ROXANA 26-25, CARLINVILLE 24-19: Braeden Lackey had nine kills and Taylor Westfall eight as Roxana handed Carlinville its first loss in the South Central Conference Tuesday evening at Milazzo Gym in Roxana, a 26-24, 25-19 triumph for the Shells.

The Shells went to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the SCC, while the Cavaliers fell to 7-5 overall, 6-1 in the league.

Niah Bevolo had 18 assists for RHS, with Brittany Alexander coming up with eight digs and Hannah Kelley four blocks.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COLLINSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 22-21: Savannah Fisher had nine points from serve for Alton Tuesday, but the Redbirds dropped a 25-22, 25-21 Southwestern Conference decision to Alton at Redbird Gym Tuesday evening.

The loss dropped AHS to 11-7 overall; the Kahoks went to 3-9.

Fisher's points included five aces and she had five kills; Kassidy Funke had 11 assists and Saddi Brands and Gwen Hunter each contributed three kills.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22-22: Michelle Cameron had eight kills and six points on two aces as Marquette Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 25-22, 25-22 in a Prairie State Conference clash at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday.

The Explorers went to 9-10 on the year.

Laura Hamilton had 25 digs for the Explorers, with Amanda Murray scoring six points, incuding the match's final three points; Peyton Klein had nine first-game assists and Marissa Nosco eight second-game assists.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, JACKSONVILLE ISD 2-3: Abby Baalman had 27 points from serve and Grace Baalman seven kills and three blocks as Hardin-Calhoun ran riot over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf Tuesday in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match Tuesday evening.

The Warriors went to 14-2 overall, 5-0 in the WIVC.

Emily Baalman had eight points for Calhoun and Jordan Holland four points; Kayla Lamny contributed three kills and Junie Zirklebach 12 assists and two blocks.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 18-7: Highland remained unbeaten at 16-0 on the year as the Bulldogs defeated Jersey 25-18, 25-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Tuesday.

The Panthers fell to 6-10.

The Panthers visit Triad in a MVC match Thursday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 22-25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-22-23: Metro East Lutheran rallied from an opening-game loss to defeat Piasa Southwestern 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 in a non-conference match at MEL's Hooks Gym Tuesday.

The Knights improved to 7-13 while the Piasa Birds fell to 3-15.

Lydia Flaherty set a MEL single-match record 39 assists in the win, while Danielle Timmerman had 11 kills and four service aces with 11 points, Ashlee Robinson and Ellen Schulte had nine kills each (Schulte added three blocks) and Courtney Fenelon eight kills to go with 11 points.

MEL hosts Bunker Hill in a Prairie State Conference match at home Thursday night.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, BARAT ACADEMY 18-9: McGivney Catholic traveled to St. Louis County for a match with Barat Academy Tuesday and came away with a 25-18, 25-9 win.

The Griffins took their record to 4-9 with the win; they face East Alton-Wood River Thursday on the road.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 3, AFFTON 0: Alton improved to 2-0 in their group of the Sullivan Division of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament with a 3-0 win over Affton at the south St. Louis County school Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 9-2 overall; Logan Clark, Skylar Funk and Matthew Paulda each goaled for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds meet Seckman in their final group-play match today; the semifinals and finals are set for this weekend at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

LADUE 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic dropped a 4-0 decision to Ladue in a group-play match of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament in Columbia Tuesday.

The Explorers fell to 7-3 on the year and take on Triad at 6 p.m. today in Troy as the tournament continues.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, COLUMBIA (MO.) ROCK BRIDGE 0: Michael Glisson, Mohammad Hamad, Alec Mills and Andrew Joseph all scored as Edwardsville traveled to Columbia, Mo., Tuesday and blanked Rock Bridge 4-0.

Daniel Picchiotti and Michael Hoelting shared the clean sheet for the 10-0-2 Tigers.

Edwardsville hosts Normal Community at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

TRENTON WESCLIN 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Metro East Lutheran dropped a 4-1 decision to Wesclin Tuesday in a non-conference match in Trenton.

The Knights fell to 5-5-1 on the year and host North Mac Thursday evening.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, CARLYLE 0: Zac Lafferty bagged three goals as East Alton-Wood River improved to 9-3 on the year with a 5-0 win over Carlyle at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Andrew Raymond and Nick Ellis also goaled for the Oilers in the win.

EAWR travels to Glen Carbon for a match with McGivney Catholic this afternoon.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 144, JERSEY 188: Michael Holtz carded a 3-under 33 at the par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey as Marquette Catholic celebrated Senior Night with a 144-188 win over Jersey Tuesday.

The Explorers improved to 12-1 on the year with the win.

Duncan McLain turned in an even-par 36, with Nick Messinger carding a 1-over 37 and Sam Cogan and Kolten Baurer firing 2-over 38s each. Jack Patterson had a 4-over 40.

BELLEVILLE EAST 156, GRANITE CITY 181: Granite City fell to 5-8 on the year, 2-4 in the Southwestern Conference with a 156-181 loss to Belleville East at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach Tuesday, a par-36 layout.

Riley Brown led the Warriors with a 7-over 43, with Drew Wilgus adding a 9-over 45 and Sam Wilgues a 10-over 46.

GCHS takes part in Friday's Dick Gerber Invitational at Edwardsville's Oak Brook Golf Club.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 169, GRANITE CITY 239: Sydney Sahuri had a 4-over 40 as Edwardsville defeated Granite City 169-239 in a Southwestern Conference match at Oak Brook Golf Club's North course Tuesday, a par-36, 2,652-yard layout.

Addy Zeller fired a 6-over 42 for the 16-0 overall, 5-0 SWC Tigers; Kayla Weinacht shot a 7-over 43 and Jessica Benson an 8-over 44.

Both EHS and GCHS have SWC meets today, the Tigers hosting Belleville West and the Warriors traveling to Rolling Hills in Godfrey for a match with Alton.

MARQUETTE TAKES TRIANGULAR: Ellie Kane took the medal with a 2-over 38 on the par-36 Spencer T. Olin course at Gordon Moore Park as Marquette won a triangular over Columbia and Hillsboro Tuesday.

The Explorers fired a team 176, with the Eagles carding a 195 and Hilltoppers a 252.

Annie Kane turned in a 8-over 44, Lauren Walsh a 11-over 47 and Madi Connors a 12-over 48.

Marquette is off until the St. Anthony Tournament in Effingham Sept. 29.

ROXANA FOURTH IN QUAD: Roxana turned in a team 270 to finish fourth in a Tuesday quad with Belleville Althoff, Waterloo and Triad at Wood River's Belk Park Golf Course, a par-36 course.

The Shells go to Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton for a Wednesday quad against Triad, Civic Memorial and Staunton.

