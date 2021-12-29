GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC --- QUARTERFINALS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, VIENNA 36: Marquette advanced to the last four of the Benton Christmas Classic with a win over Vienna.

Alyssa Powell scored 18 points to lead the Explorers, while Chloe White added 12 points.

Marquette plays in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon against the host Rangers Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., with the final set for 7:30 p.m. later that night.

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

EAST ST. LOUIS WINS TWICE TO MOVE TO CONSOLATION FINAL: East St. Louis won twice in the consolation bracket to move to the final defeating Riverview Gardens 76-30 and the O'Fallon junior varsity.

Jazmine Young led the Flyers with 16 points in the win over the Rams, with Ryale Mosley scoring 12 points and Lamiyah Suggs adding 10 points. In the win over the Panthers' JV, Young again led East Side, this time with 19 points, while Shakara McCline added 18 points.

In the other quarterfinal and semifinal games, Highland defeated Belleville East 52-28, but lost in the semifinal to the host Indians 52-42.

The Flyers will play Mascoutah in the consolation final Wednesday at 12 noon.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 53, CARLINVILLE 45: In their head-to-head meeting, Greenfield-Northwestern defeated the hosts Carlinville 53-45 for their second win in the tournament.

Kylie Kinser led the Tigers with 18 points, while Jill Slayton led the Cavaliers with 15 points and Jordyn Loveless added 12 points.

Northwestern faces Nokomis while Carlinville meets Gillespie in the final group games, with the tip in both games slated for 12 noon.

RED GROUP

SOUTH COUNTY 46, HARDIN CALHOUN 39: In the Red Group, South County led all the way through in taking the win from Calhoun.

Jaelyn Hill led the Warriors with 15 points, while Audrey Gidman added eight points.

Calhoun plays its final group game Wednesday against Raymond Lincolnwood Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

CHRIST OUR ROCK WINTER FEST

QUARTERFINALS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 51, VANDALIA 22: In the quarterfinals of the Centralist Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winter fest, McGivney got out of the blocks fast in taking the win over Vandalia to advance.

Mary Harkins led the Griffins with 14 points, while Charlize Luehmann had 11 points and Sami Oller scored 10.

In another quarterfinal, Staunton upended Dupo 64-37 to move through to the semifinals.

The Bulldogs face Anna-Jonesboro at 6:30 p.m., while McGivney takes on the host Silver Stallions at 8 p.m.

DON MAUER INVITATIONAL AT MICDS

SEMIFINALS

PATTONVILLE 49, COLLINSVILLE 42: In the semifinals of the Don Mayer Invitational, Pattonville of Maryland Heights, Mo., rallied from a first quarter deficit to defeat Collinsville and move on to the final.

Jordan Gary led the Kahoks with 14 points, while Megan Janson added nine and Jenna Scheller scored eight points.

Collinsville meets Ft. Zumwalt West in the final on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

45TH DUCHESNE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 36, GRANITE CITY 21: Notre Dame Catholic of south St. Louis County held Granite City to 11 points in the first three quarters as the Rebels won their first round matchup at Duchesne Catholic in St. Charles, Mo.

Melashia Bennett led the Warriors with 13 points and was the only player in double figures.

Granite will play in the consolation semifinals against Hazelwood East Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

DAY TWO

In day two of the Jersey Holiday Tournament, it was Taylorville defeating Triad 61-47, with the Knights bouncing back to win over Carrollton 32-26 and the Tornadoes winning over the host Panthers 72-64.

The tournament concludes with four more games on Wednesday, starting at 1:30 p.m.

INAUGURAL RED BUD CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

WATERLOO 83, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 39: After losing to the host Musketeers 47-28 in the first-ever Red Bud Christmas Tournament, EAWR fell in the second game of the day to Waterloo.

Milla Legette led the Oilers with 16 points, with Amelia Plumb adding seven points and Emily Johnson coming up with six points.

The result between Roxana and Chester was unavailable at press time.



The group stage is scheduled to end Wednesday at Red Bud, with the finals set for Thursday.

BOYS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

DUSTER THOMAS CLASSIC

QUARTERFINALS

MT. CARMEL 52, JERSEY 38: In the quarterfinals of the Duster Thomas Classic in Pinckneyville, Mt. Carmel rallied in the third quarter to defeat Jersey and move on to the semifinals.

The Golden Aces led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Jersey went ahead at halftime 20-19. Mt. Carmel took a 32-23 lead after three quarters, then outscored the Panthers 20-16 in the fourth to advance.

Ayden Kanallaken led Jersey with nine points, with Jaxon Brunaugh scoring eight points, Edward Roberts and Sam Lamer both had six points each, Tanner Brunaugh had five points, Trenton Decker had three points and Drake Goetten scored two points.

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

GREENVILLE 60, ROXANA 38: Greenville led all the way in advancing to the consolation semifinals over Roxana.

The Comets held leads of 16-12, 35-19 and 50-29 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Shells in the final period 10-9.

Aiden Briggs led Roxana with 20 points, while Ashton Noble added five points, Evan Wells came up with four points, both Cade Smay and Owen Wieneke had three points each, Matthew Taylor scored two points and Chris Walleck had a single point.

The tournament continues with the semifinals on Wednesday.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Vandalia, Father McGivney Catholic lost their third straight game, falling to Pana 65-52 in a Group B game, The Griffins will meet Nokomis to wrap up the group stage Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. The finals are set for Thursday.

60TH BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Breese Mater Dei Catholic, in the group stage, Highland lost to Briarcliff Christian of Eads, Tenn. 59-20, while in Group B, Metro-East Lutheran split a pair, winning their first game over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 63-44, then losing the nightcap to Nashville 52-43. The group stage ends tomorrow.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GREEN GROUP

LITCHFIELD 73, HARDIN CALHOUN 65: Keenan Powell scored 33 points for Litchfield, while Victor McGill added 15 points to help give Litchfield the win over Calhoun at Carlinville's Big House.

The Purple Panthers led all the way, holding advantages of 18-8, 36-18 and 50-39 after the first three quarters, but in a wide-open fourth, the Warriors outscored Litchfield 26-23, but the rally fell short.

Chase Ralston had a big game for Calhoun with 22 points, while Cole Lorsbach scoring nine points, Bobby and Chase Caselton, along with Connor Longnecker, all had eight points, Bryce Eilerman scored five points and Tyler Kinder had three points.

BUNKER HILL 34, CARLINVILLE 32: In the second game in the Green group, Bunker Hill held off the hosts as a fourth quarter rally by Carlinville just fell short.

The Cavaliers led 10-7 after the first quarter, but the Minutemen came back to take a 19-18 halftime lead. Bunker Hill extended it to 27-19 after the third, with Carlinville coming back to take the fourth quarter 13-7, but it wasn't enough as Bunker Hill held on.

Grant Burch led the Minutemen with 18 points, while Daniel Manar added six points, Logan Mantel added four points and both Jaydon Hausman and Keegan Ralston scored three points.

Ryenn Hart led the Cavvies with nine points, both Ethan Siglock and Aaron Wills had eight points each, Mason Duckles had four points and Ayden Tiburzi scored three points.

RED GROUP

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 75, GILLESPIE 68: Seth Slayden's 20 point showing led four Oiler players in double figures as EAWR won its second straight game, this one over Gillespie.

The Oilers held leads of 14-11 after the first quarter, 32-30 at the half and 52-42 after three quarters, but the Miners outscored EAWR in the critical fourth quarter 33-16, with the Oilers coming out on top.

Besides Slayden's big game, Devon Green scored 17 points, Jakob Gerber added 16 points, Antonio Hardin came up with 12 points, Zach Lybarger had four points and both Lucas Moore and Brayden St. Peters each had three points.

HILLSBORO 51, STAUNTON 40: Both Cayden Silvester and Brayden Buffington had strong games for Staunton, but it was Hillsboro who came away with the win.

The Hilltoppers had leads of 13-2, 34-17 and 44-31 after the first three quarters, with the Bulldogs outscoring Hillsboro in the final quarter 9-8.

Silvester led Staunton with 20 points, while Buffington added 14 points, Sam Best had four points and Cole Sternickle had two points.

The group stage concludes on Wednesday, with the finals on Thursday.

THE CLASSIC --- LARGE SCHOOL DIVISION

At The Classic, being played at Normal Community West, East St. Louis held off Peoria High 51-47 to advance to the semifinals, where the Flyers will meet up with Metamora Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT AT COLUMBIA --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, VALMEYER 38: In the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament, Marquette took the first of two wins on the day by defeating Valmeyer.

Parker Macias led the Explorers with 16 points, while Braden Kline added 12 points, Jackson Pranger had 11 points, Kendall Lavender came up with 10 points, Brody Hendricks, Addonis Hopson and Sean Williams all had four points and Jack Spain had two points.

Vincent Oggero led the Pirates with 16 points, while Jordan McSchooler had 11 points, Elijah Miller scored five points and both Jacob Brown and Mason Eschmann had two points each.

WATERLOO 69, VALMEYER 37: In Valmeyer's second game of the day, the Pirates never led in their loss to Waterloo.

The Bulldogs held leads of 14-9, 31-22 and 47-26 after each quarter, outscoring Valmeyer 22-11 in the final quarter.

McSchooler led the Pirates with 15 points, while Miller scored eight points, Evan Rowe-Brown had five points, Ogerro had three points, Ethan Rowe-Brown and Landon Roy had two points each and Eschmann and Oscar Hoerr both had a single point.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 21: In the final Group A game, Marquette held Gibault to single figures in each quarter to take the win and qualify for the final.

The Explorers again led from start to finish, holding leads of 10-9, 22-15 and 27-17 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Hawks in the final quarter 8-4.

Williams led the way with 15 points, Macias had nine points, Kline scored seven points, Spain scored three points and Davis had a single point.

GROUP B

CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: After losing head coach Jeremy Reynolds to COVID protocols 20 minutes before tip-off, Civic Memorial bounced back to win their first game of the season, defeating Freeburg 56-53, then came back to win their second over Southwestern.

The Eagles led from wire-to-wire, holding advantages of 18-3, 25-11 and 35-23, outscoring the Piasa Birds 13-11 in the final term.

Aslan Henderson led CM with 10 points, while Carson Cooley led the Birds with 13 points.

The finals are set for Wednesday.

TABERNACLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- FINAL

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN (CONNERSVILLE, IND.) 53, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52: A three at the buzzer gave Community Chriistian of Connersville, Ind. the win and tournament championship over MVCS in the final of the Tabernacle Holiday Tournament in Martinsville, Ind.

Tommy Kunz ended his successful tournament with a 20-point outing for the Warriors.

MVCS is now 9-4 on the season.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brennan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

