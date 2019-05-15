TUESDAY, MAY 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Metro-East scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to get the win at home over EAWR.

Nolan Gutjahr, Zach Keplar, Brendan Steinmeyer and Nathan Butler each had two hits for the Knights, with Steinmeyer and Steven Kienle each having an RBI.

Kenny Beachum, Devin Curtis and Jared Liley had the Oilers’ base hits, with Zach Gibbso having the RBI.

Erik Broekemeier struck out six for Metro-East, with Gutjahr fanning four. Jordan Miller struck out five for EAWR.

The Knights improve to 6-8, while the Oilers are 7-21.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, TRIAD 3: CM scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to get the win over visiting Triad.

Chandler Powell had two hits for the Eagles, while Zack Vaughn, Drake Walker and Eli Smock had the other hits, with Gavin Lyday, Powell, Nic Vaughn and Smock having the RBIs.

Zack Tonn had two hits for the Knights, with Nolan McGowan, Hunter Boyd, Caleb Goforth, who drove in all three Triad runs with a three-run homer, Matt Weis and Hunter Smith also having hits.

Tyler Hansberger struck out six, while Vaughn struck out three for CM. Drew Straub struck out three for Triad.

The Eagles are now 15-14, while the Knights fall to 11-20.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, ALTON 1: Alton and Belleville West traded third-inning runs, but it was a first inning Maroon run that made the difference.

Will Lanxon had two hits for West, while Connor Adams had a hit and an RBI, and Alex Bernard, Armond Milton, Colin Shea and Logan Weaver had the RBIs.

Riley Phillips had a hit and an RBI to lead the Redbirds, while Caden Akal, Jordan Brooks, Zack Knight and Robby Taul had the other base hits for Alton.

Joey Kossina for West and Adam Stilts for Alton both went all the way, with Kossina striking out five and Stilts fanning three.

The Maroons are now 23-5, while the Redbirds fell to 12-15.

GRANITE CITY 4, COLLINSVILLE 3 (8 INNINGS): Granite City scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to gain the win.

Jonas Barnes, Brennan Haddix and Mason Roehr all had hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while Freddy Edwards and Aaron Gibson each had a hit.

Jake Holten and T.J. Williams both had two hits for the Kahoks, while Devon Bovinett had a hit and an RBI, and Rolondo Colon and Sam Phelps also had hits.

Barnes struck out six for Granite, while both Kyle Moore and Garrett Morski each fanned two for Collinsville.

The Warriors are now 14-17, while the Kahoks fall to 13-15.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 2A TRIAD REGIONAL

TRIAD 10, JERSEY 1: Sydney Thomas had a hat trick, Katie Rogers a brace (two goals), and Jordan Barberis, Taylor Hawkes, Chelsea Riden, Savannah Stauffer and Jordan Wilson all connected to the back of the net as Triad advanced to their own regional final.

Brooklyn Winters had the only goal for the Panthers, coming in the 18th minute.

Reagan Chigas and Abbey Counts each had a save on the night.

Triad is now 15-3-2 and advances to the regional final, where they’ll face Mascoutah, a 1-0 winner over Highland. Jersey ends its season 8-13-1.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, COLUMBIA 1 (8 INNINGS): Ally Hardy’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth was the winner for CM at home over Columbia.

Jenna Christeson had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles, while Braylen Cox had the other two hits on the day.

Lexi Touchette had two hits for the Eagles, with Lindsay Wibbenmeyer having the other.

Katelynn Wrenn and Ava Khoury had complete games pitching for their teams, while Wrenn striking out five, and Khoury fanning nine.

CM is now 12-12, while Columbia falls to 17-8.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A nine-run first inning was enough to life Southwestern over EAWR.

Bailee Sorgea had two hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Megan Bailey had a hit and two RBIs, Molly Novack had hit and an RBI, and both Mayci Wilderman and Bri Roloff had a hit each.

Macy Flanigan, Kayla Aligholi and Dekoda Weldon had the three Oiler hits, with Weldon having the only RBI.

Bailee Nixon struck out 11 for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 15-1, while EAWR falls to 8-15.

ALTON 9, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: Alton jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four innings, and never looked back in getting the win over West.

Abby Sullivan had three hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Tami Wong had two hits and two RBIs, Shelby Kulp and Abby Scyoc two hits and an RBI each, Lynna Fischer a hit and two RBIs, and both Ashlyn Betz and Olivia Ducey had a hit and an RBI each. Audrey Evola had the other Alton hit.

The Redbirds are now 20-7, while the Maroons go to 11-9.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Metro-East Lutheran 3, East Alton-Wood River 1

Civic Memorial 4, Triad 3

Belleville West 2, Alton 1

Granite City 4, Collinsville 3 (8 innings)

Edwardsville 7, O’Fallon 6

BOYS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 9, Alton 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-24-25, Belleville West 18-26-13

Granite City 25-25, Alton 4-8

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

SEMIFINAL

Columbia 6, Marquette Catholic 1

IHSA CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT TRIAD

SEMIFINAL

Triad 10, Jersey 1

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 3, Columbia 1 (8 innings)

Piasa Southwestern 12, East Alton-Wood River 1

Alton 9, Belleville West 4

O’Fallon 3, Edwardsville 1

Hardin Calhoun 8, Bunker Hill 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL – GAME 3 (BEST-OF- SEVEN)

Boston Bruins 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (BOS leads 3-0)

