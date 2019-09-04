TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

MONDAY’S RESULT

COLUMBIA 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): In a match played on Labor Day, Aaron Boulch scored in the 12th minute to give Marquette the lead at home against Columbia, but a Karson Bridges strike four minutes from full time in regulation gave Columbia a draw.

Joe Guehlstorf had two saves for the Explorers, while Alec Venhaus made eight stops for the Eagles.

Columbia is now 1-1-2 for the season.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

TRIAD 6, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Jake Ellis’ hat trick helped Triad to their win over McGivney at home on Tuesday.

Ellis scored in the 15th, 49th and 72nd minutes, while Tucker Kendrick struck after 20 minutes, Ty Presley scored in the 25th, and Sam Beeman scored in the 58th minute for the Knights.

David DuPont made two saves, and Brayden Tonn made three in sharing the clean sheet for Triad.

The Knights improve to 4-0-1, while the Griffins are now 3-1-0.

WATERLOO 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: At the Bethalto Soccer Complex, Jake Cooling, Sam Lenz and Derek Young all scored for Waterloo in taking the three points on the road in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt over Civic Memorial.

Sam Ward had five saves in recording a clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo is now 4-2-0 for the season, while the Eagles fall to 2-2-0.

COLLINSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: At Kahok Stadium, Aidan Hensler, Max Lawrence and Ryan Null all scored in Collinsville’s Southwestern Conference win over West.

Logan Rader had six saves for the Kahoks in recording the clean sheet, while Quinn Van Horn also had six saves for the Maroons.

Collinsville and West are now both 2-2-0 for the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: At Gordon Moore Park, Boulch struck in the second half for the only goal of the game as the Explorers picked up the three points against Gibault.

Guehlstorf made only two saves on the night in recording the clean sheet.

Marquette is now 3-0-2 on the year, while the Hawks fall to 0-2-0.

BOYS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – FIRST ROUND

TIGERS HAVE THREE GOLFERS IN TOP TEN AFTER FIRST ROUND: Edwardsville have three golfers in the top ten, while Alton is in contention after the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament, held Tuesday at the Belk Park course in Wood River.

O’Fallon is in first place after the first day, with a score of 314, with the Tigers second at 322, Belleville East is in third with a score of 341, the Redbirds are in fourth after shooting a 357, and Belleville West is in fifth after shooting a 398.

Logan Lowery leads the tournament after the round with a two-under-par 70, with the Tigers’ Nate Frey in second after shooting a 76. Hogan Messinger of the Lancers is third with a 77, Hayden Moore of Edwardsville is fourth with a 79, Evan Mayhood and Caden Cannon of the Panthers are tied for fifth with an 81, Ian Bailey of the Tigers is tied for seventh with Drew Boone of O’Fallon and Thai Praket of East, each shooting an 82, and Josh Kmeta of the Panthers is 10th with an 84.

Trevor Laub shot an 85 for Edwardsville, while Ashton McGee and Tyler Jansen both shot an 89, and Mark Tucker had a 92 for the Tigers.

Aiden Keshner led Alton with an 87, Tyler Hazelwood and Clayton Pilger each shot an 88, Dylan Lahue had a 94, and Charlie Coy shot 103 for the Redbirds.

The second round of the tournament will be played at a later date.

MASCOUTAH 158, TRIAD 174: At Oak Brook Golf Club, Colin Waltsgott and Andrew Brady were the medalists with a two-over-par 38 for nine holes, while Brendan Brock had a 40 in leading Mascoutah to a dual meet win over Triad.

Bode Vanderbunt and Garrett Wood were the leading golfers for the Knights with a 41, while Tyler Newcombe shot a 45.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 154, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 186: Also at Oak Brook, Aiden O’Keefe was the medalist on the day with an even-par 35, William Roderfeld had a 37, and Nick Wooden shot a 40 to help Marquette to the win over McGivney.

Drew Sowerwine shot a 40 for the Griffins, while Evan Yasitis had a 46, and Clayton Hopfinger shot a 49 for McGivney.

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – FIRST ROUND

LEWIS, JOHNSON SHARE THE LEAD AFTER FIRST ROUND OF SWC TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson and Riley Lewis share the lead after the first round of the Southwestern Conference girls’ golf tournament Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

In the team standings, O’Fallon leads with a 314 after the first round, with the Tigers second at 331, Belleville East is third with a 365, Belleville West fourth with a 371, Collinsville is fifth after shooting 388, and Alton is sixth with a 421.

Johnson and Lewis each shot a one-over-par 73 to share the lead, with Elizabeth Henken of O’Fallon third with a 74. Henken leads a cluster of Panther players, with Briana McMinn fourth with a 78, and Reagan Martin and Dylan Kirchoff both in fifth with an 81. Destiny Johnson of the Kahoks is seventh with an 83, Brooke Haas of East eighth with an 84, and Natalie Messinger of Alton is in a three-way tie for ninth with Chloe Davidson of O’Fallon and Charli Thurlow of West, all three shooting an 86.

Grace Daech shot a 90 for Edwardsville, while Riley Burns had a 95, Sydney Weedman shot 102, Katie Baker had a 105, and Bailey Vorachek shot 106.

For the Redbirds, Riley Kenney had a 101, Olivia Boyd shot a 110, Josie Giertz

had a 116, and Tori Keller had a 124.

The second round of the tournament will be played at a later date to be announced.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-22-25, O’FALLON 13-25-22: In the Edwardsville season opener at the Panther Dome, Maddie Isringhausen had 14 kills, Storm Suhre added seven kills and seven blocks, and Alexia Harris seven kills, 11 digs and five aces as the Tigers won a hard-fought match over O’Fallon.

Morgan Tulacro had 25 assists, while Lexie Griffin had 16 assists in the Tigers’ opening win.

The Panthers led the decisive third set 19-18, but Edwardsville went on a 5-1 run to help clinch the set and match.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the season, while O’Fallon is now 1-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, LITCHFIELD 14-11: Claire Spain led Marquette with five kills, Peyton Zigrang added four kills, Rachel Heinz had nine points, two aces and nine assists, and Josey Wahl had 10 points as the Explorers swept Litchfield on the road.

Natalie Ellebracht and Katie Hartsock also had two aces each, while Delaney Cain had three points.

Marquette is now 5-2 on the season, while the Purple Panthers are 1-1.



