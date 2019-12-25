MONDAY, DECEMBER 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

GREENVILLE 42, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: Rylee Smith and Josie Boullion each scored nine points, while Addie Green chipped in eight, but an early fourth quarter 9-0 run by Greenville was the difference as the Piasa Birds lost on the road in a key South Central Conference game.

The Comets held a 14-10 lead early in the second, but Southwestern fought back to take a 19-18 lead at halftime, then held a 28-26 edge after three quarters. The Birds led 31-26 before Greenville went on its 9-0 run to take control, then went four-of-seven from the free throw line late to clinch the win.

Rylee Pickett led the Comets with 12 points, while Natalia Iberg added 11 and Megan Hallerman had nine points.

Greenville is now 6-5, while Southwestern falls to 8-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEBURG 66, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25: Freshman Keenan Rowell led Southwestern with nine points, while junior Addis Moore scored six points and Brady Salzman added five as the Piasa Birds fell to Freeburg on Monday evening.

The Midgets were in front from start to finish, with leads of 19-4, 37-11 and 50-19 at the end of each of the quarters.

Jacob Bloemenkamp led Freeburg with 14 points, while Colin Brueggemann and

Luke Ervie had 10 points each.

The Midgets are now 7-3, while Southwestern falls to 2-9.

MASCOUTAH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND

EAST ST. LOUIS 69, MASCOUTAH 33: Jazzman Westly-Young led East Side with 19 points, while Jamie Russell scored 13 points and Jaliah Pelly added 11 as the Flyers won their Mascoutah Holiday Tournament opener Monday evening over the host Indians.

East St. Louis led all the way, having advantages of 17-10 after the first quarter, 46-14 at halftime and 50-22 after the third quarter in advancing.

Sophia Loden led Mascoutah with nine points, and both Alana Brooks and Maya Singletary each had seven points.

The Flyers are now 9-3, while the Indians go to 2-10.

MSCHA HOCKEY

SATURDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 3, LINDBERGH 3: A Russell Hess goal with exactly one minute to play in the game gave Lindbergh a 3-3 tie with Edwardsville in a game played Saturday night at the Kennedy Recreation Center at Suson Park in south St. Louis County.

First period goals from Collin Salter and Will Schuster gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead at the end of the period, then Justin Harper scored 30 seconds in the second period to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead. But a goal from Mason Budde at 9:10 cut the Edwardsville lead to 3-2 before Hess' equalizer late in the game to enable both teams to share the points.

John Paul Twombly had 18 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 7-3-2 on the season, and hosts Westminster Christian of west St. Louis County Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena. Face-off time is set for 8:45 p.m.

Green Bay Packers 23, Minnesota Vikings 10

