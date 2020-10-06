ALTON - Today marks four years since St Louis County Police Officer and Alton native Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty. Officer Snyder was killed on Oct. 6, 2016. Officer Snyder last resided in Edwardsville.

Snyder left behind a wife and two-year-old son along with his parents, brother, and lots of other family and friends.

The Riverbend native was a beloved soccer coach, youth group leader, St. Louis County Police Officer, and friend to many people across the entire St. Louis area. He was killed in the early morning hours while responding to a domestic violence call in South St. Louis near Affton. Snyder's killer was identified as 18-year-old Trenton Foster.

Snyder was 33 years old at the time of his death, and he left behind a young family. Officer Snyder’s death brought the Metro-Wast communities together. After his death on October 10, 2016, the community held a candlelight vigil in his honor at Alton Public School Stadium. The stadium was packed with people to honor Snyder. Several people spoke at the vigil to honor Snyder, including Greg Nasello, who was Snyder’s former soccer coach, and Jason Porter which was a best friend of Synder’s.

Alton Police Officer P.J. Bennett was another friend of Snyders growing up. “Blake and I chose the same career path as police officers. When my mom found out Blake became a police officer they said Blake Snyder is too nice and sweet to be a police officer. She said he wants to help people too much to be a police officer. All these things made Blake an amazing police officer though,” Bennett said.

Several businesses rallied behind the Snyder family days and months after his death. Several restaurants donated a percent of the money raised to the family.

BackStoppers Inc. helped the Snyder family tremendously after his death. BackStoppers® provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in our coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Days before Snyder’s funeral, a group of area residents got together and decorated every telephone pole along the funeral route with a thin blue line made out of plastic tablecloths. They worked between six and eight hours a day to get it done.

During his visitation, thousands of people lined up to pay their last respects. The visitation was held at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton, Missouri.

The day of his funeral police officers, firefighters, and first responders from across the country along with his family and friends attended Snyder's funeral, The funeral was held at the St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield.

The funeral service at St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield, Mo., was both emotional and stirring for those who attended. Many waited outside the funeral home in Chesterfield to honor him.

As the funeral procession continued, the Missouri side was lined at different locations with thousands of individuals standing to pay their respects. People lined the route and numerous spots from Alton to Godfrey.

In Downtown Alton, people poured out of their businesses to stand in respect for Officer Snyder. Marquette Catholic and St. Mary's students marched down from the school and formed a line on Landmarks in Alton across from Ardent Mills.

Alton Fire Department Bagpiper Dan Whiteside performed a powerful rendition of "Amazing Grace" while the procession made its way through Downtown Alton.

In 2017 part of Route 100 or The Great River Road was named "Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway."

Trenton Forster was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Synder.

The question for jurors was to decide whether Forster committed first- or second-degree murder. A second-degree charge would have resulted in 50 years in prison as opposed to life in prison.

