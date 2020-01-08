TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 53, GILLESPIE 43: Corey Nelson was the lead scorer with 16 points, Ben Eberlin chipped in 11 points and Brody Caselton 10 as Calhoun won at home over Gillespie.

The Warriors led after one quarter 11-7, extended the lead to 26-16 at halftime, then took a 44-22 lead at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Anthony Kravanya led the Miners with 14 points, while Frankie Barrett had 12 points and Billy Gill added six points.

Calhoun stayed undefeated at 11-0, while Gillespie falls to 4-9.

COLLINSVILLE 65, CAHOKIA 32: Ray'Sean Taylor once again led the way for Collinsville, this time with 20 points, while Keydrian Jones came up with 18 points and Cawhan Smith 11 as the Kahoks won at Vergil Fletcher Gym over Cahokia.

It was all Collinsville throughout the game, as the Kahoks led 29-6, 45-18 and 61-21 at the end of each quarter.

Jimeque Harvey led the Comanches with nine points, Antwan Baker had eight points and Shawn Binford seven on the night.

Collinsville is now 15-0, while Cahokia goes to 0-14.

JERSEY 53, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 43 (OT): Alex Strebel led Jersey with 16 points, Matthew Jackson and Tucker Shalley each had 12 points, and Seth Churchman scored 10 as the Panthers won over Metro-East in overtime at Havens Gym.

Jersey took a 7-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, then led 20-17 at halftime. The Knights cut the lead to 26-25 after the third quarter, then tied the game 41-41 at the end of regulation, but the Panthers outscored Metro-East 12-2 in extra time to take the win.

Jersey is now 9-5, while the Knights fall to 4-10.

OKAWVILLE 49, ROXANA 41: Gavin Huffman led with 15 points, Andrew Beckman contributed 13 and Parris White had five points in the Shells' loss at Larry Milazzo Gym to Okawville.

The Rockets led after the first quarter 9-6, but put together a late 12-2 run in the second to take a 28-16 lead at halftime. Roxana cut the lead to 37-32 after three, but Okawville held on to take the win.

Mason Meyer and Jackson Heckert led the Rockets with 14 points each.

Okawville is now 9-4 on the year, while the Shells go to 9-6.

TRIAD 71, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: Luke Cox had a big game for Triad with 28 points, with Nate Winslow having 16 points and Michael Tentis 13 in the Knights' win at Rich Mason Gym over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial.

Triad led all the way, with advantages of 19-5, 40-17, and 53-31 at the end of each quarter.

Keaton Loewen led the Eagles with 11 points, Trey Hall had nine points and Alex Reames had seven points in the game.

The Knights improve to 10-4, while CM drops to 3-10.

RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 79, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36: Noah Scroggins led MVCS with 13 points, Tommy Kunz added 10 points and Joey Kunz nine in the Warriors' loss at Rivers of Life in their first game of 2020.

ROL led all the way through, holding leads of 18-6, 35-12 and 55-26 after each period.

Scroggins also had nine rebounds, Tommy Kunz five boards, and Matthew Franklin had three assists and two blocks.

The Warriors fall to 2-11 and host Crosspoint Christian of St. Louis Friday night in an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 66, JACKSONVILLE 21: Adrenna Snipes had one of her biggest games of the season with 28 points, while Abby Williams scored 13 points and Kiley Kirchner added nine in Marquette's win at home over Jacksonville.

The Explorers led from wire-to-wire, starting out with a 16-5 lead at quarter time, increasing it to 40-15 at halftime, and extending it further to 64-19 at the end of the third in going on to the win over the Crimsons.

Marquette advances to 14-5 on the season.

GREENVILLE 59, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18: Anna Stewart, Emma Daniel, Caitlin Reynolds and Destiny Williams all had four points apiece as Metro-East lost at Hooks Gym to Greenville in the Knights' first game since Dec. 21, having taken the holidays off.

The Comets scored the game's first 16 points in jumping out to an 18-2 first quarter lead, then held a 35-10 edge at halftime, then extended it to 52-16 after the third quarter.

Rylee Pickett led Greenville with 15 points, while Megan Hallemann added 11 points.

The Comets are now 13-5, while the Knights fall to 2-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 42: Madison Webb led McGivney for the second game in a row, scoring 17 points, while Anna McKee scored 11 points and Macy Hoppes had seven as the Griffins won at home over Gibault.

McGivney had taken a 12-11 lead after one quarter, but the Hawks came back at took the lead at halftime 25-18. The Griffins rallied right back to take a 38-31 lead after three quarters, and went on to the win by outscoring Gibault in the final term 12-11.

Ashlyn Wightman led the Hawks with 24 points, while Emma Blaskiewicz added nine and Maddie Davis had seven.

McGivney is now 15-3 on the year, while Gibault goes to 11-8.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 48, RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 34: Ashtyn Wright and Rachel Gaworski both scored 16 points, while Payton Olney came up with 11 points as MVCS won their first game of the new year at Rivers of Life in Granite City.

ROL led after the first quarter 14-5, but the Warriors cut the edge to 20-15 at halftime, took the lead after three quarters 29-26, and outscored ROL 19-8 to take the win.

Cobi Christian and Anah Henrichs led ROL with 11 points each.

MVCS in now 8-5, and host Crosspoint Christian Friday night in a 7 p.m. start time.

BOYS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE WEST 37, ALTON 3: Danny Laslie led Alton with a 609 series, including a high game of 225, while Clayton Pilger threw a 596 set, including a 201 high game, and Ben Mitchell had a 530 set and a 212 high game in the Redbirds' loss to Belleville West in a dual meet at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Zach Benevidez was the top bowler for the Maroons with a 738 series, including a pair of 257 games, while Corbin Vaughn had a 733 set and a high game of 278. Peyton Mercer had a 664 series, with a high game of 249.

In the junior varsity meet, the Redbirds defeated the Maroons 5-2, with Jake Brey firing a 567 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE WEST 38, ALTON 2: Regan Spinks led Alton with a 425 series, with a high game of 155, while Abbie Jones had a 375 series and a high game of 143, and Misty Kelly had a 237 series and a high game of 93 as the Redbirds lost at home to the West at Bowl Haven Lanes.

The boys and girls teams will have a dual meet against Collinsville on Wednesday afternoon at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro 63, Father McGivney Catholic 45

North Mac 52, Staunton 36

Hardin Calhoun 53, Gillespie 42

Greenville 58, East Alton-Wood River 45

Okawville 49, Roxana 41

Collinsville 65, Cahokia 32

Jersey 53, Metro-East Lutheran 43 (OT)

Triad 71, Civic Memorial 43

Rivers of Life Christian (Granite City) 79, Mississippi Valley Christian 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 55, East St. Louis 40

Marquette Catholic 66, Jacksonville 21

Greenville 59, Metro-East Lutheran 18

Father McGivney Catholic 50, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 42

Civic Memorial 49, Jersey 34

Mississippi Valley Christian 48, Rivers of Life Christian (Granite City) 34

BOYS BOWLING

Belleville West 37, Alton 3

GIRLS BOWLING

Belleville West 38, Alton 2

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Belleville 8, East Alton-Wood River 2

Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 4

St. John Vianney Catholic 3, Triad 2

Freeburg/Waterloo 13, Highland 1

Bethalto 3, Alton 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 63, Valparaiso 50

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Tennessee 69, Missouri 59

