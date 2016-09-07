GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, GREENFIELD 18-11: Grace Baalman had 10 kills and four blocks as Hardin-Calhoun went to 6-1 on the year with a 25-18, 25-11 win over Greenfield on the road Tuesday.

“Our blockers were on tonight,” said Warrior coach Kerry Lorton. “We took a 9-0 lead in the first game by crashing the net.”

Emily Baalman had 17 points on serve and Abby Baalman added 11; Kayla Lammy and Kristen Wieneke each had three kills and Junie Zirklebach added 15 assists.

The Warriors, who stand at 1-0 in the Western Illinois Valley, take on unbeaten West Central in an early league showdown on the road Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, GRANITE CITY 16-15: Civic Memorial won its fifth match on the trot by upending Granite City 25-16, 25-15 at home Tuesday evening.

The Eagles improved to 6-1 on the season; the Warriors fell to 4-3.

Kennedy Carnes had six kills for the Eagles, with Bailey Gehrs adding five and Sydney Marshall getting 19 assists and Annika Ochs picking up 16 digs.

CM plays in this weekend's Alton Tournament, meeting up with Jersey and Roxana Friday and Fort Zumwalt North and Carrollton Saturday. The Warriors travel to Metro East Lutheran tonight and Collinsville Thursday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26-22-25, HILLSBORO 24-25-20: Marquette Catholic went to 5-3 on the year with a 26-24, 22-25, 25-20 win at Hillsboro Tuesday evening.

Laura Hamilton had 24 digs for the Explorers, with Marissa Nosco adding 20 assists and three aces, Michelle Cameron nine points on serve with three aces, Kate Cogan eight kills and Carly Creel nine points on serve.

The Explorers head to Jersey for a Wednesday evening match.

GREENVILLE 23-25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-16-16: Greenville bounced back from a first-game loss to down Piasa Southwestern 23-25, 25-16, 25-16 in a South Central Conference match at Piasa Tuesday evening.

Lexy Hall had six kills and three blocks for the Piasa Birds (1-8 overall, 0-3 SCC), with Karlee Paslay adding six kills, Sam Burns nine points and Stephanie Korte 15 assists and four kills.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, NOKOMIS 11-20: Metro East Lutheran won its third match in a row with a 25-11, 25-20 Prairie State Conference win over Nokomis at home Tuesday.

Lydia Flaherty had 22 assists for the Knights (3-5), with Ashlee Robinson getting seven kills, Courtney Fenelon six kills and Danielle Timmerman 13 points and three aces.

The Knights host Granite City this evening.

ROXANA 19-25-25, BUNKER HILL 25-19-13: Roxana bounced back to take a 19-25, 25-19, 25-13 win over Bunker Hill at home Tuesday.

The Shells went to 5-2 on the year, 1-1 in the South Central Conference. Tuesday's match was a non-conference affair; Roxana visits Greenville Thursday.

LITCHFIELD 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23-22: Litchfield sent East Alton-Wood River to its fifth loss in six matches this season with a 25-23, 25-22 win over the Oilers at Wood River Memorial Gym Tuesday.

The Oilers take on Gillespie in the EAWR/Marquette Tournament Saturday morning.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, EVANSVILLE CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN 22-16: McGivney Catholic went to 3-5 on the year with a 25-22, 25-16 win over Evansville (Ill.) Christ Our Savior Lutheran Tuesday evening.

The Griffins host Okawville Thursday evening.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 155, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 163: Edwardsville defeated Marquette Catholic 155-163 in a dual golf match between arguably the two best boys teams in the area Tuesday at Fox Creek Golf Course in Edwardsville, a par-36, 3,578-yard course.

The Tigers' Tanner White took medalist honors for the day with a 1-over 37, with Ben Tyrell carding a 2-over 38, Luke Babington a 3-over 39 and Spencer Patterson and Jon Ratterman 5-over 41s each.

Michael Holtz led the Explorers with a 2-over 38, with Nick Messinger a 4-over 40, Jack Patterson a 5-over 41 and Duncan McLain a 8-over 44; Kolten Bauer was forced to withdraw with an injury during the round.

The Tigers went to 6-0 in dual matches, the Explorers to 5-1 on the year. Both sides head to this weekend's Mattoon Invitational tournament at Meadowview Golf Course, a par-72, 6,181-yard layout. A second Edwardsville team will take part in Saturday's New Lenox Providence Catholic Invitational in suburban Chicago.

GRANITE CITY 172, BELLEVILLE WEST 181: Drew Wielgus took medalist honors with a 1-under 35 as the Warriors defeated Belleville West 172-181 in a Southwestern Conference meet at The Legacy in Pontoon Beach Tuesday.

The Warriors moved to 2-5 overall on the year, 1-1 in the SWC, and heads to the Terrier 2-Man Challenge in Carbondale Friday.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE WINS FIVE-WAY MEET: Ellie Kane fired a 4-over 39 to lead Marquette Catholic to a win in a five-team golf meet at Litchfield Country Club Tuesday, a par-35, 2,798-yard layout.

The Explorers carded a team 174 to win over Auburn (203), Greenville (219), host Litchfield (225) and Roxana (247).

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Alton began its 2016 Southwestern Conference campaign with a 2-1 win over Belleville East in Belleville Tuesday.

The Redbirds went to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the SWC; they are scheduled to host Belleville Althoff today.

GRANITE CITY 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 2 (DRAW): Zach Medlin and Lucas Rainwater goaled for Granite City as they battled to a 2-2 draw at Gene Baker Field against Belleville West Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 0-2-4 on the season and 0-0-2 in the league. Alex Moore had an assist for the Warriors.

GCHS hosts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Saturday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, HILLSBORO 2: East Alton-Wood River rallied from 2-0 down to take a 3-2 win over Hillsboro at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Jordan Schmigdall scored twice and Luke Sims goaled for the Oilers, who went to 5-2 on the year; they host Freeburg today at Soccer Park.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, STAUNTON 1: Eli Skubish scored all three goals for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins upended Staunton 3-1 at home Tuesday.

Aaron Boulanger, Dan Jones and D.J. Villhard assisted on Skubish's goals.

The Griffins went to 5-1-2 on the year with the win; they host McCluer North Thursday.

JERSEY 2, MASCOUTAH 1 (EXTRA TIME): Jersey scored in the second half of extra time to take its record to 5-0 on the year with a 2-1 extra-time win over Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Tuesday.

The Panthers went to 5-0 on the year with the win; the Indians fell to 3-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 6, ROSATI-KAIN 1: Annie Mulford scored three times as Edwardsville defeated Rosati-Kain 6-1 in a field hockey match in St. Louis Tuesday.

The Tigers, coming off a pool win at the Gateway Classic tournament over Labor Day weekend, scored three times each in both halves to take their record to 5-1-1 on the year.

Edwardsville also got goals from Veronica Carrow, Kailey Noud and Kaitlyn Smith; Ansley Dorsey, Mulford and Natalie Nava recorded assists. Bridget Kelly, from a Marissa Jones assist, got the only Kougar goal of the match. Sarah Blume and Anna Farrar split the win for EHS.

Rockwood Marquette comes calling to Tiger Stadium for a 4:15 p.m. Friday contest.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, McCLUER NORTH 0: Marquette Catholic swept all nine matches to throw a 9-0 shutout at McCluer North at Lewis and Clark Community Colllege's Simpson Tennis Center Tuesday.

Shelby Jones, Anne Tassinari, Adri Ventigmila, Abby Simonds, Maria Wendle and Allison Peuterbaugh took singles wins for the 2-1 Explorers; Jones/Tassinari, Ventigmila/Simonds and Wendle/Peuterbaugh took doubles wins.

The Explorers meet Metro East Lutheran Thursday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City fell to 0-2 on the year, 0-1 in the Southwestern Conference with a 9-0 loss to Belleville West at GCHS Tuesday.

The Warriors travel to Collinsville Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, COLLINSVILLE 4: Samantha Mann, Ryan Allison and Morgan Butler all took three-set singles wins to help Civic Memorial to a 5-4 win at Collinsville Tuesday.

TRIAD 6, JERSEY 3: Jersey took two wins in singles and one in doubles play Tuesday as the Panthers dropped a 6-3 decision to Triad at home.

Hailea Tepen and Hannah Hudson won singles matches for the Panthers, while Hudson/Chelsea Maag won their doubles match.

The Panthers visit Civic Memorial for a 4 p.m. meet Sept. 14.

