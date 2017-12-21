PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 64, BRUSSELS 44: A 25-point game from Justin Bailey helped Piasa Southwestern past Brussels 64-44 in Brussels Tuesday night; Southwestern went to 8-1 on the season with the win.

Caden Heyen added 10 points for the Birds while Caleb Robinson, Carter Moore and Ben Lowis each had eight points on the night.

COLLINSVILLE 65, GRANITE CITY 45: Emmitt Gordon's 13 points weren't enough as Collinsville defeated Granite City 65-45 in a Southwestern Conference game at GCHS' Memorial Gym Tuesday night; the Warriors fell to 2-8 and 0-5, while the Kahoks improved to 5-5, 1-4.

Davontay Mason added nine points for the Warriors, while Jerry Watson had eight; Collinsville was led by Ray'Sean Taylor's 22 points. GCHS next takes on Springfield Southeast at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 in the opening game fo the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic at Fletcher Gym.

MADISON 77, BUNKER HILL 23: Madison grabbed a 17-5 quarter-time lead and extended it to 38-9 at the half as the Trojans defeated Bunker Hill 77-23 at Hlafka Hall Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Minutemen fell to 0-6 on the year.

BROWN COUNTY 71, HARDIN-CALHOUN 48: Brown County got out to a 24-12 quarter-time lead on Hardin-Calhoun and went on to run out 71-48 winners over the Warriors Tuesday night in Brown County; the Warriors fell to 2-5 on the year, 0-2 in the WIVC.

Blake Schumann led Calhoun with 18 points, with Chandler Sievers adding 12 and Drew Baalman six. Next up is a 6:15 p.m. Thursday clash with Greenfield at home.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 60, ALTON 37: Belleville East handed Alton its first defeat in the Redbirds' last four games as the Lancers took a 60-37 win in Belleville Tuesday night; AHS fell to 4-6, 2-4 in the Southwestern Conference.

The Lancers improved to 7-4 overall, 5-2 in the SWC.

COLLINSVILLE 63, GRANITE CITY 18: Collinsville took a 33-6 halftime lead at Fletcher Gym on Granite City as the Kahoks ran out 63-18 winners over the Warriors Tuesday night. GCHS fell to 1-5 overall, 0-5 in the Southwestern Conference while Collinsville went to 4-7 overall, 1-4 in the league.



More like this: