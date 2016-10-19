GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 22-25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 25-17-19: Edwardsville bounced back from a first-game loss to defeat Belleville West in a showdown for the Southwestern Conference championship in Belleville Tuesday night, the Tigers taking a 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Maroons.

The Tigers clinched the SWC title with the win, going to 25-4 overall, 7-0 in the league; the Maroons fell to 19-7 overall, 5-1 in the league with one match left at Alton Thursday night.

Rachel Pranger led the Tigers with 20 kills, with Kate Martin adding 15 and Maria Smith eight; Pranger had two blocks and Corinne Timmerman one block, while Rachel Verdun had 42 assists and Nicki Meyer had 11 points, with Pranger, Verdun and Rachel Woll each getting five points from serve.

The Tigers travel to suburban Chicago for a tournament this weekend at LaGrange-Lyons to wrap up the regular season, then meet the Chatham Glenwood-Alton winner in an IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 21-25-25, MOUNT OLIVE 25-20-10: Metro East Lutheran won its first match in nearly a month Tuesday, the Knights defeating Mount Olive 21-25, 25-20, 25-10 in a Prairie State Conference clash in Mount Olive Tuesday.

The win lifted the Knights to 9-21-1 on the year, 3-2 in the PSC; the Wildcats tumbled to 22-5.

Lydia Flaherty had 34 assists and 16 points from serve with two aces while Coutney Fenelon had 11 kills and six blocks; Ellen Schulte added eight blocks and eight kills and Danielle Timmerman eight kills and two blocks.

MEL travels to Roxana for its season finale tonight, then takes on the McGivney Catholic-O'Fallon First Baptist winner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in their own IHSA Class 1A Regional semifinals; the final is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27, with the winner meeting the Clay City Regional winner in a Lebanon Sectional semifinal Nov. 1.

TRIAD 25-25, JERSEY 17-20: Mackenzie Thurston had nine kills and 17 digs as Triad defeated Jersey 25-17, 25-20 Tuesday in the Panthers' Senior Night match.

Jersey fell to 9-19 overall and finished the Mississippi Valley Conference campaign 0-10; the Knights went to 10-14-2 overall, 2-6 in the MVC.

Kate Walsh added six points and nine assists for the Panthers, who close out the regular season at Hardin-Calhoun Thursday before hosting an IHSA Class 3A Regional next week, opening against Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. Monday; the winner takes on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the final set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27. The regional winner moves into the Mount Zion Sectional beginning Nov. 1.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 17-16: Civic Memorial dropped its Mississippi Valley Conference finale to Mascoutah 25-17, 25-16 Tuesday evening.

The Eagles fell to 19-12-1 overall, 4-6 in the MVC; the Indians went to 21-7 overall, 8-1 in the league.

CM takes on East Alton-Wood River at 6:30 p.m. Monday in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional; the winner of that match meets Roxana at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a regional final berth at stake.

HILLSBORO 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 17-16: Piasa Southwestern fell to Hillsboro 25-17, 25-16 in their regular-season and South Central Conference finale on the road Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds got three aces from Karlee Paslay, six points and two aces from Sydney Ambruso and six points and six assists from Stephanie Korte as they fell to 4-23 overall, 1-7 in the league.

The Piasa Birds meet up with North Greene in a play-in match of the IHSA Class 2A North Greene Regional at 6 p.m. Monday; the winner takes on Pana at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals, with the final set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

GREENVILLE 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9-14: East Alton-Wood River fell to Greenville 25-9, 25-14 in the Oilers' regular-season finale Tuesday on the road.

The Oilers went to 5-24 on the year and meet Civic Memorial in an IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional first-round match at 6:30 p.m. Monday; the winner meets Roxana at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal contest.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

JACKSONVILLE 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jacksonville ran out to a 7-0 halftime lead on Civic Memorial and went on to take a 9-0 win over the Eagles in an IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional semifinal match Tuesday.

The host Crimsons advanced to Saturday evening's regional final with a trip to the Waterloo Sectional at stake.

The Eagles were eliminated at 7-11-1.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 1: A 74th-minute goal from Evan Herman sent Highland to Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional final against the host Crimsons as the Bulldogs eliminated Jersey 2-1 Tuesday night.

The Panthers were eliminated at 14-8-1, while the Bulldogs advanced with a record of 14-4-3.

Drake Blackwell tied the match with a goal in the 51st minute after Highland had taken the lead on a 20th-minute Brendan Schrage goal.

The Jacksonville Regional winner moves into next week's Waterloo Sectional against the Marion Regional winner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

