GIRLS GOLF

O'FALLON INVITATIONAL

JOHNSON SHOOTS 73, WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE AT O'FALLON AS TIGERS TAKE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson won his sixth tournament of the season by shooting a two-over-par 73 to win the O'Fallon Invitational championship Tuesday at Tamarack Golf Club in O'Fallon.

The Tigers won the team championship with a 322, with the host Panthers second at 325 and Triad third at 349 in the three-team field.

Rachel Johnson came in fourth with a 76, winning in a scorecard playoff, while both Ali Geminn and Sophia Rankin both had 90s for the Tigers.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 198, RED BUD 230, FREEBURG 235: Sarah Hyten shot a one-under-par 35 for nine holes to win the medlaist honors as McGivney won a triangular meet over Red Bud and Freeburg at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Griffins also got a 51 from Paige Yakstis and both Kendal Reichmann and Amelia Hylla both shot a 56.

BOYS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 172, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 199, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 219, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 224: Joey Hyten shot a two-over-par 38 for nine holes as McGivney won a quad meet over three of their fellow Gateway Metro Conference schools --- Metro-East, Maryville and COR --- at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Griffins also had a 44 from Brandon Reed and a pair of 45s from Brandon Goodwin and Riley Knobeloch.

Cole Renken led the Knights with a 44, while Jacob Kohler shot a 46, Lucas Lorenz came up with a 54 and Erik Neath carded a 55.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 25-25, ALTON 12-20: East St. Louis led from start to finish to win over Alton at the Flyers' gym.

Ella Artis had two points, an ace, a kill and an assist for the Redbirds, while Grace Carter had a pair of blocks, Berlynn Clayton and four kills and three assists, Karen Lewis came up with a block, Payton Olney had 10 points and two assists, Tayen Orr had two kills and two blocks, Reece Plont had two points, an ace, a kill and a block and Alyssa WIsniewski had a point, an ace, two kills, two blocks and three assists.

The Flyers are now 1-1-1, while the Redbirds go to 3-3.

VALMEYER 25-25, NEW ATHENS 9-14: Valmeyer led all the way in taking the win at New Athens' Hive.

Alex DuLuca served up four points for the Pirates, while Lily Hohnbaum had a block, Jayna Krekel had five points, a kill and 18 assists, Violet Krekel had five points, an ace and five assists, Mia McSchooler came up with eight points, four aces and seven kills, Brooke Miller had seven points, three aces, six kills and a block and Markee Voelker had two points, nine kills and two blocks.

Valmeyer is now 6-2, while the Yellowjackets go to 1-8.

CARROLLTON 25-26-25, CARLINVILLE 18-28-19: Carrollton took a close three-set match over the Cavies at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had a kill for Carlinville, while Makenah Dugan had six points, an ace and a kill, Hannah Gibson had nine points, two aces, three kills and two blocks, Kallie Kimbro came up with four kills, Jordyn Loveless had five kills and an assist, Melanie Murphy had three points, an ace, seven kills and a block, Chloe Pope served up seven points and an ace, Addie Ruyle served up a single point, Isabella Tiburzi had a point, an ace, eight kills, a block and 17 assists and Braley Wiser had four points and a pair of aces.

The Hawks are now 2-3, while the Cavies drop to 0-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-22-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22-25-15: McGivney ran away with the third and final set to take a close match over Marquette at the McGivney gym in a Gateway Metro Conference match.

Mary-Elizabeth Benware had four kills and two blocks for the Griffins, while Emma Bukovac had six points, a kill and seven blocks, Aislin Hall had five points, three aces, four kills and four blocks, Maddie Hylla had three points, Sophia Ivnik had five blocks, Olivia Klusas had seven points, two aces and seven assists, Sophia Mineman served up a single point, Sami Oller had five kills and five blocks, Abigail Root had four blocks and Jada Zumwalt had three points, an ace and seven assists.

Arista Bunn had two points, two aces and 10 assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Byrd had six kills and a block, Lily Covert had two points, an ace and a kill, Kennedy Eveans served up six points, Makaila Irby had a single point, Livvy Kratschmer came up with three kills and a block, Hanna Marshall had two kills, Kendall Meisenheimer had three kills, Kylie Murray had two points, 11 kills and two blocks, Abby Taylor had 11 points, two aces and 21 assists, Tailor Williams had two kills, Lizzy Wills also had two kills and McKennah Youngblooc had three blocks.

The Griffins are now 6-5, while Marquette goes to 4-3.

HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 25-25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 22-16-17: Visiting Heritage, from Fenton Mo., won over MVCS in a Metro Athletic Conference match at the Warriors' gym in Alton.

Jessie Hules had 12 kills for MVCS, while Anna Gaworski had 23 assists, 14 points and five aces and both Kristen Vaughn and Jessica Snyder had four digs each.

The Warriors are now 0-4 on the season.

In the other matches on the day, Staunton won over Williamsville 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, it was Mascoutah over Granite City 25-12, 25-14, Civic Memorial defeated Piasa Southwestern 25-20, 25-19 and Freeburg won at Roxana 25-15, 25-15.

