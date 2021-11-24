TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA HOOPSGIVING TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, BUNKER HILL 36: Southwestern jumped out to a 12-2 first quarter lead and went on from there to take the win in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament on the second day of the event.

The Piasa Birds jumped to their 12-2 lead after the first, then led at the half 25-17 and 34-26 after the third quarter, outscoring the Minutemen 15-10 in the final quarter.

Hank Bouillon led Southwestern with 15 points, with Carson Cooley adding 13, Lane Gage and Ian Brantley each had six points and both Rocky Darr and Quinton Strohbeck scored four points apiece.

The Birds start the season 1-0, while Bunker Hill is now 0-2.

In the other games on Tuesday night, East Alton-Wood River defeated Maryville Christian 54-34, KIPP Academy of St. Louis won over the host Shells 67-46 and Marquette Catholic defeated White Hall North Greene 73-19.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 66, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 53: Metro-East led all the way through in getting their second straight win in their Turkey Tip-Off Tournament game, defeating Brooklyn Lovejoy at Hooks Gym.

The Knights led from start to finish, with leads of 21-13, 31-23 and 48-34 after the first three quarters, with the Wildcats outscoring Metro-East 19-18 in the final quarter for the final 66-53 score.

Bennett Briles again led the Knights, this time with 20 points, while Jaeden Rush scored 14 points, Devan Rush had seven points, Jeremiah Neal scored six points, T.J. Harris had five points, Junior Brown, Rodrick Holmes, Landon Tindall and Sean Tyus all had three points each and Marcus Gerling had two points.

Shantez Holliday led Lovejoy with 19 points, while Jamal Brown added 16 points, Jeremy McLorn had six points, Michael McCallum scored five points, Birlwind Reed had four points and Jamal Simmons had three points.

The Knights are now 2-0, while the Wildcats drop to 0-2.

In other games of the tournament's second day, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Marissa-Coulterville 65-40, it was Lift For Life Academy of St. Louis defeating Mt. Vernon 64-63 and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated Dupo 66-32.

TRENTON WESCLIN THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLUMBIA 71, STAUNTON 31: Cayden Silvester led Staunton with 18 points, but it was Columbia, behind Dylan Murphy's 27 points, who got the win in the Wesclin Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Eagles led all the way through, with leads of 13-7, 35-18 and 55-31 after the first three quarters, with Columbia outscoring the Bulldogs 16-0 in the final quarter.

Besides Silvester's 18 points, Staunton got six points from Braden Buffington, five points from Brady Gillen and two points from Sam Best.

Outside of Murphy, the Eagles had 10 points from Sam Donald, while Glenn Powers added nine points, Brady Hemminghaus had eight points, Jack Steckler came up with seven points, Dominic Voegele had four points and both Ethan Hogan and Hayes Van Breusegen each had three points.

The Eagles start off their season 1-0, while the Bulldogs are now 0-2.

In the only other game of the night at Wesclin, Nashville won over the host Warriors 53-39.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

SPRINGFIELD 49, TRIAD 48: Drew Winslow led Triad with 14 points and both Ayden Hitt and McGrady Noyes each scored 11 points, but Springfield got by the Knights in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights and Senators were tied 11-11 after the first quarter, 27-27 at halftime and 41-41 at the end of the third, setting up a tight fourth quarter won by Springfield 8-7 that allowed the Senators to pull out the win.

Outside of top three for Triad, Gabe Giacoletto had five points, Donny Becker scored three points and both Lane Mahnesmith and Jake Stewart had two points apiece.

Springfield is now 2-0, while the Knights open their season 0-1.

In another game in the tournament, Taylorville won at Civic Memorial 49-38.

WATERLOO THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

FREEBURG 78, VALMEYER 32: In both teams' season opener at the Waterloo Thanksgiving Tournament, Freeburg jumped to a 28-8 first quarter lead and didn't look back in defeating Valmeyer.

The Midgets led from wire-to-wire, with leads of 28-8, 39-19 and 61-16 after the first three quarters, but the Pirates outscored Freeburg 8-7 in the final period.

Harry Miller led Valmeyer with 12 points, while Jordan McSchooler had seven points, Elijah Miller added five points, both Aiden Crossen and Vincent Oggero each had three points and Landon Roy had two points.

The Midgets open their season 1-0, while the Pirates start off 0-1.

REGULAR SEASON

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 62, RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY 16: MVCS stretched its season-opening winning streak to three with a win on the road at Rivers Of Life Christian in Granite City.

The Warriors led from wire-to-wire, with scores of 28-3, 42-3 and 59-4 after the first three quarters, with ROL outscoring MVCS 12-6 in the final quarter.

Tommy and Joey Kunz led the Warriors with 14 points each, while Cameron Golike scored 13 points, Drew Gaworski had seven points, both John Kunz and Peyton Wright had six points and Shayden Stafford had two points.

KeShon Bond led ROL with eight points.

The Warriors are now 3-0 to start the year, and next play Providence Christian next Tuesday, Nov. 30 at home in a 6:30 p.m. start.

In the only other area game, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Patoka 64-46 at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 41, CARLINVILLE 31: Northwestern pulled away in the second half, outscoring Carlinville 29-19 to take the win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Tigers led after one quarter 10-9, but the Cavaliers came back to tie the game at halftime 12-12. Northwestern pulled ahead after three quarters 23-19, then outscored Carlinville 18-12 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jill Slayton led the Cavvies with 11 points, while Isabella Tiburzi had 10 points, Lillie Reels scored five points, Jordyn Loveless and Braley Wiser both had two points and Karly Tipps had a single point.

Kylie Kinser led the Tigers with 15 points, while Torrie McAdams added 10 points, Jealee Clark had nine points and Alex Pohlman scored seven points.

Northwestern is now 1-1, while Carlinville goes to 1-3.

TRIAD 44, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 28: Triad only led by a point after the first quarter, but pulled away in the second to take the win over Althoff at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights had a 7-6 lead over the Crusaders after the first quarter, but Triad then took a 21-12 halftime lead, extended it to 34-22 after three quarters, then outscored Althoff 10-7 in the final quarter.

Avery Bohnenstiehl led Triad with 18 points, while Reagan Chigas added 11 points, Kendall Chigas had seven points, Sami Hartoin added six points and Kathryn Weber came up with two points.

The Knights are now 3-1, while the Crusaders drop to 0-5.

JERSEY 49, COLUMBIA 40: Jersey outscored Columbia in the final quarter 18-10 to pull away and win their home opener at Havens Gym.

The Eagles and Panthers were tied 9-9 after the first quarter, with Jersey taking a 21-17 lead at halftime, but Columbia cut the lead to 31-30 after the third quarter. The Panthers then outscored the Eagles by the 18-10 margin to create the final score.

Tessa Crawford had a big game for Jersey with 26 points, while Carly Daniels added seven points, Cate Breden, Kari Krueger and Avery Reeder all had four points, Elise Noble added three points and Bria Tuttle had a single point.

Jordan Holten led Columbia with 12 points, with Karsen Jany adding nine points, Taylor Holten and Alexa Hildebrand each had eight points and Emily Holmes came up with three points.

The Panthers are now 2-2, while the Eagles drop to 1-3.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN (FLORISSANT, MO.) 61, HARDIN CALHOUN 39: Gateway Legacy jumped out to a big first quarter lead and didn't look back as the Lions won at Calhoun in both teams' season opener.

Gateway Legacy led after the first quarter 21-8, then extended the lead to 37-16 at halftime and 46-23 after three quarters, with the Warriors outscoring Gateway 16-13 in the final term.

Ella Sievers and Jaelyn Hill led Calhoun with 11 points each, with Kate Zipprich and Audrey Gillman both scoring six points, Maddie Buchanan had three points and Lacy Pohlman had two points.

The Lions start off the season 1-0, while the Warriors are 0-1.

RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 48, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 38: Rivers Of Life outscored MVCS 31-15 in the middle two quarters to go on to a win over the Warriors at ROL's gym in Granite City.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 10-6, but ROL took a 26-20 lead at halftime, then stretched it out to 37-25 after three quarters, with MVCS winning the fourth quarter 13-11 for the final 48-38 margin.

Anna Gaworski led the Warriors with 18 points, while Audrey Crowe added 11 points, McKinzie Wright scored five points and both Jessie Huels and Shelly Stafford each had two points.

The Warriors are now 1-2 on the year, and host Providence Christian next Tuesday, Nov. 30 in a 5 p.m. tip-off.

In other games involving area clubs, at the Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament, Carlyle won over Piasa Southwestern 58-31 and at the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Hornets defeated Collinsville 55-41.

