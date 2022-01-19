TUESDAY, JANUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MC CLUER 53, ALTON 40: In the opening game of the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic, the Redbirds lost their opener to McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo.

Leroy Stampley, Jr. led the Redbirds with 16 points, with Adrian Elliott adding 10 points, Ihzel Brown came up with six points, Alex Macias scored five points and Roger Elliott had three points.

The Comets are now 2-8, while Alton goes to 3-15.

Also in the Litchfield tournament, Nokomis nipped Triad 48-47.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 39, MT. OLIVE 15: At the Gillespie tournament, Bunker Hill got out of the gates to a big start and didn't look back in defeating Mt. Olive.

The Minutemaids led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 9-3, 19-3 and 32-9 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Wildcats in the fourth period 7-6.

Makenna Wilkinson led Bunker Hill with 12 points, while Abby Collins scored 11 points, Maya Henfling netted six points, Tatum Brooks scored five points, both Heaven Wilkinson and Julianna Scroggins had two points each and Emmy Lou Lefler had a single point.

The Minutemaids are now 2-5, while Mt. Olive goes to 0-6.

STAUNTON 50, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 18: In another game in the Gillespie tournament, Staunton raced out to a quick lead and also didn't look back in defeating North Mac.

The Bulldogs held the lead from start to finish, with the quarter scores reading 17-3, 28-7 and 46-13, with the Panthers outscoring Staunton in the final quarter 5-4.

Haris Legendre led the Bulldogs with 15 points, with Lilly Bandy adding eight points, Ele Feldman scored seven points, Savannah Billings hit for five points, Grace Bekeske, Lilly Troeckler and Caidy Tuetken all scored four points each and Samantha Anderson scored three points.

Staunton is now 14-3 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 38, GILLESPIE 29 (OT): Also in the Gillespie tournament, Carlinville rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime, then dominated the extra period to gain the win over the hosts.

The Miners led after the first quarter 9-7, with the Cavaliers coming back to take a 16-13 lead at halftime. Gillespie came right back to take a 25-24 lead after three quarters, with Carlinville coming back to tie the game after regulation 29-29, then scoring all nine points in the overtime to take the win.

Jill Slayton led the Cavvies with nine points, while both Lillie Reels and Braley Wiser had eight points each, Isabella Tiburzi hit for seven points, Karly Tipps scored four points and Hannah Gibson scored two points.

Carlinville is now 10-9, while the Miners go to 7-10.

In other games played on Tuesday, in the Highland tournament, the host Bulldogs defeated Taylorville 51-36, while Civic Memorial got past Breese Central 53-48 and Alton won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53-39.

In a dual wrestling meet on Tuesday, Collinsville defeated Mascoutah 45-33.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE DROPS PAIR OF GAMES IN MSCHA MUNICIPAL DIVISION: The Edwardsville hockey team lost two games in the Municipal Division of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association last week, losing to DeSmet Jesuit 15-0 Jan. 13 at the East Alton Ice Arena, then lost to Kirkwood at the Kirkwood Ice Arena Jan. 15 1-0.

On the game last Thursday night, the Spartans rushed out to an 11-0 lead in the first period, then scored four more goals in the second to end the game early due to the MSCHA 15-goal rule. Nick Salthouse scored four goals for DeSmet, while Tyler Loughman had a first period hat trick, Thomas Ruder and Jacob Bosche both scored twice and Vito Biondo III, Nathan Wirth, Tyson Davenport and August Eisenbeis also scored.

The Spartans outshot the Tigers 50-2, with Paige Hunt making 35 saves.



Edwardsville is now 1-17-1 and concludes the regular season Thursday night in their final game at East Alton Ice Arena against St. Louis University High in an 8:45 p.m. face-off. The Tigers are set to move into their on campus Gori Family Ice Arena next season, the first one of its kind in Mid-States history.

