BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, CHAMINADE 1: Goals from Michael Glisson and Mohammad Hamad were enough to give Edwardsville a 2-1 win over Chaminade in the Tigers' season opener in St. Louis County Tuesday.

Glisson scored in the 36th minute after gaining possession in the Red Devil end and finding the back of the net. Hamad scored in the 73rd minute to give EHS a 2-0 lead, but a 75th-minute goal from Nick Lennartz, but Chaminade couldn't get the equalizer past Tiger goalkeeper Daniel Picchiotti.

The Tigers went to 1-0 on the year, while Chaminade, who dropped their opener to St. Louis University High in a shootout, fell to 0-2.

Edwardsville travels to Granite City's Gene Baker Field for a 5 p.m. Thursday Southwestern Conference opening match against the Warriors.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, TRENTON WESCLIN 3: East Alton-Wood River stormed out to a 5-0 lead at the half and went on to defeat Trenton Wesclin 6-3 at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Zac Lafferty had three goals and an assist for the Oilers and Luke Sims had three assists for EAWR. Devin Curtis, Jake Ersion and Ethan Moore also found the back of the net for the Oilers.

EAWR went to 1-0 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 0-1.

COLUMBIA 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City traveled to Columbia for their season-opener Tuesday and dropped a 1-0 decision to the Eagles.

The Warriors open their Southwestern Conference campaign at Gene Baker Field at 5 p.m. Thursday against Edwardsville.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, TRINITY CATHOLIC 1 (DRAW): Eli Skubish goaled for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins began their season with a 1-1 draw against Trinity Catholic of north St. Louis County at home Tuesday.

Logan Shumate had seven saves for the Griffins.

BOYS GOLF

HIGHLAND TOPS CM, GRANITE IN QUAD: Highland fired a team 164 to win a quadrangular gold meet at The Legacy in Pontoon Beach Tuesday; Civic Memorial took second with a 166, Triad third at 170 and host Granite City finished with a 178.

The Eagles' Tristian Frank took the day's medalist honors with a 2-over 37 on the par-35 layout. Steven Schniders led the Bulldogs with a 3-over 38 and the Warriors' Drew Wielgus led his team with a 4-over 39.

Chase Spanhook fired a 6-over 41 for CM, with Adam Flack adding a 8-over 43 and Will Spencer a 10-over 45.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 188, ALTON 202: Ellie Kane's 5-over 41 gave her medalist honors for the day as Marquette Catholic defeated crosstown rival Alton High 188-202 in a girls' golf match at the par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey Tuesday.

Maddie Connors and Annie Kane each fired 12-over 48s for the Explorers while Sarah Grafton had a 16-over 52.

The Redbirds were led by Morgan Bemis' 9-over 45 while Addison Gregory, Jenna Fleming each had 15-over 51s and Annie Maynard had an 18-over 54.

WARRIORS EDGE OUT INDIANS, BULLDOGS: Megan Keel's 6-over 42 helped Granite City to a one-shot win over Mascoutah and Waterloo in a triangular meet at The Hills Golf Club at McKendree University in Lebanon Tuesday, a par-36, 2,188-yard layout.

Ashley Richey had a 7-over 43 for Granite, a career-best. Phoenyx Derner fired a 16-over 52 and Emma Sturdevant had a 17-over 53 for GCHS.

SHARPMACK EARNS MEDALIST HONORS: Bailey Sharpmark fired a 6-over 43 to earn medalist honors as Roxana took part in a triangular meet with Hillsboro and Litchfield at Hillsboro Country Club Tuesday, a par-37, 2,846-yard course.

The Shells did not have a team score as they only had two players on the day; Amanda Morgan had a 20-over 57 for the Shells.

Hillsboro edged out Litchfield by a stroke, 228-229.

BRUSSELS 26-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 24-23: Brussels defeated Piasa Southwestern in the Piasa Birds' season opener Tuesday evening, the Raiders sweeping Piasa 26-24, 25-23.

Lexy Hall had five kills and four blocks, Jenna Moore three aces, Sam Burns six points from serve and Stephanie Korte seven assists.

Southwestern fell to 0-1 on the year.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE JV 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3: Metro East Lutheran won two of three doubles matches as the Edwardsville junior varsity team scored a 6-3 win over the Knights at the EHS Tennis Center Tuesday.

The team of Kathryn Butler/Maycen O'Leary scored a 6-1, 6-4 win over the Tigers' Maori Brown/Morgan Knobloch and MEL's Tori Roderick/Amber Keplar took a 6-2 win over Claire Jenkins/Lowey Noud. The Knights' Cierra Frields scored a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win over EHS' Alyssa Wilson.

Tiger wins came from Kilauren McMahon, who defeated MEL's Heather Moore-Malec 6-4, 6-0, Tyemi Dappert, Maryn Heidt, Haley Earnhart, Kat Earnest, Myan Chenault and Emily Naylor.

JERSEY 9, WATERLOO 0: Jersey opened their 2016 campaign with a 9-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo Tuesday at Waterloo.

Megan Molinari, Ellie Naumann, Sophie Netemeyer, Maddie Feick, Bethany Holman and Emily Williams took singles wins for the Panthers; Molinari/Naumann, Netemeyer/Feick and Megan Schilling/Mikhayla Hopkins won in doubles for Jersey.

HILLSBORO 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Civic Memorial dropped a 5-4 home decision to Hillsboro to fall to 1-1 on the year; the Eagles defeated Waterloo 7-2 in their season and league opener last week.

CM hosts Roxana Thursday.

