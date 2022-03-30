TUESDAY, MARCH 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, VANDALIA 0: McGivney scored three runs in both the first and second innings, five times in the third and once in the fourth en route to a four-and-a-half inning, 10-run rule win over Vandalia at Griffins Field.

Daniel Gierer led the Griffins with three hits and two RBIs, while Jackson Rodgers had three hits and also drove in a run, Jacob McKee had a hit and two RBIs, Gerold Myatt and Gabe Smith each had a hit and RBI and Mason Holmes also had a hit.

Rodgers gave up only one hit in the five innings he pitched, striking out eight Vandal batsmen.

McGivney is now 4-3 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Southwestern scored a run in the second, but CM tied it in the fifth and won it in the sixth in a very close game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Peyton Keller and Nick Williams each had a hit and RBI for the Eagles, while Bryer Arview, Noah Peterson and Tommy Strubhart each had hits on the day.

Quinten Strohbeck had a hit and drove in the Piasa Birds' only run, while Hank Bouillon, Charlie Darr and Colin LeMarr had the other hits.

Both Keller for CM and LeMarr for Southwestern struck out eight each, while Strubhart struck out two for the Eagles and Marcus Payne fanned one for the Birds.

CM is now 2-5, while Southwestern slips to 3-3.

CARLINVILLE 5, JERSEY 3: Jersey took a 2-0 lead in the first before Carlinville hit the Panthers with four runs in the third and another in the fourth before Jersey scored a single run in the sixth, but it wasn't enough as the Cavaliers took the win at Jersey's park.

Ayden Tiburzi led Carlinville with two hits and three RBIs, while Ryenn Hart had a pair of hits and a RBI, Carson Wiser came up with a pair of hits and Liam Tieman, Henry Kufa, Kolton Costello and Jake Schwartz all had hits.

Sam Lamer had two hits for the Panthers, while Tanner Brunaugh and Griffin Williams each had a hit and RBI and Drake Goetten, Austin Hayes and Ethan Klunk each had a hit.

Hart struck out six batters while on the mound for the Cavies, with Kufa fanning five. Lamer struck out seven for Jersey and Trenton Decker fanned two.

Carlinville raised its record to 3-0, while the Panthers drop to 5-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4: Marquette spotted Metro-East a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, then scored twice in the first three innings, three times in the fourth and added five more in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win over the Knights in a Gateway Metro Conference game at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Hayden Garner had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Explorers, while Myles Paniagua had three hits and a RBI, Will Fahnenstock, Logan Sternickle and Scott Vickrey all had hits and RBIs and both Kannon Kamp and Owen Williams each had a hit.

Owen Halusen led Metro-East with two hits and a RBI, with Tommy Hackethal having a hit and RBI, Nathan Butler, Collin Jose and Logan Johnson all having a hit and Cole Renken drove home a run.

Colten Roswell struck out five on the mound for Marquette, while Garner fanned four. Hackethal struck out six batters for the Knights.

The Explorers are now 4-4, while Metro-East is 1-3.

COLUMBIA 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Columbia hit EAWR with five runs in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth before the Oilers scored twice in the fifth, with the Eagles taking the 10-run rule win at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia.

Seth Slayden had three hits and drove in both runs for EAWR, while Caleb Handler had two hits and both Devon Barboza and Tyler Robinson each had a hit.

Robinson struck out one batter on the mound for the Oilers.

Columbia is now 4-0, while EAWR goes to 2-4.

FREEBURG 10, ROXANA 0: Freeburg scored three runs in the first, twice more in the third, a single run in the fourth and added four more in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Roxana.

Connor House led the Shells with two hits, while Bryson Presley and Nolan Tolbert had the only other hits on the day.

Elias Theis struck out five Midget batters while on the mound for Roxana.

Freeburg is now 6-1 for the year, while the Shells fall to 2-4.

In the other game on the Tuesday docket, Staunton defeated Auburn 13-5.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet at Triad, the host Knights defeated Granite City 9-0. In another dual meet, Alton lost to O'Fallon 9-0. Alton's match at home on Wednesday against Edwardsville has been moved to April 12, head boys tennis coach Jesse Macias said Wednesday afternoon.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

COLLINSVILLE 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-19: Collinsville swept a road match over Marquette at Marquette Family Arena.

Max Cogan had four points, a block and three assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had two kills and a block, Rolan Eveans had a point, a kill and four blocks, Brody Hendricks came up with a kill and three blocks, Dillon Menke served up four points, Finn Murphy had a point, which was an ace, Will Schwartz also served up a point and Nick Trefny had three blocks.

The Kahoks are now 3-0, while Marquette goes to 3-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE EAST 1, EDWARDSVILLE 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, BELLEVILLE EAST WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 5-4, SIX ROUNDS): Belleville East came back to draw level in the second half, then won in a penalty shootout after the Lancers and Tigers drew after extra time.

Olivia Baca gave the Tigers the lead after three minutes, but the Lancers equalized through Sophia Tantillo in the 72nd minute. The two halves of extra time were scoreless, forcing the shootout, as required by Southwestern Conference rules.

Payton Federmann, Jayden Reith, Macie Hockett and Baca all scored in the shootout for Edwardsville, with Emma Simpson, Erin McVey, Ella Mentzer and Lyla Keck countered for East, forcing sudden death. Kendal Clay made the save in the sixth round, with Taylor Maxim scoring the winner for the Lancers.

East is now 4-1-0 on the season, while Edwardsville is now 2-3-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, ROXANA 0: Amelia Beltremea, Devin Ellis and Sophia Mineman all scored for McGivney, with Mary Harkins picking up an assist, in taking all three points over Roxana at Bouse Road.

Karpenter Farmer had eight saves in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins.

Article continues after sponsor message

McGivney is now 4-4-0, while the Shells go to 5-4-1.

WATERLOO 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Payton Richter and Ellie Schwehr scored in each half as Waterloo took all three points over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Sophie Colson and Megan O'Donnell assisted for the Bulldogs, while Lexi Stephens made one save in recording the clean sheet. Kaylyn Dixon had 16 saves for the Eagles.

Waterloo is now 4-1-0, while CM drops to 2-3-0.

In other games on the Tuesday program, Quincy Notre Dame and Marquette Catholic drew 1-1 and Mascoutah defeated Jersey 10-0.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 15, GRANITE CITY 0: Avery Hamilton gave up only one hit while in the circle, striking out six as Edwardsville won over Granite City at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park in Granite.

The Tigers scored twice in the second, four in the third, five in the fourth and four in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win.

Hamilton had three hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI for Edwardsville, while Ryleigh Owens had two hits and four RBIs, Tatum Van Ryswyk had two hits, including her first home run of the season, and three RBIs, Lexie Griffin and Sydney Lawrence each hit a two-run homer for their only hits and RBIs, Brooke Tolle also had a hit and two RBIs and Jillian Lane, Grace Blakemore and Emily Wolff all had hits.

Jasmine Turner had the Warriors' only hit of the day and also struck out one while in the circle.

The Tigers are now 3-1, while Granite goes to 0-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 8, HIGHLAND 3: Highland took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, but Mater Dei struck back with four in the first, one in the second and three in the sixth, while the Bulldogs added on a run in the seventh as the Knights won at home.

Breanna Habermehl had three hits for Highland, while Maggie Grohmann had two hits, Kelly Fuller and Madalyn Trauernicht each had a hit and RBI and both Alli Koerkenmeier and Emma Strubringer each had a hit.

Sophia Donoho threw a complete game in the circle, striking out six for Highland.

Mater Dei is now 8-1, while the Bulldogs go to 3-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 18, LITCHFIELD 1: CM scored four times in the first inning, then added on two in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and seven in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at Litchfield.

Megan Griffith led the Eagles with four hits and three RBIs, while Kelbie Zupan had four hits and drove home a pair of runs, Bryleigh Ward had two hits, including her first home run of the year, and three RBIs, Avari Combes had two hits and two RBIs, Ella Landers had a pair of hits, Skylar Johnson had a hit and drove home two runs, Kyleigh Lowrance and Isabella Thein each had a hit and RBI and Madi McNealy also had a base hit.

Danika Chester and MaKayla Colman each had a strikeout while in the circle.

CM is now 3-2 on the season.

O'FALLON 4, ALTON 2: O'Fallon jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second before Alton countered with a run in the home half, with the Panthers scoring in the fourth and the Redbirds in the fifth as O'Fallon won at Alton.

Audrey Evola and Grace Presley each had two hits for the Redbirds, while both Hope Knight and Alaina Laslie each had a hit and RBI.

Presley tossed a complete game in the circle for Alton, fanning 12.

The Panthers are now 2-2, while the Redbirds go to 0-4.

FREEBURG 17, ROXANA 2: Roxana jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first, but Freeburg took the lead with five in the third, then scored 12 times in the fourth to give the Midgets the 15-run rule win at home.

Calista Stahlhut had two hits, including a solo home run, and a RBI for the Shells, while Kennedi Robien had the only other hit.

Stahlhut also struck out three in the circle.

Freeburg goes to 5-1, while the Shells are now 1-4.

STAUNTON 15, JERSEY 5: Jersey and Staunton traded runs in the first, with the Bulldogs scoring twice in the second and six more in the third, countering the Panthers' three runs in the top of the inning, while Jersey scored once in the fourth, but the Bulldogs scored four in the fifth and twice in the sixth to complete the 10-run rule win at home.

Taylor Nolan had four hits for Staunton, while both Lilly Bandy and Evin Frank had three hits and three RBIs each, McKenzie Wofford had three hits and two RBIs, Koral Keehner had two hits and drove in four runs, Whitney Weller had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Kylie Lucykow had two hits and a RBI and both Savannah Billings and Ele Feldmann each had a hit.

Gianna Bianco tossed a complete game in the circle, fanning two batters.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1, while the Panthers drop to 4-2.

CARLINVILLE 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Carlinville scored four times in the second, added three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh, while Metro-East scored its only run in the home half of the seventh as the Cavaliers won at Metro-East's field.

Catie Sims had two hits and three RBIs for Carlinville, while Addison Ruyle had two hits and drove in two runs, Isabella Tiburzi had two hits and a RBI, Morgan Broaddus had two hits, Olivia Kunz had a hit and two RBIs, Braley Wiser and MaKenah Dugan each had a hit and RBI and Hannah GIbson, Alexis Norwood and Kali Robinson all had hits.

Alexis Weber had a hit and drove home the Knights' only run, while Emma Lorenz and Kate Jose had the other hits for Metro-East.

Sims struck out 10 for the Cavies, while Kendall Maddox fanned five. Sarah Huber had five strikeouts in the circle for the Knights.

Carlinville is now 3-1, while Metro-East goes to 0-3.

CARROLLTON 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Carrollton got out to a 5-0 lead in the opening inning before Southwestern scored twice in the bottom of the inning, then the Hawks scored three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth, while the Piasa Birds scored once in the third, as Carrollton took the win at Southwestern.

Daci Walls led the Hawks with three hits and two RBIs, with Vanna Holmes having two hits and a RBI, Lauren Flowers and Hannah Uhles each had two hits, Megan Camden had a hit and two RBIs, Ella Stumpf had a hit and RBI and Lauren Walker also drove in a run.

Hannah Nixon had two hits for the Birds, while Abby Durbin had a hit and RBI, Maddy Fenstermaker came up with a hit and Blythe Roloff drove home a run.

Flowers fanned 10 for Carrollton in the circle, while Nixon struck out five for Southwestern.

The Hawks are now 6-0, while the Birds go to 1-2.

In other games on the Tuesday schedule, Belleville East won over East St. Louis 19-0 and Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River 14-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: