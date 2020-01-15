TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 60, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 31: Matthew Jackson and Tucker Shalley both scored 13 points, while Alex Strebel added 10 in the Panthers' win at Southwestern.

Jersey jumped to a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, extended the advantage to 31-11 at halftime, and held a 46-18 lead after three quarters in going on to the win.

Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 11 points, while Kyler Seyfried had nine points and Brady Salzman added five.

The Panthers are now 10-6, while Southwestern goes to 4-10.

WATERLOO 41, STAUNTON 31: Frank Goss led Staunton with 12 points, while Ethan Booth had eight points, Brent Kinder six and Devin Ray three in Staunton's loss at home to Waterloo.

Waterloo is now 6-11, while Staunton goes to 8-8.

LITCHFIELD 52, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 26: Ryan Dawson led EAWR with seven points, while both Spencer Slayden and Jake Wells had six points each as the Oilers lost at home to Litchfield.

EAWR went ahead after one quarter 9-6, but the Purple Panthers took a 20-16 lead at halftime, then doubled the lead at 38-19 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Blaine Stewart led Litchfield with 15 points, while John Corso had 11 points and Austin Niehaus added eight.

The Purple Panthers improve to 8-9, while the Oilers fall to 5-13.

CENTRALIA 60, TRIAD 33: Luke Cox led Triad with 18 points, while Nate Winslow had 13 points, Kile Crook six points and both Sam Yager and Michael Tentis had three each, the only Knights' players to score, as Centralia defeated Triad at Rich Mason Gym.

The Orphans are now 16-3, while the Knights drop to 12-5.

BREESE CENTRAL 45, CIVIC MEMORIAL 35: Trey Hall led CM with 15 points, while Keaton Loewen had eight points and Alex Reames seven as the Eagles lost in a close decision to Breese Central.

CM led after one quarter 15-13, then extended the lead to 27-23 at the half, but the Cougars cut the lead to 32-29 at the end of the third quarter, then went on to outscore the Eagles 16-3 in the final term to gain the win.

Emit Jansen led Central with 15 points, with Bradon Thomas scoring 13 points and Jackson Haag adding eight.

The Cougars are now 8-10, while CM drops to 4-11.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 61. COLUMBIA 43: A.J. Smith led Metro-East with 23 points, while Cam Gusewelle had 12 points and Christopher Chipman had 10 as the Knights went on to the win at Hooks Gym against Columbia.

Metro-East led all the way through, with scores of 16-7, 33-23 and 49-33 after each quarter.

Jackson Holmes led the Eagles with 22 points, with Jacob O'Connor scoring 11 points and Sam Horner added six.

The Knights are now 6-10, while Columbia goes to 10-6.

ROXANA 54, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 27: Jacob Golenor led Roxana with 14 points, while Gavin Huffman and Braeden Wells both had 10 points as the Shells won at Larry Milazzo Gym over Gibault.

Roxana led the entire game, with quarter scores of 11-8, 23-14 and 38-19 along the way.

The Shells improve to 12-6, while the Hawks are now 3-13.

CHESTER TOURNAMENT

VALMEYER 66, SAXONY LUTHERAN (JACKSON, MO.) 45: Jacob Rowold led Valmeyer with 17 points, while Harrison Miller had 12 points and Conor Greer eight as the Pirates won at the Chester Tournament over Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo.

Riley McCarthy added four points, while John Fausz and Jordan McSchooler both scored two points.

The Pirates are now 8-8 on the year.

EAST ST. LOUIS 78, ALTON 57: Dante' Herrin led the way with 24 points, and Ja'markus Gary added 15, but Alton couldn't overcome 25 turnovers as East St. Louis won at home over the Redbirds.

The Flyers led after the first quarter 19-15, then led 36-27 at halftime, then held a 57-46 advantage after three quarters in going on to their win.

Patrick Readye led East Side with 19 points, LaShawn Johnson came up with 17 points, Jabril Olivaria had 15 and Armond Williams 12 to pace the Flyers.

East Side is now 9-5, while the Redbirds drop to 9-8.

WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36: Tommy Kunz again led MVCS with 14 points, while Noah Scroggins had 10 points, Joey Kunz had nine and Peyton Wright added three in the Warriors' loss at home to Westfair.

Westfair led from wire-to-wire, with scores of 19-4, 38-18 and 48-27 after each of the quarters.

Evan Williams led Westfair with 17 points, while Jack Ford and Josh Lane each scored 15.

MVCS is now 3-12, and will meet Maryville Christian Thursday night at home in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

MONDAY'S RESULTS

PITTSFIELD 43, BRUSSELS 23: Alyssa Kress led Brussels with 10 points, while Mary Vogel added eight points, Tessa Clark and Alyssa Bonner had two points each and Bella Friedel had a single point in the Raiders' loss to Pittsfield.

The Saukees led all the way through, with scores after the quarters of 12-5, 23-10 and 39-14.

Katie Cox led Pittsfield with 21 points, Ella Constable added 13 points and Kayla Merryman had three points.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 52, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE: Playing without leading scorer Lakeleigh Brown, who was out with the flu, Jenna Barnard had 10 points, Maddison Osborn scored six and Hailey Thompson five in the Spartans loss to West Central.

The Cougars led all the way, with the quarter scores reading 11-5, 28-14 and 38-20 in favor of West Central.

Zaylei Evans led the Cougars with 21 points, Emma Slagle had 15 points and Sydney Elliott had 10.

Article continues after sponsor message

In another game, Concord Triopia's Sara Evans set a new record for most three-pointers in a game, with nine in a 67-27 win over Barry Western.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 57, BRUSSELS 30: Kress again led the Raiders, this time with 19 points, while Friedel had six points and Vogel five in Brussels' loss to Northwestern.

The Tigers led all the way though, with scores of 20-8, 39-16 and 49-25 after each quarter.

Alexis Pohlman led Northwestern with 17 points, Jessa Vetter came up with 14 points, and Kaitlyn Foiles adding 10.

In the other two games of the day, it was West Central over Barry Western 62-43, and Pittsfield won over Virden South County 50-28/

REGULAR SEASON

MONDAY'S RESULT

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 68, HARDIN CALHOUN 35: Colleen Schuman again led Calhoun, this time with 12 points, while Emily Clowers had nine points and Ashleigh Presley five in the Warriors' loss at Quincy Notre Dame.

The Raiders led throughout the game, with quarter scores of 21-10, 38-21 and 62-32.

Abbey Schreacke led QND with 17 points, while both Sydney Hummert and Blair Eftink each had 15 points.

The Raiders are now 14-1, while the Warriors are 1-9.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Waterloo 41, Staunton 31

Edwardsville 63, Highland 25

Jersey 60, Piasa Southwestern 31

Litchfield 52, East Alton-Wood River 26

Centralia 60, Triad 43

Metro-East Lutheran 61, Columbia 43

Breese Central 45, Civic Memorial 35

Roxana 54, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 27

East St. Louis 78, Alton 57

Belleville East 75, Granite City 36

Westfair Christian Academy 60, Mississippi Valley Christian 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN CLASSIC

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsfield 43, Brussels 23

Winchester West Central 52, White Hall North Greene 30

Concord Triopia 67, Barry Western 27

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Winchester West Central 60, Barry Western 43

Pittsfield 50, Virden South County 28

Greenfield Northwestern 57, Brussels 30

REGULAR SEASON

MONDAY'S RESULT

Quincy Notre Dame 68, Hardin Calhoun 35

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Mississippi State 72, Missouri 45

More like this: