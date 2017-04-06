BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0: A first-inning run from Zach Weinman stood up as Marquette Catholic defeated Waterloo Gibulat 1-0 Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field. The Explorers improved to 5-4 on the year; the Hawks fell to 7-4.

Jayce Maag and Liam Maher both had triples for the Explorers, Marquette's only hits on the day. Luke Simmons (who got the win), Adam Harrison and Kyle Begnel teamed up for the shutout, giving up a hit between them and striking out five.

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, GRANITE CITY 2: Solo runs in the fifth and sixth were enough to give Belleville East a 4-2 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field Tuesday. The Warriors fell to 3-5 on the year, 1-1 in the SWC; the Lancers improved to 5-5 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Latrell Smith, Austin Bonvicino, Matt Woods, Clayton Miller, Freddie Edwards and Bennett Smallie each had hits for the Warriors, with Smallie doubling and Miller and Tyler McCauley each getting RBI and Bonvicino and Edwards both scoring.

Andy Halley took the loss for GCHS, striking out three. Next up for the Warriors is a trip to Redbird Field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a league game against Alton, followed by a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader against Triad in Troy.

The Explorers are at Mascoutah today and Jersey Thursday; both games start at 4:30 p.m.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, GREENVILLE 1 (5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial got out to a 11-0 lead through four innings and defeated Greenville 12-1 in five innings on the road Tuesday; the Eagles improved to 7-3 on the year.

Jaxsen Helmkamp went 3-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored for CM, while Brandon Hampton was 2-for-2 with three runs scored; Konnar Loewen had a double and two RBIs while Dalton Meyers doubled and had a RBI.

Christian Stewart went the distance for the win, giving up two hits and strikign out three. The Eagles are at East Alton-Wood River's Norris Dorsey Field at 4 p.m. Thursday and at O'Fallon's Blazier Field at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

BROWN COUNTY 3, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2: Brown County scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to give the Hornets a 3-2 win over Hardin-Calhoun in Mount Sterling Tuesday. The Warriors fell to 7-4 on the year.

Ty Bick, Reese Friedel and A.J. Hillen each had hits for the Warriors, with Hillen getting a RBI and Friedel and Wes Klocke each scoring runs. Chandler Sievers took the loss, fanning eight while going the distance.

Calhoun hosts Brussels at 4:30 p.m. today, then hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3, ROXANA 2: Metro East Lutheran scored twice in the sixth to take a 3-2 win over Roxana at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville Tuesday. The Knights improved to 1-6 on the season while the Shells fell to 3-5.

Noah Coddington, Jake Jump, Eric O'Connor, John Hubbard and Zach Keplar each had hits for the Knights, with Jump getting a RBI and and Coddington, Kyle Johnson and Brendan Steinmeyer each scoring. Sam Mosby and Drew Ratliffe each had two hits for the Shells while Logan Presley had a hit; Ratliffe had a RBI for RHS while Zack Haas and Tyler Svoboda each scored.

Keplar got the win, fanning none and not allowing a hit; Haas took the loss, fanning five. MEL is at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and at Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Roxana is at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday and hosts Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, GREENVILLE 0 (5 INNINGS): Taylor Whitehead no-hit Greenville over five innings as Marquette Catholic short-gamed Greenville 10-0 on the road Tueday.

Emma Taylor had a double, Hailey Johnson a triple and Grace Frost a homer as the Explorers mounted an 11-hit attack; Taylor had two hits and three RBIs while Johnson also had two hits and three RBIs on the day and Frost two RBIs.

Marquette is at Okawville at 4:30 p.m. today and hosts Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

More like this: