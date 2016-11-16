TUESDAY SCORES/ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valmeyer 21, McGivney Catholic 17

Lebanon 57, Metro East Lutheran 21

North Greene 51, Piasa Southwestern 44

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 9, Highland 0

Alton 9, East Alton-Wood River 3

Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Collinsville 4

NHL

St. Louis 4, Buffalo 1

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A five-goal second period helped Alton get past East Alton-Wood River 9-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

The win put the Redbirds a 1-3-1 (three points) on the year; the Oilers fell to 1-4 (two points).

Tanner St. Peters had a hat trick for AHS, with Jack Sumner and Bryce Simon each scoring twice and Connor Neely and Carter Anderson also goaling for the Redbirds; Kalen Harrop had all three EAWR goals. Caleb Currie had 19 saves for the Redbirds.

Next up for the Redbirds is a 7:15 p.m. Monday contest against Columbia at East Alton; the Oilers meet up with O'Fallon at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, HIGHLAND 0: Edwardsville got two goals each from Logan Corzine and Mark Tucker as the Tigers blanked Highland 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at East Alton Ice Arean Tuesday night.

The win put the Tigers at 4-0-1 (nine points), good for first in the 12-team league. The Bulldogs fell to 1-4-0 (two points).

Matt Kocarnic and Collin Salter also scored for the Tigers; Dylan Twardy got the shutout, turning back all nine Highland shots he faced. Hunter Micheletto had 34 saves for the Bulldogs.

Next up for the Tigers is O'Fallon at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at East Alton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 21, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 17: McGivney Catholic opened its first varsity season with a 21-17 loss to Valmeyer at the Dupo Cat Classic tournament in Dupo Tuesday night.

The Griffins are 0-1 to begin the year and take on Waterloo Gibault at 6 p.m. Thursday in a consolation semifinal game.

Macy Hoppes led the Griffins with nine points, with Faith Robbins adding four and Rachel Kassing and Madison Webb two each. The Pirates were led by Blair Brady's 10 points, with Bethany Brinkman scoring seven.

LEBANON 57, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 21: Metro East Lutheran began its girls basketball season with a 57-21 loss to Lebanon in an opening-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic Tuesday.

The Knights fell to 0-1 and will be in a 6 p.m. Thursday consolation semifinal contest against Waterloo, who fell to Greenville in Tuesday's other first-round match.

NORTH GREENE 51, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44: North Greene came from behind to down Piasa Southwestern 51-44 in the Piasa Birds' season-opening contest in White Hall Tuesday night.

The Birds opened at 0-1 and takes on Brussels Thursday in their home opener; the Spartans went to 1-1 on the year as Madi Evans led with 15 points, Sarah Tupper and Lakeleigh Brown had 11 each and Bree Barnard scored 10.

