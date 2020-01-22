GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 52, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 24: Adrenna Snipes had one of her best games of the season Tuesday night, scoring 33 points to push her over the 1,000-career point total, while Kamryn Fandrey scored four points, and three different players --- Atiera Merriweather, Jillian Nelson and Payton Patterson --- all had three points as the Explorers won at home over Metro-East. Snipes, only a sophomore, now has 1,005 points for her career.

Marquette led from start to finish, with leads of 16-0, 33-15 and 50-18 at the end of each quarter.

The Explorers improved to 18-5, while the Knights are now 2-14.

GREENVILLE 34, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 32: Madison Webb led McGivney with 11 points, with Anna McKee adding nine points and Charlize Luehmann adding five at the Griffins lost a close game on the road at Greenville.

The Comets are now 17-7, while McGivney falls to 18-4.

JERSEY 59, JACKSONVILLE 25: At Havens Gym, Clare Breden had a big game with 21 points, while Abby Manns came up with 14 points and Chloe White eight in Jersey's win over Jacksonville.

The Panthers led all the way throughout, holding leads of 21-6, 33-12 and 52-19 after the three quarters.

Annika Robinson led the Crimsons with 14 points, Tate Morrissey scored six points, and both Carly Provo and Madison Shanks had two points each.

Jersey goes to 16-5 with the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PANA 75, CIVIC MEMORIAL 61: Travis Hilligoss and Alex Reams both scored 10 points for CM, while Trey Hall and Noah Turbyfil each had eight points in the Eagles' loss to Pana in the Litchfield tournament.

The Panthers held the lead after each quarter, with a 16-14 advantage after the first quarter, 34-27 at halftime and 60-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Andrew Ambrose had a big game for Pana with 23 points, followed by Jonah Lauff, who had 19 points, Bryce Edmiston, who had 15 points, and Wesley Kile, who had 14.

The Panthers are now 17-2 on the year, while the Eagles drop to 5-12.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56, GILLESPIE 54 (OT): Keegan Rowell led Southwestern with 19 points, while Addis Moore chipped in with 13 points and Johnathan Watson came up with 12 as the Piasa Birds nipped Gillespie in overtime at the Staunton tournament.

Southwestern took a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, then led 25-17 at halftime, but the Miners rallied to take a 38-36 lead after three quarters, and the game was tied at the end of regulation 48-48. The Birds outscored Gillespie 8-6 in the extra period to take the win.

Southwestern improves to 5-11, while the Miners are now 4-12.

COLLINSVILLE 64, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 39: In the second game of the night at the Belleville East Chick-Fil-A Classic, Ray'Sean Taylor led the way for Collinsville with 24 points, while Nate Hall and Cawhan Smith each had 12 points as the Kahoks defeated Althoff to advance to a semifinal game with Alton.

Collinsville led the entire way, with scores of 19-9, 33-18 and 47-26 at each quarter break.

Daulton Burgner led the Crusaders with 15 points, with Jack Bruening scoring nine points and Chris Moore adding five.

The Kahoks improve to 19-0, while Althoff is now 5-12.

STAUNTON 52, MT. OLIVE 21: In their own tournament, Ethan Booth led Staunton with 21 points, Brent Kinder added 14 points and Frank Goss had eight in the Bulldogs' win over Mt. Olive.

Staunton led all the way, holding edges of 14-2, 31-14 and 49-16 after each quarter.

The Bulldogs are now 9-8, while the Wildcats fall to 2-12.

TRIAD 66, GREENVILLE 51: Also in the Litchfield tournament, Luke Cox had another big game for Triad, scoring 24 points, with Sam Yager coming up with 11 points, and Kile Crook adding nine as the Knights won over Greenville.

Triad led all the way, leading after the opening quarter 19-12, at halftime 37-25 and after three quarters 56-46.

Fletcher Manhart led the Comets with 15 points, Desmond Gardner scored 14 points, and Jack Schaufelberger chipped in with 10.

The Knights are now 14-5, while Greenville falls to 5-13.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlinville 49, Bunker Hill 48

Alton 59, Champaign Central 56

Triad 66, Greenville 51

Pana 75, Civic Memorial 61

Piasa Southwestern 56, Gillespie 54 (OT)

Collinsville 64, Belleville Althoff Catholic 39

Staunton 52, Mt. Olive 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 52, Metro-East Lutheran 24

Greenville 34, Father McGivney Catholic 32

Jersey 59, Jacksonville 25

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 45, CBC 23

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Granite City 14, Highland 4

St. John Vianney Catholic 4, Columbia 0

Belleville 2, Edwardsville 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Texas A&M 66, Missouri 64

