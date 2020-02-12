TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 86, CARROLLTON 39: Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 19 points, Matthew Jackson came up with 17 points, and Seth Churchman returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game against Civic Memorial with the flu, and scored 14 points as the Panthers won at Carrollton.

Jersey led all the way throughout, with quarter scores reading 20-13, 50-20 and 71-36.

Max Arnett led the Hawks with 15 points, Kyle Leonard added 11 points and Nick Stendeback had four points.

The Panthers are now 15-10, while Carrollton drops to 5-17.

HARDIN CALHOUN 65, PLEASANT HILL 16: Brody Caselton led Calhoun with 14 points, Corey Nelson had 11, including his 1,000th career point, and Ben Eberlin had 10 as the Warriors saw off homestanding Pleasant Hill.

Calhoun led the Wolves all the way, with the scores at the end of the quarters reading 14-5, 41-9 and 58-15.

The Warriors improve to 20-5 on the season.

MASCOUTAH 62, CIVIC MEMORIAL 32: Sam Buckley, Travis Hilligoss and Trey Hall all scored six points each as CM fell at home to Mississippi Valley Conference leaders Mascoutah.

The Indians led all the way through, with the scores at the end of each quarter 21-2, 35-13 and 55-21.

Mascoutah is now 13-12 on the season, while the Eagles fall to 8-18.

PANA 55, ROXANA 52: At Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, Gavin Huffman had 18 points for Roxana, while Andrew Beckman hit for 14 points and Braeden Wells 10 as the Shells were nipped by Pana in a South Central Conference tilt.

The Panthers led at the end of the first quarter 13-6, 26-20 at halftime and 44-38 after three. Roxana rallied to outscore Pana 14-11 in the final quarter, but came up short.

The Panthers are now 22-4, while the Shells fall to 19-9.

STAUNTON 56, HILLSBORO 41: Ethan Booth led Staunton with 20 points, Brent Kinder came up with 17 and Frank Goss added 10 as the Bulldogs took the win at home over Hillsboro.

Staunton led all the way, with scores of 17-4, 35-10 and 42-21 after the first three quarters.

The Bulldogs move up to 14-11, while the Hillltoppers are now 10-16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE

CARROLLTON 53, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 49: Libby Mueth led Carrollton with 29 points, while Ava Uhles added 12 as the Hawks advanced to the final with a win over the hosts.

Jenna Barnard led the Spartans with 20 points, while Lakeleigh Brown had eight points in the game.

Carrollton now 20-6, and will play in Thursday night's final against Concord Triopia, a 47-33 winner over Bluffs in the second semifinal, with the tip-off coming at 7 p.m. North Greene ends its season 17-14.

CLASS 2A AT CARLYLE

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44, GREENVILLE 42: Southwestern advanced to the Carlyle regional final on Thursday with a win over Greenville.

The Comets had taken a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, and extended their lead over the Piasa Birds to 26-18 at halftime. Southwestern cut the Greenville lead to 30-29 after three quarters, then outscored the Comets 15-12 in the fourth to take the win and advance to Thursday's final.

The Birds improve to 17-10 and will play Bresse Central, who defeated Salem 65-37 in the first semifinal, in a 7 p.m. tip on Thursday. The Comets were eliminated with a 21-9 mark.

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 65, STAUNTON 26: Haris Legendre led Staunton with 11 points, Katie Masinelli had six points and Abby Davis five as the Bulldogs were eliminated by Mater Dei in the semifinals of the Gillespie regional.

The Knights led all the way through, with quarter scores at 20-7, 39-11 and 55-19 in advancing to the final.

Shannon Lampe led Mater Dei with 13 points, while both Sally Albers and Meredith Innes each scored 10 points.

The Knights are now 19-8, while the Bulldogs ended their season at 11-14.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37, GILLESPIE 29: In the second semifinal, Adrenna Snipes once again led Marquette this time with 23 points, with Claire Rodgers hitting for five points and Kamryn Fandrey four as the Explorers advanced to the final.

Marquette also led all the way, the quarter scored reading 7-4, 18-13 and 32-19.

Keaton Link led the Miners with seven points, Hannah Barrett had six points and McKenzy Mix added five.

The Explorers are now 24-6, and will face the Knights in the final Thursday night at 7 p.m. Gillespie's season concludes at 16-13.

REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE WEST 84, ALTON 45: Germayia Wallace was again Alton's leading scorer on the night, connecting for 17 points, while both Kahliyah Goree and Allyson Palmer scored 10 each in the Redbirds' loss at Belleville West.

The Maroons led all the way through, with the scores after each quarter reading 29-13, 52-21 and 71-39.

Shaniah Nunn led West with 22 points, Dejah Brown added 16 points and Reese Bennett had 12.

The Maroons improve to 21-9, while the Redbirds are now 4-23.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 36, St. Louis McKinley 21

Staunton 56, Hillsboro 41

Greenville 57, Piasa Southwestern 33

Belleville East 58, Granite City 50

East Alton-Wood River 59, Mt. Olive 54

Mascoutah 62, Civic Memorial 32

Pana 55, Roxana 52

Jersey 86, Carrollton 39

Hardin Calhoun 65, Pleasant Hill 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton 53, White Hall North Greene 49

Concord Triopia 47, Bluffs 33

CLASS 2A AT CARLYLE

Breese Central 65, Salem 37

Piasa Southwestern 44, Greenville 42

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 65, Staunton 26

Marquette Catholic 37, Gillespie 29

REGULAR SEASON

Edwardsville 68, O'Fallon 65 (OT)

Collinsville 70, Belleville East 66

East St. Louis 73, St. Louis Vashon 41

Belleville West 84, Alton 45

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME TWO

CBC 6, Rockwood Summit 1 (CBC wins series 2-0)

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

MONDAY'S RESULTS

GAME TWO

CLASS 2A

Collinsville 4, St. John Vianney Catholic 3 (Collinsville wins series 2-0)

CLASS 1A

Triad 8, Bethalto 7 (Triad wins series 2-0)

Highland 3, Edwardsville 2 (shootout, HGL 1, EDW 0) (series tied 1-1)

GAME ONE

Alton 6, East Alton-Wood River 2 (Alton leads series 1-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks --- postponed, medical emergency on Blues bench involving St. Louis player Jay Bouwmeester (make-up date TBA)

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Michigan State 70, Illinois 69

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

LSU 82, Missouri 78

More like this: