TUESDAY, APRIL 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, JERSEY 0: In a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Jersey's park, Abrianna Garrett had a hat trick, while Avery Huddleston also struck as CM won over the Panthers.

Huddleston added two assists, while Brooke Harris and Aubrey Voyles also assisted and Sydney Moore made two saves in goal in keeping the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM is now 6-3-0, while Jersey is now 0-7-1.

CARLINVILLE 4, PANA 0: Carlinville got a brace (two goals) from Jordyn Loveless and goals from Annabelle Hulin and Mia Smith in taking the South Central Conference match over visiting Pana.

Loveless also assisted twice for the Cavaliers, while Hulin and Lanna Vanderpoel also had assists and Kristilyn LeVora had 12 saves in recording the clean sheet. Torrance Smith had 17 saves for the Panthers.

Carlinville is now 6-2-1 for the season.

TRIAD 2, WATERLOO 1: Kinlee Lippert and Gabbie Wood both scored in the second half to keep Triad's unbeaten streak alive at 33 games in the Knights' Mississippi Valley Conference win at home over Waterloo.

Sophie Colson, assisted by Payton Richter, had the Bulldogs' only strike, while Reagan Chigas had four saves for Triad and Lexi Stephens came up with six saves for Waterloo.

The Knights' 100 percent record in intact at 7-0-0, while the Bulldogs go to 6-2-0.

In a pair of other scorelines, Mascoutah defeated Highland 8-0, Marquette Catholic defeated Roxana 3-0 and Freeburg won over East Alton-Wood River 10-0. Results for Edwardsville at Belleville West and Piasa Southwestern at Staunton were not available at press time.

BASEBALL

JERSEY 9, HILLSBORO 2: Jersey spotted Hillsboro an early 1-0 lead, then scored four runs in the second and four more in the fifth as the Panthers took a home win over the Hilltoppers.

Drake Goetten had two hits and three RBIs for Jersey, while Tanner Brunaugh also had two hits and Ethan Klunk had a hit and drove home two runs.

Sam Lamer tossed a complete game on the mound for the Panthers, striking out nine Hilltopper batters.

Jersey is now 8-4 on the year.

ROXANA 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Roxana broke open a close game with a five-run sixth inning in taking the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over EAWR at Roxana City Park.

Nik Ward had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Connor House, Elias Thies and Nolan Tolbert all had two hits and a RBI and Bryson Presley also had two hits.

Caleb Handler had two hits and a RBI for the Oilers, with Seth Slayden and Hayden Copeland also had a hit and Dillon Gerner drove home a run.

Thies struck out 13 for Roxana, while Tyler Robinson fanned two for EAWR on the mound.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Shells are now 4-5, while the Oilers go to 2-7.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 6: McGivney's fifth inning run proved to be the difference after Gibault scored four in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game as the Griffins held off the Hawks at Gibault's park.

Gabe Smith had three hits and drove home four runs for McGivney, while Jacob McKee and Nathan Terhaar had a hit and RBI each.

Daniel Gierer struck out four while on the mound for the Griffins, while Ryker Keller fanned two.

McGivney is now 6-3 on the season, while Gibault drops to 6-6.

In other games on the day, Steeleville defeated Valmeyer 15-0, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Highland was postponed.

BOYS TENNIS

In a boys tennis meet played at Granite City High, Metro-East Lutheran defeated the host Warriors 7-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15-17: Althoff played well in sweeping Marquette in a match at Marquette Family Arena.

Max Cogan served up a point and also had three assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had three kills and a block, Rolen Eveans had seven points, an ace, a block and three assists, Brody Hendricks had a pair of blocks, Dillon Menke served up two points, Will Schwartz came up with a point, a kill, two blocks and an assist, Nick Trefny had two kills and a block and Nick Walch had a kill and an assist.

The Crusaders stay unbeaten at 5-0, while Marquette goes to 3-7.

In a Southwestern Conference match at the Redbirds Nest, O'Fallon won over Alton 25-20, 25-15.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Roxana jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first three innings as the Shells went on to the win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Calista Stahlhut had three hits and two RBIs for Roxana, while Lexi Ryan came up with three hits and a RBI, Payton Hartman had three hits and Cheree Ross had two hits and three RBIs.

Jade Kassler had two hits for the Oilers, while Maddie Fry and Haley Pratt each had a hit and Jordan Ealey drove in the only run.

Ealey struck out four in the circle for EAWR, while Stahlhut fanned three for the Roxana.

The Shells are now 3-5, while the Oilers go to 1-11.

In other games played on Tuesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Triad 7-2 and Granite City lost at Belleville West 15-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: