TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, JERSEY 23-21: Civic Memorial won its first Mississippi Valley Conference match since Sept. 26, 2017, with its win over Jersey at the CM gym, ending a 19-match conference losing streak.

Sydney Henke led the charge for the Eagles with four points, two aces, nine kills and four blocks, while Ella Middleton had seven points, Harper Buhs and Jackalyn Woelfel had five kills each, Kate Griffith had three points, and Maddie Breuckner had four points and 15 assists.

Abby Manns led the Panther with six kills, Boston Talley had four kills, Clare Breden had four kills and eight digs, Abby Droege had eight assists, Sydney Gillis came up with nine digs, and Bella Metzler had seven digs.

CM is now 13-10 on the season, 1-4 in the MVC, while Jersey drops to 15-7 and 2-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, MT. OLIVE 11-17: Claire Spain had five kills, while Nova Silliman served up 10 points, and Emma Menke had eight points, three aces, three kills and three blocks as Marquette won at Mt. Olive.

Rachel Heinz had three points, two kills and 10 assists, Delaney Cain three assists, Katie Hartsock three points and two assists, and Josey Wahl three points for the Explorers in their win.

Marquette is now 14-5, while the Wildcats go to 3-13.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, THE FULTON SCHOOL 10-8: In the first of two matches at Maryville Christian, the Warriors got seven kills, five blocks and two aces from Abby Huels, four blocks and five aces from Katie Boyd, and 12 assists in their win over The Fulton School.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 18-19: In the nightcap, which was also a Mid-America Conference match, Huels had six kills and four blocks, Ashtyn Wright had nine assists, and Rachel Gaworski had two aces and three digs as the Warriors lost to Maryville.

MVCS is now 21-3, 12-1 in the MAC, and are now tied for first with Maryville. The Warriors host Faith Bible of Rosamond Oct. 7 in a 4:30 p.m. start.

BOYS SOCCER

VALMEYER 7, LEBANON 1: Trevor McClellan had a hat trick, while Nathan Touchette had a brace (two goals) as Valmeyer won its first match of the season on the road at Lebanon.

Nick Lueck and Jayden Schilling also had strikes for the Pirates, who got three saves from Carl Cafolla to get the win.

Valmeyer is now 1-12-0, while the Greyhounds fall to 1-7-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Nick Lacy’s second half strike was the only goal of the game as McGivney got the three points at home over Mater Dei.

Jackson Podshandley had three saves in recording the Griffins’ clean sheet.

McGivney is now 10-6-1, while the Knights fall to 11-5-0.

STAUNTON 4, GILLESPIE 2: Staunton scored twice in the first seven minutes, getting a brace (two goals) from Ian Bridges as the Bulldogs won at Gillespie.

Bridges scored in the fourth and 59th minutes, while Connor Anderson scored after seven minutes, and Drake Rantanen scored in the 54th minute to help give Staunton all three points.

Daniel Pratte had four saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Staunton is now 9-9-0, while the Miners drop to 4-6-1.

BOB GUELKER CYC TOURNAMENT AT WATERLOO

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, CEDAR HILL, MO., NORTHWEST 1: In the Bob Guelker St. Louis CYC tournament group stage at Waterloo High, a pair of quick strikes from both Noah McClintock and Aaron Boulch, both after 51 minutes, gave Marquette its second win of the tournament, this time over Northwest High of Cedar Hill, Mo., in Jefferson County.

Luke Atkinson drew the Explorers level in the 36th minute after the Lions went ahead in the 15th minute.

Joe Guhelstorf got the win in goal for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 12-2-4 on the year, while Northwest is now 9-5-0.

AT WEST COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION STADIUM AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY SOCCER PARK, FENTON, MO.

CLAYTON 3, TRIAD 0: Also in the CYC Tournament, a first half brace (two goals) from Dillon Flynn, in the 15th and 30th minutes, along with a Wilson Zachary goal in the 76th minute, helped Clayton give Triad its first loss of the season.

David DuPont had eight saves in goal for the Knights.

Triad falls to 13-1-2, while the Greyhounds are now 10-0-0.

CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 8, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Micah Hoggat scored the lone goal for MVCS in their loss at home to Crosspoint Christian on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors fall to 0-12-0 on the year, and host Faith Bible Oct. 7, with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

BOYS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, SECOND ROUND, AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

EDWARDSVILLE HAS FOUR OF TOP TEN GOLFERS AS TIGERS, PANTHERS TIE FOR TEAM TITLE: Edwardsville had four of the top ten golfers in the final individual standings as the Tigers and O’Fallon ended up in a tie for the team title in the second round of the Southwestern Conference tournament at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Edwardsville and the Panthers ended up in a title tie, with both schools having a two-day total of 639, with Belleville East third at 691, Alton finishing fourth with a 725, Belleville West coming in fifth at 746, and Collinsville placing sixth with a score of 826.

A dispute over what the tiebreak for the team title was will be decided in a meeting of the conference athletic directors at a later date.

Individually, Logan Lowery of O’Fallon won the title with a three-under-par 141, with Edwardsville’s Hayden Moore coming in second with a two-day total of 159. Three Tiger golfers – Nate Frey, Ian Bailey and Trevor Laub – all finished in a four-way tie for third with Hogan Messinger of Belleville East, with the foursome all having a score of 160. Seventh place went to Caden Cannon of the Panthers with a 164, teammate Drew Boone placed eighth with a 169, Thai Praket of the Lancers came in ninth with a 171, and O’Fallon’s Josh Kmeta came in 10th with a 172.

Tyler Janson finished with an 184 for the Tigers, while the Redbirds were led by Clayton Pilger’s 175. Tyler Hazelwood had an 183 for Alton, followed by Aiden Keshner with an 187, Dylan Lahue shot 188, and Charlie Coy shot a 190.

The Kahoks were led by Nate Lee’s 182, while London Fluss had a 207, Connor Zika a 221, L. Morris a 225, and Nate Weil had a 251.

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, SECOND ROUND, AT FAR OAKS GOLF COURSE, CASEYVILLE

JSGIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, GREENVILLE 1: Marquette won all but one match on its way to a win over visiting Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

In the singles matches, Leah Hoefert won over her opponent 6-1, 1-6, 10-8, Emily Berkenbile won her match 6-1, 6-3, it was Kayla Theis winning her match 6-2, 6-4, M. Wendle won 6-4. 6-3. G. Schulz won her match 6-4. 2-6, 10-8, and A. Hunter completed the singles’ sweep of the Comets with a 6-1. 6-2 win.

In the doubles, Hoefert and Theis won their match 8-3, while Berkenbile and Wendle won their match 8-4.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

BOB GUELKER ST. LOUIS CYC TOURNAMENT

GROUP STAGE AT WATERLOO HIGH SCHOOL

Marquette Catholic 3, Cedar Hill, Mo., Northwest 1

AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY SOCCER PARK, FENTON, MO.

Clayton 3, Triad 0

REGULAR SEASON

Piasa Southwestern 3, Roxana 3 (after extra time)

Valmeyer 7, Lebanon 1

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Staunton 4, Gillespie 2

Collinsville 2, Granite City 1 (after extra time)

Crosspoint Christian 8, Mississippi Valley Christian 1

BOYS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, SECOND ROUND, AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville – 639

O’Fallon – 639

Belleville East – 691

Alton – 725

Belleville West – 746

Collinsville – 826

CAHOKIA CONFERENCE – KASKASKIA DIVISION TOURNAMENT AT GOVERNORS RUN GOLF COURSE, CARLYLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

New Athens – 362

Steeleville – 364

Marissa-Coulterville – 365

Red Bud – 414

Valmeyer – 432

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 8, Notre Dame 1

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – SECOND ROUND AT FAR OAKS GOLF COURSE, CASEYVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

O’Fallon – 615

Edwardsville – 646

Belleville West – 712

Belleville East – 717

Collinsville – 761

Alton – 816

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 8, Greenville 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 18-25-25, O’Fallon 25-22-23

Civic Memorial 25-25, Jersey 23-21

Waterloo 25-26, Triad 22-24

Belleville East 25-25, Alton 21-16

Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 19-17

Marquette Catholic 25-25, Mt. Olive 11-17

Piasa Southwestern 25-25, Brussels 19-13

Greenville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 19-18

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE WILD CARD GAME AT NATIONALS PARK, WASHINGTON

Washington Nationals 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (WSH advances to National League Division Series vs. number one seed Los Angeles Dodgers)

