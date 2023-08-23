TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

EXCESSIVE HEAT POSTPONES MANY SPORTING EVENTS: The excessive heat warning that has plagued the area has caused the postponement of many scheduled sporting events through at least tomorrow, while many other games had their start times pushed back in order to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Events that Edwardsville teams were to have played in include the boys and girls junior varsity golf invitational on Monday, the O'Fallon Shootout girls golf tournament, which was set for Tuesday and a boys golf junior varsity dual meet against O'Fallon, scheduled for Wednesday.

The warning is scheduled to last until Friday, which has resulted in two area football games - Breese Central at Highland and Matoon at Triad - have their kickoff times pushed back to 8 p.m. Many of the other games in the area, including Alton at Cahokia and Jackson, Mo. at Edwardsville, are still set to kick off at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

MONDAY'S RESULT

METRO CUP SHOWCASE

SPRINGFIELD 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Vince Pratt's goal in the 76th minute gave Springfield the win over Edwardsville in the opener of the Metro Cup Showcase at Bellville Althoff Catholic High School.

The Tigers had two great chances in the seventh minute when Blye Brickman hit the bar on a shot and very early in the second half, Colin McGinnis saw a shot just go past the post.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Senators are 1-0-0 to begin the season, while Edwardsville opens at 0-1-0. The Tigers are scheduled to play against the host Crusaders on Wednesday night.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, VALMEYER 1

The East Alton-Wood River boys soccer defeated the Valmeyer Pirates 5-1 Tuesday night behind two goals from Bradley Garrison and a goal each by Malyk Spiller, Jordyn Spiller and Paul Nichols.

East Alton-Wood River Athlete Director Mark Beatty said today East Alton-Wood River outdoor practices and activities may not begin until 8 Wednesday night due to the heat index.

The Oilers' boys golf match is canceled today and they will practice in the golf simulator room, Beatty said.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

REGULAR SEASON

CARLINVILLE 25-25, BUNKER HILL 9-16: In a regular-season opener at Hlafka Hall, Carlinville took a decisive two-set win over host Bunker Hill.

Ella Clevenger had two kills for the Cavaliers, with Makenah Dugan serving up six points and two aces to go along with an assist, Hannah Gibson had four points and seven kills, Kallie Kimbro had four kills, Jordyn Loveless served up five points and two aces, adding on a kill, Madeline Murphy had two kills, Chloe Pope had an assist, Isabella Tiburzi served up four points and three aces, also adding eight kills and five assists, Karly Tipps had eight points, three aces and a kill and Braley Wiser came up with six points, an ace and an assist.

Carlinville opens up at 1-0, while the Minutemaids start off 0-1.

In three other Metro-East openers, Breese Central got by Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, Maryville Christian defeated Sandoval 25-22, 25-17 and Freeburg defeated Waterloo 25-20, 25-15.

More like this: