TUESDAY, JANUARY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 53, EDWARDSVILLE 28: East St. Louis jumped to an early first quarter lead and never looked back as the Flyers defeated Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference game at the East Side gym.

The Flyers went ahead after the first quarter 12-3, extended the lead to 28-13 at halftime, then to 38-18 after three quarters, outscoring the Tigers 15-10 in the final quarter.

Macaleab Rich led East Side with 16 points, while Daveon Hawkins added 13 points, Demarion Brown hit for nine points, Jaden Hale, Christian Jones and Robert McCline all scored three points and Cameron Boone, Davis Bynum and Mackenly Falconer all had two points each.

The Flyers are now 12-3, while Edwardsville goes to 7-8.

COLLINSVILLE 72, CAHOKIA 39: Deante Franklin led four Collinsville players in double figures as the Kahoks opened the second half of the season with a big win over Cahokia at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Collinsville went out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, then took a 30-16 advantage at halftime, extended it to 53-27 after three quarters, then outscored the Comanches 19-12 in the final quarter.

Franklin led the way for the Kahoks with 18 points, with Devin Davis scoring 13 points, Nick Horras had 11 points, Tray Swygeart came up with 10 points, Dayton Horras scored six points, Matt Clark and Jake Wilkinson each had four points and both Adam Rimar and Matt Shelton scored two points each.

Collinsville is now 10-5, while Cahokia drops to 1-9.

GILLESPIE 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 46: Gillespie rallied from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to take charge of the game and defeat Calhoun at home.

The Warriors went ahead 15-5 after the first quarter, but the Miners stormed back to take a 25-20 lead at halftime, extended the advantage to 41-32 after three quarters and outscored Calhoun in the fourth 16-14 to take the win.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 20 points, while Chase Ralston had 13 points, Chuck Kallal scored six points, Landon Sievers had four points and Drew Wallendorf had three points.

The Warriors are now 4-10 to open up the second half of the season.

In other games, Alton won its second consecutive game for the first time in nearly two years, defeating Belleville West 55-39 at the Redbirds Nest, North Mac won at Staunton 53-37, Greenville defeated East Alton-Wood River 54-44 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Civic Memorial 65-39.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

In the only other game scheduled for Tuesday, Greenville won over Metro-East Lutheran 52-18. The game scheduled between Alton and Belleville West at West was postponed due to COVID-19 Protocols, and a make-up date has yet to be announced.

The Redbirds had two more games postponed on Tuesday, a Jan. 11 game at home against Collinsville and a Jan 13 matchup at Edwardsville. Make-up dates for both have also yet to be announced. If the games can't be made up, the results will go down as a no contest, as per IHSA rules.

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Max Schleeper and Lawson Bell each had a goal and two assists, while EAWR goalie Gerold Myatt had 32 saves as Alton defeated the Oilers in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Monday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

David Saulle scored in the first period to give the Redbirds the lead, while Tobin Neeley scored in the second to double Alton's lead. Third period goals from Bell and Schleeper gave the Redbirds the two points in the end.

Drake Scroggins' late third period goal was the only one of the game for the Oilers.

Alton is now 6-10-1 on the season, while EAWR falls to 0-15-0.

In another game played on Monday, Collinsville defeated Edwardsville East 4-1.

MSCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULT

CBC 9, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Sam Carosello and Nick Purcelli both had hat tricks to help CBC to a win over Edwardsville in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game Monday night at the Affton Athletic Association rink in South St. Louis County.

Connor McCaffrey, Charlie Wind and Logan Denton also scored for the Cadets, while Carter Crow scored the only Tigers goal in the first period.

Kai Vetter made 37 saves in goal for Edwardsville.

The defending Blues Challenge Cup champion Cadets are now 13-1-1, while the Tigers fall to 1-12-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: