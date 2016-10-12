BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, COLUMBIA 0: Two late second-half goals clinched a 3-0 Marquette Catholic win over Columbia on the road Tuesday night.

Aaron Buich, Riley Veloff and Zach Weinman had goals for the Explorers, who finished the regular season 11-5-2 and finish their regular season with a 6 p.m. Thursday match against Hazelwood West at Gordon Moore Park. The Eagles fell to 15-2-3.

The Explorers will take on Mascoutah at 5 p.m. Friday in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 2A Columbia Regional at Gordon Moore Park; the winner meets Waterloo at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in the regional semifinals, with the regional final and a trip to the Waterloo Sectional decided at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 against either the Eagles or Triad.

GRANITE CITY 3, JERSEY 0: Granite City scored twice down the stretch to take a 3-0 win over Jersey at Gene Baker Field Tuesday night.

The win put the Warriors at 4-8-3 on the year with a match remaining at O'Fallon Thursday night. The Panthers finished their regular season with a 14-7-1 mark.

Nathan Tanthavong, Sam Ortiz and Lucas Rainwater all scored for the Warriors, who move into a first-round IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional match against Pekin at noon Saturday; the winner of that match takes on Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Gene Baker Field, with the regional final set for 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

The Panthers meet up with Highland at Highland at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in a IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional semifinal match; the final of that regional is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 22 against the Civic Memorial-Jacksonville winner.

IHSA CLASS 1A GREENVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Goals from Zach Lafferty and Jake Erison sent East Alton-Wood River into Friday evening's IHSA Class 1A Greenville Regional final as the Oilers eliminated Metro East Lutheran 2-1 Tuesday night.

The Oilers improved to 12-9 on the year with the win.

EAWR takes on Belleville Althoff, 4-1 winners over the host Comets, in Friday's final; the match is set for 4 p.m., with the winner taking on the Carlyle Regional winner in the Waterloo Gibault Sectional semifinals Oct. 18.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 15-25-25, VILLA DUCHESNE 25-23-16: Edwardsville had to come off the deck Tuesday night to give Jami Parker her 400th career win over Villa Duchesne 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 on the road.

The Tigers improved to 22-4 on the year with the win; the Saints fell to 13-13 on the season.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 14 kills, with Rachel Pranger adding 12; Rachel Verdun had 28 assists and added nine points on serve, with Megan Woll scoring eight times with an ace and Pranger getting six points with an ace. Pranger, Martin and Corrine Timmerman had two blocks each.

The Tigers host Alton in a 5:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference match Thursday.

O’FALLON 25-25, ALTON 14-14: Alton dropped a 25-14, 25-14 Southwestern Conference decision to O’Fallon at home Tuesday.

The Redbirds fell to 14-17-1 overall and 0-5 in the league.

Sydney Schmidt had 11 assists for the Redbirds and Savannah Fisher had six kills.

Alton travels to Edwardsville for a Thursday evening league match.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 16-25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-15-17: Marquette Catholic fell to 10-15 on the year with a 16-25, 25-15, 25-17 loss to Waterloo Gibault on the Explorers' Senior Night Tuesday.

Marquette honored Michelle Cameron, Laura Hamilton, Karoline Lauritzen and Kate Cogan prior to the match; Hamilton has the school record for most digs in a match and in a season, while Cogan has the mark for service attempts in a match and has the equal mark for most points in a match.

Hamilton had 12 digs, Cameron five kills and five blocks, Lauritzen four kills with no errors, Lauren Heinz 10 points with three aces and Marissa Nosco 16 assists, five blocks and three aces.

Marquette fell to 10-15 on the year and travels to Nokomis for a Thursday night Prairie State Conference match.

Article continues after sponsor message

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, BROWN COUNTY 19-23: Hardin-Calhoun got 14 kills from Grace Baalman and 18 assists from Junie Zirklebach as the Warriors went to 19-3 on the year, 9-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference with a 25-19, 25-23 win over Brown County Tuesday night.

Abby Baalman, Grace Baalman, Emily Baalman and Zirklebach had five points from serve each; Grace Baalman, Rayna Zirklebach and Kristen Wieneke had two blocks each and Kayla Lammy had three kills and Wieneke two kills.

The Warriors host Jacksonville Routt at 6:15 p.m. tonight, then are in Saturday’s Waverly Tournament.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 10-15: Jersey fell to 6-16 overall, 0-8 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 25-10, 25-15 loss at Highland Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs took their record to 25-1 overall, 7-1 in the MVC.

The Panthers host their own tournament Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the final set for 2:30 p.m. East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial, Carrollton, Greenville, Concord Triopia, Staunton and Litchfield are slated to compete.

ROXANA 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6-9: Roxana won its 20th match of the year with a 25-6, 25-9 win over McGivney Catholic in Maryville Tuesday night.

The Shells went to 20-12 on the year; the Griffins fell to 4-17.

Taylor Westfall had four aces for the Shells, with Braeden Lackey and Abby Kurth adding three aces each; Niah Bevolo had 11 points from serve, Lackey added six kills and Westfall five kills, with Bevolo contributing 16 assists.

The Shells host Metro East Lutheran Oct. 19, while the Griffins host Madison Thursday evening.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, TRIAD 19-14: Civic Memorial won its first home Mississippi Valley Conference match in four years Tuesday as the Eagles upended Triad 25-19, 25-14.

The win put CM at 14-11-1 overall, 3-5 in the MVC; the Knights fell to 8-13 overall, 1-7 in the league.

The Eagles are In Saturday’s Jersey Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m., then hosts their Senior Night Monday against the Panthers beginning at 6 p.m.

GREENVILLE 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 14-17: Metro East Lutheran fell to 8-18 on the year with a 25-14, 25-17 loss to Greenville at home Tuesday.

Courtney Fenelon led the Knights with four points from serve with an ace, with Emma Eberhart and Ellen Schulte each scoring three points (Schulte had an ace); Danielle Timmerman had five kills, with Fenelon recording four kills and Ashlee Robinson three kills; Schulte had two blocks and Flaherty added 16 assists.

MEL travels to Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference match at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26-25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 28-18-20: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 26-28, 25-18, 25-20 decision to Piasa Southwestern in a non-conference match Tuesday.

Morgan Moxey had 11 points from serve with five kills for the Oilers (5-18), with Becca Notke contributing 10 assists with six points from serve and Kayla Alighoti six kills and four points with two aces.

The Oilers host Bunker Hill in a Prairie State Conference match at 6 p.m. Thursday; it will the EAWR’s home finale for the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH'S 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Edwardsville and St. Joseph’s Academy traded goals all day long, but the Angels got what proved to be the winning goal in the second half as St. Joe’s defeated the Tigers 4-3 Tuesday in west St. Louis County.

The Tigers fell to 11-8-1 on the year while the Angels went to 17-1-1.

Veronica Carrow scored twice for the Tigers, with Olivia Fink getting the other Tiger goal.

Edwardsville travels to Cor Jesu for a 4 p.m. Thursday game, then honors its seniors with an 11:30 a.m. Saturday Senior Day match against Ladue.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their results and scores to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or Tweet them to @RiverBenderNews or to @RiverBrenter for inclusion.

More like this: