TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 57, STAUNTON 41: Carrollton jumped out to an early edge in going on to a win over Staunton on the road.

The Hawks led after the first three quarters 13-10, 27-18 and 45-29, with the final quarter ending in a 12-12 deadlock.

Kyle Leonard led Carrollton with 20 points, with Gus Coonrod adding 12 points, Ethan Harrelson had nine points, Braylon Rhoades came up with six points, Kaiden Breckon had five points, Harley Angel scored three points and Bobby Heath had two points.

Braden Buffington led the way for the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Cayden Silvester added 13 points, Victor Buehler had two points and both Cole Sternickle and Brady Gillen each scored a single point.

The Hawks are now 2-2, while Staunton falls to 2-5.

O'FALLON 66, ALTON 40: O'Fallon went out to an early 10-point lead after the first quarter and didn't look back in their Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Panthers led all the way, holding leads of 16-6, 29-13 and 45-27 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Redbirds in the final period 21-13.

Byron Stampley led Alton with 13 points, while Adrian Elliott, Jr. came up with eight points, Hassani Elliott had six points, Jeremiah Van Zandt netted four points, Roger Elliott scored three points and Ihzel Brown, Blake Hall and Alex Macias all had two points each.

O'Fallon is now 10-1, while Alton goes to 0-9.

COLUMBIA 79, ROXANA 33: Columbia went out to big first quarter and halftime leads as the Eagles defeated Roxana at Columbia's gym.

Columbia led 22-8 after the first quarter, 41-16 at halftime and 67-30 after three quarters, outscoring the Shells in the final period 12-3.

Adam Briggs led Roxana with 15 points, with Chris Walleck adding nine points, Matthew Taylor came up with four points, Zeb Katzmarek and Ashton Noble had two points apiece and Jackson Garman scored a single point.

The Eagles are now 7-3, while the Shells go to 1-6.

MASCOUTAH 63, TRIAD 39: Mascoutah went out to an early edge and used a big third quarter to defeat Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Mascoutah's gym.

The Indians took an 8-3 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 26-9, exploding to a 49-23 lead after the third quarter, with the Knights outscoring Mascoutah in the final period 16-14.

Lane Mahnesmith led Triad with nine points, Jake Stewart had eight points, Mcgrady Noyes and Drew Winslow each scored seven points, Owen Droy came up with five points and Donny Becker had a single point.

The Indians are now 10-1, while the Knights fall to 4-7.

CARLINVILLE 41, PAWNEE 14: Carlinville led from wire-to-wire in taking the win at Pawnee.

The Cavaliers led after the first three quarters 15-3, 22-4 and 38-8, with the Indians outscoring Carlinville 6-3 in the final period.

Aaron Wills led the Cavvies with 14 points, with Mason Duckles scoring nine points, Ethan Siglock came up with eight points, Ayden Tiburzi had five points, Ryenn Hart scored three points and Kai WIlliams had two points.

Carlinville is now 2-5, while Pawnee drops to 1-4.

In other games on the Tuesday program, Marquette Catholic won at Belleville East 61-33, Highland got by Civic Memorial 64-61 and Salem defeated East Alton-Wood River 64-27.

Hockey Teams In Both MVCHA, MSCHA Approach Holidays With Various Results, Granite City Among Top Teams In MVCHA, Edwardsville Returns To MSCHA



The Riverbend high school club hockey teams are approaching the Holidays with various degrees of success since the season began in early November. Here's a look of how things have gone thus far in the season.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

The Metro-East high school league has been going along since mid-November, with Granite City having the second-best record in the league at 10-1-1, leading the West Division. Triad is second at 6-7-0, Alton currently is in third with a 5-8-0 mark Bethalto is 0-13-2 and East Alton-Wood River is currently 0-11-0.

In the East Division, Columbia leads with a league-best 10-0-4 mark, with Collinsville in fifth at 7-6-0 and Edwardsville East seventh at 1-9-2.

The Warriors only loss was to Freeburg-Waterloo 3-1 on Nov. 15, with their only tie being a 1-1 draw with Columbia on opening night Nov. 1. Lawson Kimble, son of head coach and former St. Louis Blues and NHL player Darin Kimble, leads the team in scoring with 36 goals and 18 assists for 54 points, with Bobby Scott adding 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points and Ethan Kuehnel has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points.

Lawson Bell leads the Redbirds in scoring with two goals and seven assists for nine points, with David Saulle behind with four goals and four assists for eight points and Max Schleeper having four goals and three assists for seven points.

MID-STATES CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

Edwardsville returned to the MSCHA after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have returned to the Municipal Division, where the Tigers have currently 1-9-1 in the division, which contains many of the league's top teams such as CBC, St. Louis U. High, St. John Vianney Catholic, DeSmet Jesuit, Kirkwood, Chaminade College Prep Catholic, Francis Howell, Rockwood Lafayette and Rockwood Marquette.

The team's only win came Dec. 17 over Lafayette 4-2, with the most recent game being a 2-1 loss to Rockwood Marquette Dec. 20. Frederick Bramstedt leads Edwardsville in scoring with six goals and two assists for eight points, while Luke Keth has three goals and two assists for five points and Codi Klenke has two points and two assists for four points.

The Tigers meet defending St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup champions CBC Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena in an 8:45 p.m. face-off. The Tigers are playing in their final season at East Alton, and will move into their new on-campus Gori Family Ice Arena for the 2022-23 season. It's believed to be the first-ever on campus area in the 50-year history of the MSCHA.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 50, HIGHLAND 35: CM broke open a close game in the second half and went on to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland at home.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 8-5, with the Bulldogs cutting the lead to 15-14 at halftime, but CM jumped to a 32-19 edge after three quarters and outscored Highland in the fourth quarter 18-16.

Kelbie Zupan once again led the Eagles, this time with 15 points, while Avari Combes added 10 points, Olivia Durbin scored eight points, Hannah Meiser came up with five points, Maya Tuckson had four points, both Aubree Wallace and Emily Williams had three points each and Madaline Brueckner netted two points.

CM stays unbeaten with a record of 13-0, while the Bulldogs go to 4-12.

COLLINSVILLE 54, GRANITE CITY 36: Collinsville jumped to an early lead and was never headed in their win over Granite City at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 10 points, while Kaylyn Wiley added eight points, both Sophia Dutko and Ella Stepanek had five points apiece and Gwyneth Hale had two points,

The Kahoks are now 8-8, while Granite goes to 6-5.

In other games on Tuesday night, Edwardsville lost their second straight game in Chicagoland, falling to Chicago Marist Catholic at North Central College in Naperville 66-63, Alton won on the road at Quincy 46-33, Salem defeated East Alton-Wood River 49-15 and Mascoutah won over Triad 49-39.

