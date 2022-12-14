TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAHOKIA 67, EDWARDSVILLE 61: Malik Allen tied his career high with 20 points, but Edwardsville lost on the road at Cahokia.

The Tigers led 18-14 after the first quarter and 35-27 at halftime, but the Comanches fought back to tie the game 50-50 at three-quarter time, then outscored Edwardsville in the fourth 17-11 to take the win.

Armon Smith led Cahokia with 15 points, while Nygel Cohen added 14 points, Omario Goodwin scored 13 points and D'Kyren Kizer hit for 10 points.

To go along with Allen's 20 points, Edwardsville saw both Kris Crosby and Jonathan Stump score 11 points each and A.J. Tillman added 10 points.

The Comanches improve to 2-7, while the Tigers go to 3-5.

HIGHLAND 77, LITCHFIELD 40: Highland exploded for 69 points in the first three quarters in going on to the home win over Litchfield.

The Bulldogs led after the first three quarters 24-10, 48-28 and 69-35, outscoring the Purple Panthers in the fourth quarter 8-7.

Cade Altadonna led Highland with 17 points, with Jake Ottensmeier adding 14 points, Brendan Gelly had 12 points, Garrin Stone scored 10 points, Gunnar Mackey had eight points, Grant Fleming hit for seven points, Carter Holthaus had six points and Nathan Kloserman scored three points.

Both the Bulldogs and Highland are now 5-3 for the year.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 63, HARDIN CALHOUN 30: Calhoun opened its WIVC slate with a road loss to West Central.

The Cougars led from start to finish, holding advantages of 15-6. 43-13 and 58-22 after the first three quarters, with the Warriors outscoring West Central in the fourth 8-5.

Conner Longnecker led Calhoun with 12 points, with Rodney Johnson and Charlie Kallal each scoring four points, Drew Wallendorf and Jack Zipprich each scored three points apiece and both Zak Grimes and Cade Sievers hit for two points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors are now 1-5 on the year.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 49, BUNKER HILL 40:

In other games on the Tuesday schedule, Jersey defeated Staunton 55-39, Breese Central held off Civic Memorial 70-65 in double overtime. Red Bud defeated East Alton-Wood River 48-39 and Metro-East Lutheran won over Bunker Hill 49-40. Results for games between SIUE Charter at Roxana and St, Louis Priory Catholic at Marquette Catholic were not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 53, MT. OLIVE 23: Four players scored in double figures as Carlinville won over visiting Mt. Olive at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led all the way through, with the quarter scores being 24-9, 37-11 and 53-17, with the Wildcats taking the fourth quarter 8-0.

Braley Wiser led Carlinville with 17 points, while Kaitlyn Reels had 12 points, both Hannah Gibson and Isabella Tiburzi had 10 points each and Jordyn Loveless scored four points.

The Cavies are now 2-8, while Mt. Olive slips to 1-5.

In other games on Tuesday, Jersey won at the Orchard Farm. Mo. Holiday tournament, defeating Overland, Mo., Ritenour 43-39, while in the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Candy Cane Classic, Chester defeated Red Bud 52-32, but the result between Metro-East Lutheran and the host Hawks was not available at press time.

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Lawson Bell's hat trick was the difference as Alton won the MVCHA game over EAWR at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Elijah Edwards put the Oilers on top with an unassisted goal at 11:32 of the first period, with Bell equalizing at 37 seconds of the second period unassisted, then putting the Redbirds ahead 2-1 from Logan Seymour and Colton Thompson at 4:08. Bell completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal into the empty net at 13:42 to give Alton the win.

The Redbirds are now 3-3-1, while EAWR goes to 2-7-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com's Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

