREN INVITE: The Edwardsville High boys golf team finished eighth in the Warren Invite tournament on Saturday, scoring a 346 in the tournament, held at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee, in suburban Chicago.

Hayden Moore finished in a three-way tie for second place, carding a six-over-par 78 to lead the Tigers, coming in second along with Johnny Magner of Wilmette Loyola Academy and Jack Marshall of Lake Forest.

Ian Bailey shot an 88, while Trevor Laub finished with an 89, and Nate Frey carded a 91, and both Tyler Jansen and Mark Tucker each had a 106.

Lake Forest won the team title with a 322, edging out Loyola, who had a 324. LaGrange Lyons Township was third with a 328, Lincolnshire Stevenson came in fourth with a 329, and Mundelein Carmel was fifth with a 337.

The Tigers will be playing in a pair of tournaments this coming weekend, starting with the Champaign Invitational Friday at the University of Illinois’ Orange Course, then travel to Louisville, Ky., on Saturday for the Trinity Invitational at Wildwood Country Club.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

Roxana 25-25, Bunker Hill 13-10

Valmeyer 25-23-15, Gillespie 19-25-10

Roxana 25-25, Valmeyer 11-15

Gillespie 25-25, Bunker Hill 21-20

Roxana 25-25, Gillespie 12-9

Bunker Hill 25-16-15, Valmeyer 22-25-8

GROUP B

Civic Memorial 25-12-15, Auburn 17-25-9

Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Dupo 19-23

Auburn 27-25, Hardin Calhoun 25-17

Article continues after sponsor message

Civic Memorial 25-25, Dupo 18-13

Civic Memorial 25-25, Hardin Calhoun 13-15

Auburn 25-25, Dupo 11-11

BOYS SOCCER

East Alton-Wood River 7, Carlinville 2

Jersey 7, Staunton 0

Roxana 7, Valmeyer 1

Triad 3, Belleville East 2

Chatham Glenwood 2, Collinsville 1

Mascoutah 3, Civic Memorial 1

O’Fallon 4, Granite City 1

GIRLS GOLF

METRO-EAST SHOOTOUT AT FAIR OAKS GOLF CLUB, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

TEAM STANDINGS

O’Fallon – 300

Edwardsville – 332

Metropolis Massac County – 347

O’Fallon JV – 353

Columbia – 354

Belleville East – 368

Belleville West – 381

Collinsville – 392

Nashville – 397

Marquette Catholic – 400

Alton – 404

Mascoutah – 412

Granite City – 447

Highland – 450

Belleville Althoff Catholic – 480

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Briana McMinn (O’Fallon) – 70

Nicole Johnson (Edwardsville) – 72

Reagan Martin (O’Fallon) –74

Maddie Coakley (Metropolis Massac County) – 76

Elizabeth Henken (O’Fallon) – 76

Gracie Piar (Marquette Catholic) – 78

Riley Lewis (Edwardsville) – 79

Casey Wagner (Columbia) – 79

Chloe Davidson (O’Fallon) – 80

Audrey Cain (Marquette Catholic) – 80

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 12, Milwaukee Brewers 2

More like this: