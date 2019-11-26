MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TIP-OFF

GILLESPIE 59, LITCHFIELD 48: Frankie Barrett and Blake Zenner both scored 17 points, while Anthony Kravanya added 12 as Gillespie defeated Litchfield in the opening game of the Metro-East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament.

After trailing the Purple Panthers 16-11 after one and at halftime 26-24, the Miners bounced back in the second half, outscoring Litchfield 35-20 in the second half to win and advance to the quarterfinals.

John Corso led the Panthers with 11 points, Blake McGill had nine points, and Anthony Boston added eight for Litchfield.

Gillespie starts the season 1-0, while the Purple Panthers are 0-1.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 78, BRUSSELS 50: Jacob Schadegg led the way with 19 points, Zach Napovanice scored 10, and Parker Johnson scored nine to help Mater Dei to their first round win over Brussels at Hooks Gym.

The Knights led all the way through, taking leads of 28-12 at the end of the first quarter, 47-25 at halftime, and 71-42 at three quarter time in going on to the win.

Andrew Robeen led the Raiders with 14 points, while Lucas Hoemmen and Joseph Vogel each had 10 points.

Mater Dei is 1-0 to start the season, while Brussels is 0-1.

ST.LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 81, DUPO 49: Rico Singleton led Lift For Life, a charter school from the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis, with 23 points, while Malcolm Johnson had 18 points, Rictrelle McDaniels scored 16, and Barcus Jackson added 14 in the Hawks' win over Dupo in their first round game.

LFL jumped out to a 23-15 lead at quarter time, then extended the advantage to 47-27 at halftime, and 63-38 after the third quarter in going on to the win over the Tigers.

Tyler Touchette led Dupo with 14 points, with Malik Calhoun scoring 10 and both Keonte Scarbrough and A.J. Williams each having eight points.

The Hawks start the season out at 1-0, while the Tigers are 0-1.

ODIN 55, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 51: In the closest game of the first night of the tournament, Odin got 26 points from Lucas Shaffer and 23 from Ethan Finckbone as the Eagles held off Gibault in their opening round game.

It was a close affair throughout, as Odin led the Hawks 16-10 after one quarter, but Gibault cut the lead to 23-21 at halftime, and trailed 41-38 at the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Hawks 14-13 in the final quarter to take the win.

Max Kostelac led Gibault with 13 points, while Kameron Hanvey and Gavin Kohnz each had 10 points, and Mattia Bingnamini scored eight.

Odin is now 1-0, while the Hawks start the season off 0-1.

MULBERRY GROVE TURKEY TOURNAMENT

RAMSEY 58, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49: Darren Luchetti led McGivney with 13 points, Justin Wenos chipped in with 12, and Kellen Weir scored nine, but poor shooting plagued the Griffins in the season-opening loss to Ramsey in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament.

The Rams used an 18-5 run in the third quarter to take over the game and go on to their first-ever win over the Griffins in six tries.

Koester Cook led Ramsey with 13 points, while Hadley Seaton had 10 points in the game.

Ramsey starts the season off 1-0, while the Griffins are 0-1.

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

BELLEVILLE EAST 66, JERSEY 47: Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 19 points, while Seth Churchman scored nine points and Matthew Jackson added eight, but too many turnovers were costly as the Panthers lost to East in both team's opening game of the Centralia Thanksgiving Tournament at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

The Lancers led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter, and extended the lead to 30-15 at halftime, but Jersey came back to cut the lead to 35-32 with 3:30 left in the third. East scored the next eight points as the Panthers turned the ball over in five of their next six possessions to take a 43-32 lead, and were never headed after that.

Ethyn Brown led East with 20 points, with Braxton Stacker adding 17 in the game.

The Lancers are 1-0, while Jersey starts off 0-1.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

TAYLORVILLE 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 48: Alex Reams led CM with 16 points, while both Grant Lane and Noah Turbyfil each had nine points, but 21 Eagle turnovers made a big difference as Taylorville defeated the Eagles at the CM gym in both teams' opening game of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic.

CM rallied from a 21-12 second quarter deficit to tie the game at halftime 25-25, then went on a 7-0 run to start the second half, but the Tornadoes tied the game again 40-40 at the end of the third, and outscored the Eagles 14-8 in the final period to take the win.

All-state player Jase Bergschneider led Taylorville with 17 points, while Wyatt Shirley scored 13, Tyler Heimsness had 12 points, and Rhayden Gideon added 10 for the Tornadoes.

Taylorville starts its season at 1-0, while CM is 0-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40: Sophomore guard Adrenna Snipes led the way once again for Marquette with 18 points, with Kamryn Fandrey scoring 11 points and Jillian Nelson adding eight as the Explorers won at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Marquette jumped to a 16-10 lead after one quarter, then outscored the Oilers 18-4 in the second to take a 34-14 lead at halftime. EAWR outscored the Explorers in the second half 26-17, but Marquette went on to the win.

Marquette is now 4-0, while the Oilers fall to 2-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48, BUNKER HILL 8: Anna McKee led McGivney with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Macy Hoppes had 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Charlize Luehmann scored 11 points and had six rebounds in the Griffins' win over Bunker Hill at Jim Hlafka Hall.

Libby Teithorst added six points and nine rebounds, while Riley Zumwalt had six rebound and two steals for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 4-0, while the Minutemaids drop to 0-2.

LITCHFIELD THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, STAUNTON 22: Morgan Durham was the high scorer for Southwestern with 13 points, while both Korrie Hopkins and Rylee Smith added 10 points each, and Annie Gallaher had seven as the Piasa Birds won over Staunton at the Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

Southwestern led all the way through, taking a 17-6 lead after the first quarter, extending it to 36-12 at halftime and 52-19 at three quarter time in going on to the win.

Brigitte Long led the Bulldogs with six points, while Haris Legendre added four points, and Abby Davis scored three points.

The Birds go to 4-0, while Staunton falls to 1-2.

MSCHA HOCKEY

PARKWAY SOUTH 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Jason Gifford's goal with 4:16 left in the game gave Parkway South a 4-3 win over Edwardsville in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game Monday night at the Maryville University Hockey Center in Town and Country, Mo.

The Tigers took a 2-0 second period lead on goals from Anthony Ruklic at 2:02 and Collin Salter on the power play at 7:05, and went ahead 3-1 on a Mark Tucker goal at 9:30 of the period. The Patriots came back with three goals in the third, getting a pair from Joe Rancillo to tie the game before Gifford's game-winning goal late.

Edwardsville outshot South 29-11, with Jonas Akeman having seven saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 4-2-1, and next play at East Alton Ice Arena Dec. 5 against Eureka in an 8:45 p.m. face-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

