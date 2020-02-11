MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 62, MASCOUTAH 55: Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 22 points, while Ian Sullivan scored 12 points and Matthew Jackson 10 as the Panther defeated Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Havens Gym.

The Panthers led from wire to wire, having leads of 15-6, 35-16 and 42-35 at the end of each quarter in going on to the win.

Braden Bryant led the Indians with 18 points, while both Justin King and Cedric Rhodes each had 12 points.

Jersey is now 14-10, while Mascoutah falls to 12-12.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 52, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 34: Trey Hall was CM's leading scorer on the night with 14 points, Travis Hilligoss scored 13 points and Grant Lane put in 10 as the Eagles won at home over McGivney.

CM led all the way through, having advantages of 16-10 after one quarter, 25-16 at the half, and 40-22 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

The Eagles are now 8-17, while the Griffins drop to 5-22.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45: Keegan Rowell led Southwestern with 20 points, Addis Moore had 14 points, Brady Salzman six and Jon Watson added five as the Piasa Birds lost at home to Northwestern.

The Tigers led from start to finish, with close leads of 13-6, 22-18 and 37-33 at the end of the first three quarters.

Northwestern is now 13-10, while Southwestern goes to 7-17.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 53: Ben Eberlin again led Calhoun in scoring, this time with 18 points, Corey Nelson added 15 points and Brody Caselton came up with eight as the Warriors lost a close game on the road at Triopia.

The Trojans led at the end of the first quarter 17-12, but Calhoun came back to take a 27-26 lead at halftime. Triopia took the lead back at 39-38 after the third quarter, then outscored the Warriors 17-15 in the final period to claim the win.

Broc Moore led the Trojans with 22 points.

Calhoun is now 19-5 on the year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS --- CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

QUARTERFINALS

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 48, BUNKER HILL 21: Emma Daniel led Metro-East with 11 points and Caitlyn Reynolds scored 10 as the Knights parlayed a 22-0 run in the second and third quarters into a win in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals at Hooks Gym.

Metro-East took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter over the Minutemaids, a 9-0 run made the score 26-9 at halftime, and then scored the first 13 points of the second half to make it 39-9. The Knights went from there to force a running clock early in the fourth quarter and advance to Wednesday's semifinals.

Alexis Jarman led Bunker Hill with nine points.

Metro-East is now 4-20 and meet Dupo in the semifinals on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. The Minutemaids were eliminated with a record of 2-24.

CLASS 1A AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 49, BARRY WESTERN 40: Lakeleigh Brown led North Greene with 14 points, and Cami Hurt added 12 as the Spartans eliminated Barry Western in a play-in game at their regional.

Haley Flores had 17 points for the Wildcats, while Skylar Bainter added 10.

The Spartans are now 17-13 and advance to a semifinal game Tuesday against Carrollton that tips off at 6 p.m. Western ends its season at 4-21.

CLASS 2A AT CARLYLE

SALEM 59, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 51: Kayla Brantley led EAWR with 18 points, Adriana Ulrich came up with 10 points in the final quarter, Aubrey Robinson had nine points and both Taylor Parmentier and Karli Withers each had five points as the Oilers rallied from 46-33 down in the third quarter to a six-point deficit in the fourth, but Salem held on to eliminate EAWR in the Class 2A Carlyle regional.

It was the final game for Oiler coach Joe Parmentier, who had announced his retirement from coaching last month after a 38-year career in various sports at various schools.

EAWR trailed at the end of the first quarter 16-7, but an 8-0 run at the end of the first half cut the Wildcat lead to 24-22. Salem then jumped to their 46-33 lead in the third before the Oilers rallied back to come within 55-49, but couldn't get any closer as the Wildcats advanced.

Salem is now 11-15 and goes on to a semifinal game against Breeze Central, the top seed, in the second semifinal Tuesday night. The Oilers were eliminated with an 18-10 mark, their best record since 2004-05.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, CARLYLE 23: Hannah Nixon was Southwestern's leading scorer with 13 points, while Josie Bouillon scored 11 points and Rylee Smith 10 as the Piasa Birds knocked out the host team in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.

Southwestern led all the way, with leads of 18-10, 39-19 and 51-21 at the end of each quarter.

The Piasa Birds move to 16-10 and will play Greenville in the first semifinal Tuesday evening, with a 6 p.m. tip-off. The Indians end their season at 2-24.

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE

STAUNTON 50, VANDALIA 33: Haris Legendre led Staunton with 14 points, Katie Masinelli came up with 13 points and Hollie Bekeske chipped in 10 as Staunton eliminated Vandalia in a quarterfinal game at Gillespie.

The Bulldogs led all the way, with quarter scores being 13-9, 20-15 and 35-25.

Bailey Stewart led the Vandals with 10 points, with Madyson Hill and Lanee McNary each having six points.

Staunton is now 11-13 and advances to the semifinals on Tuesday, going up against Breeze Mater Dei Catholic in a 6 p.m. tip. Vandalia was eliminated with a 7-13 record.

GILLESPIE 46, ROXANA 19: Olivia Mouser and Lexi Ryan had six points each, while Kylie Winfree added four points as Roxana was eliminated by the host school in the second quarterfinal.

The Miners jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 24-9, hen extended the lead to 40-13 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Emily Schmidt paced Gillespie with nine points, Grace Bertolino scored eight points and Hannah Barrett had seven points on the evening.

The Miners are now 16-12 and advance to play Marquette Catholic in Tuesday's second semifinal, which starts at 7:30 p.m. The Shells end their season 5-17.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 71, TRIAD 43: Clare Breden had a big game for Jersey with 26 points, while Chloe White had 10 points and Lauren Brown eight as the Panthers won at Rich Mason Gym over Triad.

Jersey held the lead over the Knights all the way through, with advantages of 18-9, 32-22 and 51-30 at the breaks.

The Panthers are now 22-6, while Triad falls to 13-17.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 46: In a final regular season make-up game, Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 16 points, Emily Clowers had 10 points, and Sydney Baalman eight at the Warriors lost at Ringhausen Gym to West Central.

The Cougars led from start to finish, possessing leads of 12-5, 23-18 and 39-35 at the end of each quarter, outscoring Calhoun in the final period 15-14.

Zaylei Evans led West Central with 17 points, Sydney Elliott had nine points and Emma Slagle came up with eight points.

The Cougars are now 10-16, while the Warriors finish the regular season at 8-20.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jersey 62, Mascoutah 55

Civic Memorial 52, Father McGivney Catholic 34

Greenfield Northwestern 49, Piasa Southwestern 45

Concord Triopia 56, Hardin Calhoun 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

2020 IHSA CLASS 1A AND 2A PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

Brussels 34, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 27

Metro-East Lutheran 48, Bunker Hill 21

CLASS 1A AT MARISSA-COULTERVILLE

Elkville Elverado 51, Bluford Webber 46

New Athens 52, Valmeyer 12

CLASS 1A AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE

White Hall North Greene 49. Barry Western 40

CLASS 2A AT CARLYLE

Salem 59, East Alton-Wood River 51

Piasa Southwestern 59, Carlyle 23

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE

Staunton 50, Vandalia 33

Gillespie 46, Roxana 19

REGULAR SEASON

Belleville West 52, Granite City 19

Civic Memorial 67, Mascoutah 33

Jersey 71, Triad 43

Winchester West Central 54. Hardin Calhoun 49

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME TWO

St. John Vianney Catholic 6, Priory Catholic 1 (Vianney wins series 2-0)

Rockwood Marquette 2, Lafayette 2 (Lafayette wins series 1-0-1)

DeSmet Jesuit 0, Kirkwood 0 (Kirkwood wins series 1-0-1)

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME TWO

Westminster Christian 4, Ft. Zumwalt East 4 (Westminster wins series 1-0-1)

Oakville 2, Parkway West 1 (Oakville wins series 2-0)

Fox 4, Lindbergh 3 (series ties 1-1)

Imperial Seckman 3, St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 0 (series tied 1-1)

GAME THREE --- MINI-GAME

Fox 1, Lindbergh 0 (Fox wins series 2-1)

St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 2, Imperial Seckman 1 (shootout; Duchesne wins series 2-1)

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

CLASS 2A

GAME TWO

Collinsville 4, St. John Vianney Catholic 3 (Kahoks win series 2-0)

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

LSU 66. Missouri 58

More like this: