GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, PITTSFIELD 17-8: Hardin-Calhoun ran its record to 5-1 on the season with a 25-17, 25-8 win at Pittsfield Tuesday night.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors with eight points from serve, four blocks and seven kills on the night; Emily Baalman had nine points off serve, Sophie Lorton four points and Emily McBride added five assists.

Calhoun hosts Greenfield at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 6.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 16-18: Metro East Lutheran had 17 aces on the night as the Knights took their first meeting with new backyard rival McGivney Catholic 25-16, 25-18 in Glen Carbon Tuesday night.

Lydia Flaherty led the Knights (2-5) with 18 assists on the night; Courtney Fenelon had eight kills, Danielle Timmerman added four kills to go with 12 digs, Emily Schwarz contributed nine digs and Katherine Lange eight digs.

Emma Diest had six kills for the Griffins (2-5), with Claire McKee adding four kills to go with eight assists; Caitlyn and Zena Pendall had six digs each for McGivney.

MEL hosts Prairie State Conference rival Nokomis at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in their home opener; McGivney hosts Christ Our Savior Lutheran of Evansville, Ill., at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, LITCHFIELD 12-16: Marquette Catholic opened the home portion of its 2016 campaign Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-16 win over Litchfield.

Michelle Cameron, Kate Cogan, Regina Guehlstorf and Lauren Heinz each had four kills for the Explorers; Marissa Nosco had nine assists, five points from serve and two aces; Peyton Klein had seven assists; Heinz and Cogan each had seven points from serve; Laura Hamilton had six digs: Heinz had three aces and Guehlstorf had two blocks.

The Explorers (3-2) won the junior varsity and freshman matches over the Purple Panthers; the Explorers host Civic Memorial at 5 p.m. this evening.

CARROLLTON 25-23-25, JERSEY 21-25-13: Carrollton defeated Jersey in three games Tuesday night at home, the Hawks winning 25-21, 23-25, 25-13.

The Panthers fell to 2-3 on the year.

Mackenzie Thurston had 12 kills for the Panthers, with Kate Walsh adding 14 assists, Kaitlyn Walker 12 points from serve and Maddie Nason 35 digs and service receptions with four errors on the night.

ALTON 25-25, FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH 22-21: Alton took on Fort Zumwalt South at home Tuesday and came away with a 25-22, 25-21 win over the Bulldogs.

Savannah Fisher had eight kills, nine digs and six points from serve for the 2-1 Redbirds. Annie Evans added five kills for AHS on the night.

FZS fell to 2-3 on the year.

HILLSBORO 25-25, ROXANA 12-21: Roxana dropped their South Central Conference opener to Hillsboro on the road Tuesday.

The Shells fell to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the SCC.

PANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10-11: Piasa Southwestern fell to Pana in the Birds' South Central Conference opener at Pana Tuesday night, Piasa falling to the Panthers 25-10, 25-11.

The Birds fell to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, STAUNTON 1: Kaleb Bassett scored five times as Civic Memorial defeated Staunton 6-1 in a non-conference clash at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

Bassett scored four times in the first half and again in the second half to take his total to 12 goals for the season. Mikey Stevenson had the other Eagle goal, with Keante Hardiman getting three assists.

Jacoby Robinson got the win in goal for CM, who went to 5-0 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 1-2.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 9, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 2: Kedrick Norwood found the back of the net three times and had four assists as Metro East Lutheran ran riot on Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, the Knights upending the Silver Stallions 9-2 at home Tuesday.

Michael Papka scored twice for the Knights and added an assist, with Robert Scharp, Logan McDaniel, Noah Landers and Steven Korte all goaling for MEL.

Eric Jones and Thomas Schroader teamed up for the win in goal for the Knights.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, TRENTON WESCLIN 5 (AFTER EXTRA TIME; McGIVNEY WINS SHOOTOUT): McGivney Catholic defeated Trenton Wesclin in a penalty-kick shootout on the road Tuesday to remain undefeated on the year, the Griffins going to 3-0-2.

Brandon Munoz and Eli Skubish scored twice for McGivney; D.J. Villhard also goaled for the Griffins.

Logan Shumate had five saves for McGivney in recording the win.

GIRLS GOLF

SHELLS FINISH FOURTH IN QUAD: Bailey Sharpmack had a 3-over 39 to take medalist honors for the fourth time this season as Roxana fired a team 232 to finish fourth in a South Central Conference quadrangular meet at the par-36 Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore Tuesday.

Pana fired a 210 to take the win, Greenville had a 213 and Staunton had 229 on the day.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

FLOWERS WINS CARLINVILLE CROWN: Jersey senior Ben Flowers turned in a 15:26.43 to take the individual boys title at the Carlinville Early cross-country meet at Loveless Park Tuesday.

The host Cavaliers won the boys team title with 29 points, with the Panthers taking second with 52 points. Auburn (74), Williamsville (99) and Rochester (117) rounded out the top five. McGivney Catholic finished eighth wth 205 points.

Andrew Bertman (17:09.74) in seventh and Christian Cazier (17:10.02) in eighth also finished in the individual top 10 on the day for the Panthers. Marquette Catholic's Adam Sanders turned in a 20:17 and Derek Shearer of McGivney led the Griffins with 19:44.71.

On the girls side, Jersey's girls finished fifth with 99 points in the team competition, with Litchfield winning with 30 points, Rochester (68), Williamsville (85) and Carlinville (91) also finishing in the top five.

Pana's Claudia Magnussen, running as an individual, took the individual crown with a 18:31:18; Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickery was eighth in 20:47.11, Carrollton's Olivia Richey was ninth in 20:47.40 and Lily Baumgartner of the Hawks was 10th in 20:55.55. McGivney's Megan Schilly ran 24:20.58 to lead the Griffins.

