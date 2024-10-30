TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

ALTON AT GALESBURG

In the second semifinal of the Alton sectional, Moline won over Normal Community 2-1. The Maroons are now 19-2-0, and will play against Edwardsville, a 2-1 winner over Belleville West, in the final Friday night at 6 p.m. at Public School Stadium. The Ironmen finish their season at 15-7-5.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A – REGIONAL QUARTERFINALs

In the quarterfinal matches at Metro-East, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Madison 25-9, 25-1, while Patoka defeated Dupo 25-15, 25-21. The Hawks are now 10-19, while the Warriors improve to 15-17, and will play each other in the second semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Trojans conclude the season at 1-16, while the Tigers end at 5-21.

In the Lebanon regional, Marissa-Coulterville eliminated Sandoval 25-8,, 25-11. The Meteors are now 21-13, and advance to a match between the winner of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran and the host Greyhounds Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Blackhawks end their season 2-19,

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Mt. Olive regional, Raymond Lincolnwood won over Bunker Hill 25-15, 25-17, and Greenfield Northwestern eliminated the host Wildcats 25-`9, 25-16. The Lancers 30-6, while the Tigers improve to 17-17, and play each other in the second semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Minutemaids conclude their season at 5-23, and Mt. Olive finishes at 10-21,

In the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic regional, Carrollton won over Cowden-Herrick 27-25, 25-13, while the host Bulldogs won over Louisville North Clay 25-`9, 25-12. The Hawks are now 28-4, while St. Anthony goes to 16-12, with the two school playing each other Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bobcats end their season 16-14, and the Cardinals wind up their season 13-13.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 2A

CARLINVILLE 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 17-17: In the first semifinal of the Carlinville regional, the Cavaliers took the win over Southwestern to advance to the final at the Carlinville Big House.

Addie Ruyle served up 11 points and an ace for Carlinville, while Braley Wiser had six points and an ace, Hannah Gibson had five kills and a block, with Maddie Murphy having five kills, Taylor Brandenburg had two kills and two block, and Isabella Tiburzi came up with five kills, three blocks and 16 assists.

The Cavies are now 27-7-1 and meet Pana in the final, the Panthers winning over Gillespie 25-21, 27-25, Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Piasa Birds end the season at 15-17-1,

At Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Carlyle 25-10, 25-13, while the host Cougars knocked out Trenton Wesclin 25-9, 25-22, The Knights are now 32-3, with Central going to 26-10, and will meet each other in Thursday’s final at 6 p.m. The Indians’ season ends at 28-8, while the Warriors finish up at 22-13,

COLUMBIA 25-25, RED BUD 21-13: In the first semifinal of the Columbia regional, the host Eagles pulled away In the second set to take the win over Red Bud and advance to the final.

Kinley Jany served up eight points and three aces for Columbia, while Ella Horner had five points and an ace, Elliana Ames served up five points, Aca Mathews had seven kills, three blocks, and 12 assists, Megan Bolyard had a kill and 11 assists, Claire Sandstrom had eight kills, and Ames also had three kills and three blocks.

The Eagles are now 29-6, while the Musketeers end the season at 25-12, Columbia plays against top seed Nashville, at 25-16, 25-21 winner over Belleville Althoff Catholic in the second semifinal, Thursday at 6 p.m. The Hornets are now 33-3, while the Crusaders see their season end at 24-13,

In the Litchfield regional, top seed Staunton won over the host Purple Panthers 25-`17, 25-14, and Shelbyville won over Hillsboro 25-19, 27-25, The Bulldogs are now 26-10, while the Rams go to 22-12, and will play each other in Thursday’s final at 6 p.m. Litchfield ends their season at 13-15-1, and the Hilltoppers finish up at 20-11,

CLASS 4A

In the Collinsville regional, O’Fallon eliminated the host Kahoks 25-17, 25-9, and Quincy won over Belleville East 25-22, 25-15, The Panthers are now 21-14, while the Blue Devils go to 24-11, and meet up for the title Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The Kahoks end their season at 16-16-2, with the Lancers finishing up at 20-14,

More like this: