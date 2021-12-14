MONDAY, DECEMBER 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 52, MCCLUER 51: Granite City had four players in double figures as the Warriors got past McCluer High in Ferguson, Mo.

The Comets took a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Granite rallied to cut the lead to 26-25 at halftime, and trailed 38-37 after three quarters, outscoring McCluer in the fourth quarter 15-13 to take the road win.

Marc-Kell Campbell led the Warriors with 15 points, while Mario Brown, Tyrek Thomas and Mark Yarborough all had 10 points each and Tyrese Grose had seven points.

Granite City is now 5-3, while the Comets fall to 0-4.

CARROLLTON 56, CARLINVILLE 29: Carrollton led from start to finish in taking a win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Hawks held leads of 15-8, 37-17 and 50-23 after the first three quarters, with the two sides playing to a 6-6 tie in the final quarter.

Kyle Leonard led Carrollton with 17 points, while Grant Pohlman scored 10 points, Kaiden Breckon had nine points, Max Arnett and Gus Coonrod both had eight points and Ethan Harrelson and Harley Angel both scored two points each.

Aaron Wills led the Cavaliers with 19 points, while Dom Alepra had four points and Ethan Siglock, Matt Dunn and Ayden Tiburzi all had two points apiece.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 48, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36: Maryville Christian jumped to a big first quarter lead to help defeat MVCS at the Warriors' gym.

The Lions jumped to a 21-9 first quarter lead, then led 30-22 at halftime and 42-24 after there quarters, but MVCS outscored Maryville 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

Blake Peek and Dawson Hendricks led the Lions with 12 points each, with Kai King adding 10 points.

Tommy Kunz was the Warriors' leading scorer with 18 points, while Joey Kunz had nine points, Peyton Wright had six points and Jonah Feuerhak scored three points.

The Warriors are now 7-3 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 57, NORTH GREENE 21

Calhoun-Brussels rolled by North Greene by a 57-21 margin on Monday night in girls basketball at North Greene.

Calhoun-Brussels girls move to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. A 25-4 first quarter set the tone for the game and Calhoun-Brussels was able to get all varsity rostered players into the action.

Bailey Bailey scored all but two of North Greene’s points with a game-high 19 points. Freshman Kate Zipprich led Calhoun-Brussels with 18 points, Jaelyn Hill added 14 points. Zipprich scored six points in three quarters.

Calhoun travels to Concord Thursday for another WIVC contest against Triopia-Virginia-Meredosia.

C-B (5-2) - Lila Simon 5, Maddie Buchanan 7, Gracie Klaas 2, Ella Sievers 8, Jaelyn Hill 14, Kate Zipprich 18, Audrey Gilman 3

2FG - 25 3FG - 1 FT - 4/6 Fouls - 14

NG - Bailey Berry 19, C. Damm 2

2FG - 6 3FG - 2 FT - 3/6 Fouls - 6

TRIAD 53, COLLINSVILLE 37: Triad led all the way through in their win over Collinsville at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights held leads of 14-10, 25-16 and 42-27 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Kahoks 11-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Kendall Chigas led Triad with 16 points, with Reagan Chigas adding 13 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl hit for 10 points, Kathryn Weber had six points, Madelyn Hunt had four points and Sami Hartoin and Makenna WItham had two points apiece.

Jenna Scheller led Collinsville with 12 points, while Talesha Gilmore had eight points, Megan Janson had five points and Katie Bardwell, Jordan Gary, Elle Guerrero, Sanaa Harris, Ricki Merlak and Carsyn Moad all had two points each.

The Knights are now 7-3, while the Kahoks drop to 7-6.

CARLINVILLE 63, MT. OLIVE 19: Carlinville had little trouble with Mt. Olive in their win at the Cavaliers' Big House.

Carlinville led all the way, having advantages of 26-6, 39-6 and 57-11 after the first three quarters, with the Wildcats taking the fourth quarter 8-6.

Jill Slayton led the Cavvies with 19 points, while Isabella Tiburzi added 17 points, Hannah Gibson scored eight points, Jordyn Loveless had five points, Lillie Reels, Addie Ruyle and Karly Tipps all had four points and Braley Wiser had two points.



Carlinville is now 4-5, while Mt. Olive goes to 0-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 55, TRENTON WESCLIN 27: McGivney outscored Wesclin in the middle two quarters 39-14 to take the win over the visitors at the Griffins' gym.

McGivney took a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, then increased the advantage to 26-16 at halftime, 48-22 after three quarters, then outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter 7-5.

Charlize Luehmann again led the Griffins with 16 points, while Mary Harkins had 11 points, Sami Oller had eight points, Alexis Bond and Claire Stanhaus each had seven points, Julia Stobie scored three points and both Sophia Ivnik and Emma Martinez had two points each.

McGivney is now 7-2, while Wesclin falls to 4-5.

GRANITE CITY 66, MCCLUER 43: Granite City led all the way in getting the win over McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. at Granite's Memorial Gym.

The Warriors took an 18-9 first quarter lead, then went into the locker room at halftime up 28-14, led after three quarters 50-27, with both teams ending the fourth quarter tied 16-16.

Kaylyn Wiley led Granite with 21 points, while Emily Sykes also had a big game with 20 points, Ella Stepanek had six points, Marinna Jackson and Sophia Dutko each scored five points, Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance had three points and Melashia Bennett, Gwyneth Hale and Audrey Whitehead all scored two points apiece.

The Warriors advance to 3-4, while the Comets are now 0-7.

OKAWVILLE 48, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37: Okawville jumped to a big first quarter lead, and was never headed as the Rockets remained unbeaten with a win at Marquette Family Arena.

Okawville took a 20-4 first quarter lead, then led at halftime 29-20 and 38-23 after the third quarter, but the Explorers outscored the Rockets 14-10 in the final period.

Abby Williams led Marquette with 14 points, while Chloe White added 13 points, Alyssa Powell had six points and both Nia Ballinger and Laura Hewitt had two points each.

Okawville is now 8-0 on the year, while the Explorers go to 6-4.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 54, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 28: Maryville held MVCS to only two points in the first half in going on to the win at the Warriors' gym.

The Lions led after the first quarter 8-0, then took a 22-2 lead at halftime, then led 33-14 after three quarters, outscoring MVCS 21-14 in the final quarter.

Rihannon Smith led Maryville with 23 points, while Anna Gaworski led the Warriors with 15 points, Audrey Crowe added six points, McKinzie Wright had five points and Shelly Stafford had two points.

MVCS is now 5-4 for the year.

In other games played on Monday, Pana defeated Staunton 70-18, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at home over Highland 43-34 and Waterloo won over Valmeyer 58-25.

BOWLING

SPOUND HAS 624 SERIES, GRECO ROLLS 409 FOR ALTON IN FIRST ROUND OF SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Eric Spound led Alton's boys bowling team with a 624 series, while Taylor Greco shot a 409 set to led the Redbird girls after the first round of the Southwestern Conference bowling tournaments at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon.

The second and final round will take place Tuesday at Edison's Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville.

JERSEY BOYS, CM GIRLS WIN IN DUAL MEETS: The Jersey boys bowling team won over Civic Memorial 2,923-2,597, while CM girls defeated the Panthers 2,163-1,778 in dual meets on Monday at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

Jacob Elliott led the Jersey boys with a 694 set, while Tyler Ayers rolled a 669 series and Danny Towell added a 562 series. Eric Harkey led the Eagles with a 605 series.

The leading bowler for the Panthers' girls was Sammie Malley, who had a 483 series, while Madeline Woelfel threw a 569 series for CM.

Jersey's boys team is now 7-1 for the season, 3-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the girls are now 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the league.

